San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Wilson, Dahlen, Bordeleau

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Doug Wilson is stepping down as general manager due to health concerns. In other news, Jonathan Dahlen’s agent recently denied rumors that his client is looking to return to Sweden for the 2022-23 season, and is hoping to sign an extension in the near future. Meanwhile, the organization did just make a signing, as they announced that prospect Thomas Bordeleau will join the San Jose Barracuda on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Wilson Steps Down

Back on Nov. 26, the Sharks released a statement that said Wilson would be stepping aside for the time being as the team’s general manager due to health-related reasons. Since then, Joe Will has filled that role, and it looks like he will continue to do so for the time being, as it was announced last Thursday that Wilson will not be returning.

General manager Doug Wilson of the San Jose Sharks and general manager Ken Holland of the Edmonton Oilers, 2019 NHL Draft (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

It is an unfortunate exit for Wilson, who put together some great Sharks rosters since being hired back in May of 2003. Though none of those teams were able to take home a Stanley Cup, several had the talent to do so, as Wilson seemed to always create extremely competitive teams.

The Sharks nor Wilson have said much in terms of what health issues he is facing, but clearly it is something of significance. Thoughts and prayers go out to the 64-year-old in whatever it is he is facing at the moment. Hopefully he is able to fully recover and perhaps even get back in the game at some capacity down the road.

Dahlen Hoping to Remain a Shark

Back in February 2019, the Sharks decided to trade Linus Karlsson to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Dahlen. Not a ton was said on the move at the time, but three years later it is becoming quite clear the Sharks came out on top in this swap.

Karlsson, now 22, has yet to play in North America, as he continues to remain in his home country of Sweden. Dahlen, on the other hand, is in his rookie season with the Sharks. Through 55 games, he has managed 12 goals and 22 points, but has struggled at times with consistency. Due to those struggles, he has been a healthy scratch on occasion, leading some to believe he may be considering heading home to Sweden for the 2022-23 season. According to his agent Claes Elefalk, however, that is not the case. (from ‘Sheng Peng: Dahlen Wants To Come Back to Sharks,’ San Jose Hockey Now 04/11/22).

“Jonathan Dahlen’s priority is to play for the San Jose Sharks in the No. 1 league in the world,” Elefalk said to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Jonathan Dahlen, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Dahlen is currently on a one-year, $750,000 deal, and will be a restricted free agent this summer. Safe to say, if Sharks management is keen on bringing him back, it shouldn’t cost much at all to do so. From the sounds of things, the 24-year-old is very interested in returning for the 2022-23 campaign.

Barracuda Sign Bordeleau for Remainder of Season

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the Barracuda have brought in Bordeleau on an ATO for the remainder of the season. The 20-year-old, who was drafted in the second-round of the 2020 draft (38th overall) is one of the Sharks top prospects. Safe to say, management is quite happy about his decision to turn pro.

“We are very proud of all that Thomas accomplished during his two years at Michigan and are excited to have him join the Barracuda and play some professional games,” Sharks assistant general manager Tim Burke said.

As mentioned, Bordeleau has spent the past two seasons playing for the University of Michigan. In a combined 61 games at the college level, he recorded 20 goals and 67 points. He will be a prospect to keep an eye on over the next few years, as he clearly possesses the skill it takes to become a player at the NHL level.

Up Next for the Sharks

The Sharks have three games remaining on their schedule to close out the week, the first of which will come on Thursday night versus the Chicago Blackhawks. They will then have a chance to play spoiler two nights later in a game against a team battling for a playoff spot in the Dallas Stars. Their final game will then come on Sunday against one of the better teams in the Western Conference in the Minnesota Wild.