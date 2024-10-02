Sharks’ Rookie Macklin Celebrini Exits Preseason Game With Injury

The San Jose Sharks announced on Tuesday (October 1) night that rookie forward Macklin Celebrini had left the game due to an injury and wasn’t going to be returning to the game. Celebrini had cut in toward the net in an attempt to score, fell toward his left, and went down hard into the boards. He was slow to get up and ended up leaving the game, worrying some Sharks fans who were hoping to catch a glimpse of their potential future superstar.

The incident occurred midway through the second period of the Sharks’ matchup against the Utah Hockey Club. He played another shift, which lasted one minute and 43 seconds before heading to the locker room. He did not return for the third period, and only played 10 minutes, 54 seconds, and had two shots before he was removed from the game.

Macklin Celebrini left tonight's game with a lower body injury after crashing into the boards in the second period pic.twitter.com/AtcncWFhBB — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 2, 2024

Celebrini was drafted first overall by the Sharks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft after a strong season in the NCAA with Boston University. He scored 32 goals and added 32 assists for 64 points through 38 games which comes out to a 1.68 points-per-game average, putting himself on the map and solidifying himself as the best prospect available.

The season prior, he played in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Chicago Steel where he scored 46 goals and added 40 assists for 86 points through 50 games which comes out to a 1.72 points-per-game average. His offensive upside combined with his strong two-way game make him an exciting prospect, so hopefully, the injury is minor and he can return swiftly.

