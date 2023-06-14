Sabres Should Target These 3 Free Agents

The Buffalo Sabres have the tenth most cap space, with just under $17 million heading into the 2023 NHL offseason. With that space, they should look to make a few upgrades throughout their lineup, particularly on the blue line. These three free agents are ones that general manager Kevyn Adams should at least make calls to.

Matt Dumba, Right Defenseman

2022-23 with Minnesota: 79 games played, 4 goals, 10 assists and 14 points, minus-8

Matt Dumba is the most proven right-handed defenseman hitting the open market this offseason, and with that being such a position of need for the Sabres, this signing would make the most sense. Ilya Lyubushkin and Henri Jokiharju are the only two true right-handed defensemen on the roster currently, and an Erik Karlsson trade does not make any sense for this team at this point (he’s the only notable right-handed defenseman who has been shopped around or at least had trade chatter around him this past year). Dumba would slot in nicely next to either Rasmus Dahlin or Owen Power.

If the Sabres can get Dumba on a similar deal to the last one he signed with Minnesota in 2018, somewhere in the ballpark of five years and $30-$32 million, that would be the ideal scenario for the Sabres, considering his game has not evolved much since that last contract. However, as the top right-handed defenseman on the market, Dumba is a great overpay candidate. So the Sabres should be wary of not going much over $6 million average annual value (AAV) for this player. If that’s the case, they should look elsewhere.

You also never know if Dumba or his camp will want less term to cash out again in a few more years if his play improves, considering the cap will (hopefully) be going up in a few years. Vladislav Gavrikov did this with the Kings already this offseason, so watch for this to become a trend this free agency period. Dumba would greatly fill a position of need for the Sabres, and if a potential contract is around $6 million per year that would be a solid deal for a potential top-pairing defenseman.

Ivan Barbashev, Center/Left Wing

22-23 With St. Louis/Vegas: 82 GP, 16 goals, 29 assists, 45 points, and 182 hits

One of the best players from the Stanley Cup Playoffs is set to hit the open market, barring any moves from Vegas to retain his services. If Ivan Barbashev hits the open market, he has experience playing third-line center, two Stanley Cup Final wins and can move to wing and play physically. He is one of the best third-line players in the NHL and can easily move to second-line winger when necessary.

Ivan Barbashev has been one of the best players for the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Thinking about a 1-2-3 center punch of Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, and Ivan Barbashev would be incredible for Sabres fans hungry for their first postseason berth in 12 years. This postseason has shown just how much having bigger and stronger players matters in the age of speed and skill. The Sabres have a ton of size, and in a playoff setting, that will help immensely. Not to mention Barbashev’s experience playing late into May and June would also make him the only Sabre with that deep of playoff experience; it seems like every Cup-winning team has one player like that.

According to Evolving Hockey’s contract projections, Barbashev has played himself to a $4.5 million AAV contract. That seems a bit steep, but if the Sabres could get a deal done for $3.5-$4 million over four or five years that would be a bargain for a player like this.

If you don’t see the impact he’s having on games night in and night out at both ends of the ice, you simply aren’t watching. If the Sabres aren’t willing to go that high on AAV for a third-line player, that is understandable. But they have the room, and he is a proven playoff performer that would add a lot to this team and should at least get a call if he becomes a free agent.

Erik Johnson, Right Defenseman

22-23 with Colorado: 63 GP, 0 goals, 8 assists, 8 points, and plus-8

Much like Barbashev, Erik Johnson would bring playoff experience and a ring to a Sabres organization that is looking to end its playoff drought. This signing would be one that would be mainly leadership based, but it also fills a need as the second or third-pairing right defenseman. He isn’t the player he once was, but on Monday, news broke that he is not considering retirement and would love to stay in Colorado, though he will hit the market if he has to.

Johnson would be joining his former University of Minnesota teammate Kyle Okposo and if he were to join this young team with his track record there’s the potential that he takes a leadership role as an alternate captain. It’s hard to envision the Sabres re-signing one of their current alternate captains, Zemgus Girgensons, so there would be an opening. You could argue the likes of Tage Thompson or Jeff Skinner make more sense simply due to how long they’ve been there, but a veteran player like Johnson would really help this young defensive core grow and could be a great leader.

Erik Johnson has said he is not considering retirement and would leave the Colorado Avalanche if necessary. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Johnson won’t be making anything close to the six-year, $36 million contract he signed last time he was an unrestricted free agent (UFA), but signing him for a year or two for $2 million would be good for both parties. The Avalanche only have $13.35 million in cap space to fill eight positions, and it seems unlikely Johnson will be one of their priorities to re-sign, as Bowen Byram (restricted free agent) needs a new deal first. Would the 35-year-old take a discount to stay in Colorado? Time will tell, but the Sabres need a veteran defenseman, and Johnson would be a great fit, especially as a right-handed shot.

Final Thoughts

It’s no secret the Sabres need right-handed defensemen badly, and this year’s free agent group is very weak. But then again, great right-defenseman rarely hit the open market. If Dumba’s price is too high for Adams, Johnson is there, and if he can get both, good! But if he misses out on both, signing John Klingberg or Kevin Shattenkirk as a panic move would not be the answer, even if he is saving money on Dumba, simply due to the defensive struggles both of them face. Barbashev may not even be a free agent by the time July 1 comes around, but if he is, the Sabres should be all over him because adding a player like that can do a lot more for a team than what shows up on the stat sheet.