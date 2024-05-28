San Jose Sharks Sign Will Smith to Entry-Level Contract

The San Jose Sharks announced on Tuesday morning that they had signed the fourth-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Will Smith, to his entry-level contract. Smith spent the 2023-24 season as a member of the Boston College Eagles and had a phenomenal freshman season. His record-breaking season saw him post a total of 71 points in just 41 games alongside Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault.

Smith One and Done at Boston College

Now that he’s signed a professional contract, Smith will not be returning to the NCAA for a sophomore season. There was a lot of uncertainty as to whether or not he was ready to make the jump to the professional level, however, it’s clear that he feels the time is right. Given the current construction of the Sharks’ roster, it’s likely that the 19-year-old will start the season in the NHL, although things can always change.

Will Smith, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Boston College, he reached the Frozen Four before ultimately being knocked out by the University of Denver. Not only did he lead the Eagles in points, but he also led the entirety NCAA as a freshman. He set the school record for most points by a first-year player as well. At the Sharks’ team awards at the end of the season, Smith was named their Prospect of the Year, and although a big part of the reason was his performance at the collegiate level, it wasn’t the only reason why. His performance at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship helped lead the United States to a gold medal, as he was tied for third on the team with nine points in seven games.

The Sharks have added a tremendous piece to their lineup for the 2024-25 season, and with the first-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, he might not be the only one coming.