San Jose Sharks Re-Sign Justin Bailey to 1-Year Contract

Shortly after announcing the signing of Luke Kunin to a contract extension, the San Jose Sharks announced a second move on Sunday morning. They have also re-signed Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract worth $800k.

Hard Work Pays Off

Bailey’s story was certainly one of the feel-good moments that surrounded the Sharks organization last season. Originally he was signed to a contract with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL), and after an impressive start at the AHL level, he was rewarded with an NHL contract from the Sharks. From that moment on, he became a regular in the Sharks’ lineup and played at a pretty respectable level for a bottom-six player. During his 59 games, the power forward scored five goals, including his first of the season on Dec. 12, which marked his first goal in the NHL since March 10, 2018. He also contributed nine assists over the course of the season as well. At the end of the season, he was named the Sharks’ Masterton Trophy nominee based on his perseverance over the years.

Justin Bailey, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

Bailey will likely be a bottom-six option for the Sharks in the 2024-25 season, but with it being a two-way contract, there is always the possibility that he gets sent back down to the Barracuda to save some money if someone jumps him in the depth chart. His waiver status could be a limiting factor for the Sharks, though, as to return to the AHL means he would have to clear waivers.

The Sharks locked down a potential bottom-six forward option for the upcoming season, and Bailey certainly deserved to be rewarded for his performance last season. The only remaining question is whether or not his fairy-tale story will continue by remaining in the NHL full-time for the 2024-25 season or if he ends up becoming more of a fringe player moving forward.