Carolina Hurricanes Acquire Forward Max Domi from Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes added forward Max Domi from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade involving the Florida Panthers minutes before Monday’s trade deadline, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

Max Domi, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets added prospect Aiden Hreschuk, a prospect. As for the Panthers, they are involved in the trade to help with salary retention and there could be additional prospects included, according to Friedman.

The 26-year-old Domi has a cap hit of $5.3 million and is a pending unrestricted free agent this offseason. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported the Blue Jackets added Hreschuk in the trade. Hreschuk is an unsigned prospect, who was selected in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft with the 94th pick.

Hurricanes Add Middle Six Forward

Domi joins his fourth NHL team in the Hurricanes over his seven-year NHL career. The Arizona Coyotes drafted the forward in the 2013 NHL Draft with the 12th overall pick. After three seasons in Arizona, the club traded him to the Montreal Canadiens for Alex Galchenyuk. He played two seasons in Montreal before signing a two-year deal with Columbus in 2020.

Carolina is indeed getting Max Domi, deal went through — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 21, 2022

The Hurricanes added Domi, who brings versatility to their lineup as he can play on the left wing and at centre. Domi has scored nine goals and posted 32 points this season through 53 games with the Blue Jackets. He hit his career-high of 28 goals and 72 points with the Montreal Canadiens in the 2018-19 season but has had a tough time producing at a similar rate since. The past three seasons, he has struggled to perform at the level he showed in his fourth NHL season.

He joins a Carolina team with multiple skilled forwards in Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen leading the way. Domi also joins his former teammate in Montreal, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who signed an eight-year deal with an average annual value of $4.82 million. The two played together in the 2019-20 season, as Domi posted the third-most points on the team with 44 in 71 games, while Kotkaniemi posted eight points in 36 games.

The Hurricanes are third in the NHL with a 41-15-6 record, which provides Domi with an opportunity to prove he can produce the same as he had in the 2018-19 season. He will be able to show what he is worth during the club’s Stanley Club playoff run, which could lead to a nice payday in the offseason.

Blue Jackets Add Aiden Hreschuk

Columbus added Hreschuk, a defenceman out of Boston College in the NCAA. He’s scored one goal and posted eight points in 37 games this season. At 5-foot-11, 181 pounds, the 19-year-old brings a quality offensive skill set and is a physical player. However, he does have to work on the defensive side of his game. Additionally, he needs to improve on his decision-making when joining the rush and pinching in the offensive zone.

The Blue Jackets move an expiring contract and add a prospect to their pool. The organization doesn’t have much hope of making it to the postseason despite having the ninth-best record in the east. They will miss the playoffs for the second season in a row.