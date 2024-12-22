Seattle Kraken Prospects Playing at the 2025 World Junior Championship

The annual World Junior Championship (WJC) can be viewed in many ways. Those who obsess over prospects get to enjoy watching the best and brightest on the big stage. Those looking for a different brand of hockey than the obvious NHL fair have something new to engage with. Lastly, some need to know that their NHL club has something going for it despite a poor season. Such is the case with the Seattle Kraken, with eight representatives at this year’s edition in Ottawa. Let’s check out this exciting talent pool.

Kraken Crumbling, So Look to the Future

As of Sunday, Dec. 22 (pre-Colorado Avalanche match), it looks as if almost none of the offseason hoopla surrounding the Kraken has materialized. The lone exception is blueliner Brandon Montour, who is having himself a mighty fine campaign with eight goals and 13 assists in 34 contests, not to mention a respectable plus-2 rating.

But big contracts for Matty Beniers, Chandler Stephenson, and Joey Daccord (who is playing decently) have not paid off. Whatever message head coach Dan Bylsma – a summer 2024 hire – is trying to convey, it’s either the wrong one or the room isn’t listening.

As the club experiences a four-game slide, stares at a patently mediocre 15-18-2 record in the standings, and a seven-point deficit behind the Calgary Flames in the Pacific Division, some supporters might be excused for switching their present interest to what’s in store for Seattle a year or two down the road.

Enter the 2025 WJC.

Team Canada: Berkly Catton, Caden Price, Carson Rehkopf

It’s reassuring to know that the club’s 2024 first-round, eighth-overall selection, Berkly Catton, made his way onto Team Canada’s roster. Seattle made certain that June evening in Las Vegas at the Sphere would include pomp and circumstance. Former NFL and Seattle Seahawk running back and minority Kraken owner Marshawn Lynch personally welcomed the youngster into the organization.

In 2023-24, the center went ballistic with the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League (WHL), recording 116 points in only 68 contests via 54 goals and 62 helpers. His pace hasn’t dropped this season, judging by the 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) in just 28 games thus far. Should that continue, at worst, he’d finish a handful of points behind last season’s number, but who’s counting at that point?

He’ll be joined in Ottawa for the event by fellow Canadians Caden Price and Carson Rehkpof.

Price, from Saskatoon, has been in the Kraken pipeline since the 2023 NHL Draft, when general manager (GM) Ron Francis and his staff saw fit to pick him in the 84th spot in the third round. He’s a little light for a defender (190 pounds) and not as tall as several others who play the position (6-foot-1), but his puck movement has received praise. Since his draft, he’s continued to develop with the Kelowna Rockets in the WHL.

Rehkpof is a product of Ontario and still plays there with the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He was viewed as a slightly higher priority for Seattle in the 2023 Draft class, having his name called for the 50th overall slot. He can operate both as a center and a left winger, making him especially valuable. This will be the Barrie, Ontario native’s second crack at the WJC.

Finland: Kim Saarinen, Julius Miettinen

Speaking of players who the Kraken hold in high regard, center-winger Julius Miettinen will suit up for Finland at this year’s tournament. While everybody buzzed about Catton last summer, the Finn joined the Canadian as the 40th pick in the sophomore round. Miettinen is a big boy, coming in at 207 pounds and 6-foot-3. He was a terror to deal with last season in the WHL, tallying 67 points in 66 games with the Everett Silvertips and looks to continue the trend in the present campaign with 34 points in 30 matches thus far.

Kim Saarinen, Team Finland (Photo Credit: Pasi Mennander)

In fact, two Finnish Kraken prospects will play in Ottawa. Compatriot Kim Saarinen, a netminder, has also been invited to fulfill national duties. Saarinen was picked up in the third round (88th overall). Unlike the other players mentioned thus far, the 18-year-old is not honing his skills in North America. He’s suited up most often for Hämeenlinnan Pallokerko (HPK) in the Finnish Liiga. The 2024-25 numbers are not as eye-popping as those he earned in 2023-24: 2.87 goals-against average (GAA) and a .896 save percentage (SV%).

Czechia: Jakub Fibigr, Eduard Salé

Czechia is a country that has produced tons of brilliant hockey talent historically yet rarely earns the spoils at international tournaments. They’ve come close recently, however, with a silver medal for their efforts at the 2023 WJC and a bronze in 2024. All the same, it wouldn’t do to overlook them. Seattle took that to heart, and that’s why a pair of Czech prospects will represent their homeland this holiday season.

First up is defender Jakub Fibigr from Unicov. A late addition to the Kraken’s web of development options, he got the call in the seventh round last June (202nd overall). He made his way to this side of the pond in time for the 2023-24 OHL campaign, where he was adorned in Mississauga Steelheads colors. He compiled seven goals and a mighty 36 helpers in 61 games to go along with his plus-13 rating. This season, in Brampton (the same team but relocated), Fibigr has put up 15 points in 27 matches.

Joining him will be winger Eduard Sale, a native of Brno. He is in his second season within the organization and has graduated from the OHL where he played in 2023-24 for the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Coachella Valley Firebirds. This makes him a far more direct call-up should Seattle ever require his services this season. The winger has 13 points through 23 games, which isn’t too bad, although he’s cooled off significantly after a hot start, with only one assist to his name in 10 games. The 2025 WJC is Salé’s second go-around.

Sweden: Zeb Forsfjäll

Finally, Team Sweden saw fit to ask centerman Zeb Forsfjäll to tag along for the WJC ride this December. He’s no giant by any stretch of the imagination, coming in 5-foot-9 and only 181 pounds. The 2023 sixth-rounder (180thoverall) still lives and breathes hockey in his native land, playing for Skellefteå in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

His statistics pop out the least among the forwards mentioned in this article. In 2023-24, he partook in 41 games, netting thrice and helped on two other goals for five points. Through 25 matches this season, he has lit the lamp once and created five other goals for six points. Conversely, Forsfjäll brings some successful international tournament experience, having helped Sweden earn a silver medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He was also on last year’s WJC Swedish roster.

There you have it. When reminded of the fact that the Kraken’s 2024-25 season is slowly going off the rails, remember that the kids are all right. It’s the beautiful thing about following professional sports. Even if the current predicament seems dire, there is always tomorrow. Seattle’s potential tomorrow can be seen when the event kicks off on Dec. 26.