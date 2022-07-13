Chicago Blackhawks Sign Max Domi to 1-Year Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed center Max Domi to a one-year contract worth $3-million.

From Cup Contender to Massive Rebuilder

By signing with the Blackhawks — a team that’s had a massive fire sale since the 2022 NHL Entry Draft — Domi will join his fifth NHL franchise in his seven-year career.

His most recent stop, in Carolina, came after the Hurricanes acquired him from the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Trade Deadline in a three-way trade that also involved the Florida Panthers.

Max Domi, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Domi recorded two goals and five assists for seven points in 19 games down the stretch for the high-octane Hurricanes, and 39 points in 71 games overall between the two teams in 2021-22. He added three goals and three assists in 14 playoff games but his squad was knocked out in the second round by the New York Rangers.

Domi is a Well-Traveled, but Useful Middle-Six Playmaker

While Domi may never come close to replicating the 28 goal, 44 assist season he had in his highlight-filled 2018-19 campaign with the Montreal Canadiens, he still has value as a secondary scorer and versatile middle-six forward as he can play left wing in addition to centre.

The son of former NHL enforcer Tie Domi was originally selected 12th overall by the Coyotes in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 501-career games, he has 101 goals and 213 assists for 314 points. Like his dad, he’s spent some time in the sin bin as well, racking up 430 penalty minutes.

Domi’s best season came with the Montreal Canadiens in 2018-19. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Domi spent the first three seasons (2015-18) of his career with the Coyotes and then two with the Canadiens after the Coyotes traded him for Alex Galchenyuk. He spent from 2018 through 2020 with the Canadiens, who then dealt him to the Blue Jackets in October, 2020 in exchange for Josh Anderson.

Blackhawks Are Blowing It All Up

The Blackhawks finished seventh in the Central Division with a 28-4-12 and are blowing it all up. GM Kyle Davidson has divested a lot of assets in recent days in exchange for draft picks, most notably trading Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators and Kirby Dach to the Canadiens. Longtime star players Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews may have also played their last in the Windy City as they are likely not interested in being a part the total rebuild that’s underway in earnest.

Domi, in signing a one-year deal, has not committed himself to being a key member of said rebuild — and there’s a good chance they flip him at next season’s Trade Deadline for even more draft picks — but should get a decent opportunity to eat up some ice time in 2022-23.

