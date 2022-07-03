Top 25 NHL Free Agents

NHL free agency kicks off ten days from today. As things stand, it’s shaping up to be a pretty deep class, especially if you’re a team looking to add a scoring winger or strengthen your depth down the middle. The goaltending market is a bit weaker than in previous years, but there are still a few intriguing names worth targeting. With plenty of teams looking for goaltending, prices for UFA goalies could look quite gaudy when all is said and done.

Leading the UFA class are quite a few big names. Long-time Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau could be heading for free agency and has a difficult decision to make on his hands. The Flames have made a competitive offer, rumored to be around $9.5 million a year over eight years, but he has yet to decide if he wants to remain in Calgary or try something new. Teams rumored to have interest in Gaudreau are the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils. A New Jersey native, it’s possible he wants to play closer to home, but time will tell.

In most years, Gaudreau would be the top-tier free agent, followed by a significant dropoff, but that’s not the case in 2022. Filip Forsberg is coming off a 42-goal, 84-point season and is in line for a big payday. It appears he and the Nashville Predators are not far apart from an extension, but if he does hit free agency, he will have plenty of suitors.

Long-time Pittsburgh Penguins Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin are set to become UFAs as well. Both players have spent their whole careers with the Penguins, so seeing them in different uniforms would be quite the change. The Penguins appear closer to an extension with Letang than Malkin at this moment. But as Elliotte Friedman says, things could change with one phone call at this time of the year.

As for the goalie market, Jack Campbell, Darcy Kuemper and Ville Husso headline the group. Kuemper is coming off a Stanley Cup championship with the Colorado Avalanche, and it appears he may re-sign with the Avalanche. But if he makes it to free agency, he’s the best netminder available, having totaled a .920 save percentage (SV%) over the last three seasons.

Campbell and Husso head the second tier of free-agent goalies, and both are coming off strong years. Husso had a breakout campaign, finishing with a .919 SV% in 40 games. He doesn’t have the résumé of Kuemper or even Campbell, but he will have plenty of suitors given the demand for goaltending and the lack of supply. The same applies to Campbell, who had a .916 SV% in his two-plus seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After some of these household names, there are plenty of second-tier options like Nino Niederreiter, David Perron and Ilya Mikheyev, to name a few, up front. Even after Husso, Campbell, and Kuemper, there are a few goaltenders like Casey DeSmith and Braden Holtby who should find new homes if they don’t re-sign with their teams. At this point, it seems there’ll be quite a bit of cash dished out on July 13, so it should live up to the name “free-agent frenzy.” Without further ado, here are our top 25 UFAs.

Top 25 UFAs for 2022

1. Johnny Gaudreau, Left Wing, Age: 28

2021-22 stats: 40 goals, 75 assists, 115 points in 82 games. Previous cap hit: $6 million.

2. Filip Forsberg, Center, Age: 27

2021-22 stats: 42 goals, 42 assists, 84 points in 69 games. Previous cap hit: $6 million.

3. Nazem Kadri, Center, Age: 31

2021-22 stats: 28 goals, 59 assists, 87 points in 71 games. Previous cap hit: $4.5 million.

4. Kris Letang, Defenseman, Age: 35

2021-22 stats: 10 goals, 58 assists, 68 points in 78 games. Previous cap hit: $6 million.

5. Evgeni Malkin, Center, Age: 35

2021-22 stats: 20 goals, 22 assists, 42 points in 41 games. Previous cap hit: $9.5 million.

6. Valeri Nichushkin, Right Wing, Age: 27

2021-22 stats: 25 goals, 27 assists, 52 points in 62 games. Previous cap hit: $2.5 million.

7. Claude Giroux, Right Wing/Center, Age: 34

2021-22 stats: 21 goals, 44 points, 65 points in 75 games. Previous cap hit: $8.275 million

8. Andre Burakovsky, Left Wing, Age: 27

2021-22 stats: 22 goals, 39 assists, 61 points in 80 games. Previous cap hit: $4.9 million

9 David Perron, Right Wing, Age: 34

2021-22 stats: 27 goals, 30 assists, 57 points in 67 games. Previous cap hit: $4 million

10. Darcy Kuemper, Goaltender, Age: 32

2021-22 stats: .921 SV% in 57 games. Previous cap hit: $4.5 million

11. Andrew Copp, Forward, Age: 27

2021-22 stats: 21 goals, 32 assists, 53 points in 72 games. Previous cap hit: $3.64 million

12. Ondrej Palat, Left/Right Wing, Age: 31

2021-22 stats: 18 goals, 31 assists, 49 points in 77 games. Previous cap hit: $5.3 million

13. Vincent Trocheck, Center/Right Wing, Age: 28

2021-22 stats: 21 goals, 30 assists, 51 points in 80 games. Previous cap hit: $4.75 million

14. Ryan Strome, Center, Age: 28

2021-22 stats: 21 goals, 33 assists, 54 points in 74 games. Previous cap hit: $4.5 million

15. Jack Campbell, Goaltender, Age: 30

2021-22 stats: .916 SV% in 49 games. Previous cap hit: $1.65 million

16. John Klingberg, Defenseman, Age: 29

2021-22 stats: 6 goals, 41 assists, 47 points in 74 games. Previous cap hit: $4.25 million

17. Mason Marchment, Left Wing, Age: 27

2021-22 stats: 18 goals, 29 assists, 47 points in 54 games. Previous cap hit: $800,000

18. Evander Kane, Left Wing, Age: 30

2021-22 stats: 22 goals, 17 assists, 39 points in 43 games. Previous cap hit: $2,108,696

19. Ville Husso, Goaltender, Age: 27

2021-22 stats: .919 SV% in 40 games. Previous cap hit: $750,000

20. Nino Niederreiter, Left/Right Wing, Age: 29

2021-22 stats: 24 goals, 20 assists, 44 points in 75 games. Previous cap hit: $5.25 million

21. Rickard Rakell, Right Wing, Age: 29

2021-22 stats: 20 goals, 21 assists, 41 points in 70 games. Previous cap hit: $3,789,444

22. Evan Rodrigues, Right Wing, Age: 28

2021-22 stats: 19 goals, 24 assists, 43 points in 82 games. Previous cap hit: $1 million

23. Ilya Mikheyev, Left/Right Wing, Age: 27

2021-22 stats: 21 goals, 11 assists, 32 points in 53 games. Previous cap hit: $1.645 million

24. Phil Kessel, Right Wing, Age: 34

2021-22 stats: 8 goals, 44 assists, 52 points in 82 games. Previous cap hit: $8 million

25. Max Domi, Left Wing/Center: Age: 27

2021-22 stats: 11 goals, 28 assists, 39 points in 72 games. Previous cap hit: $5.3 million