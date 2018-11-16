OTTAWA — Craig Anderson stopped two penalty shots and Drake Batherson scored in his NHL debut as the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Thursday night.

Cody Ceci also scored for the Senators (7-8-3). Anderson, making his league-leading 17th appearance, stopped 34 shots.

This marked the first time in seven games that Ottawa was able to hold its opponent to three goals or less.

Michael Rasmussen scored the lone goal for the Red Wings, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Jimmy Howard made 34 saves.

Detroit had a great opportunity to tie the game midway through the third when Andreas Athanasiou was awarded a penalty shot after Ceci held him on a breakaway.

Anderson read the play well and made a pad save to preserve Ottawa’s 2-1 lead.

Seven minutes later, Anderson came up big on another penalty shot after Rasmussen was pulled down by Chris Wideman. Anderson denied Rasmussen’s attempt to go five-hole, earning him cheers from the 13,402 on hand at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Trailing 1-0, the Red Wings tied the game as Mike Green fired a shot from the blue-line that Rasmussen tipped in front.

Ottawa regained the lead with a power-play goal as Batherson jumped on a loose puck off the faceoff and beat Howard.

The Senators opened the scoring early in the second as Dylan DeMelo fired home a rebound, but the goal was called back due to goaltender interference.

However, Ottawa made up for it in nearly identical fashion as Ceci jumped on a Matt Duchene rebound with 39 seconds remaining in the period.

The Senators are back in action Saturday as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Notes: Zack Smith returned to Ottawa’s lineup after missing the last nine games with facial fractures. Christian Jaros and Max McCormick were a healthy scratch for Ottawa, while Luke Witkowski was for Detroit.

Lisa Wallace , The Canadian Press