NHL’s Top 14 Salaries for the 2024-25 Season

Today, Cap Friendly put out the following list of the NHL’s highest salaries for the 2024-25 season.

Highest NHL salaries for the 2024-25 season:



A Matthews (TOR) – $16.7M

N MacKinnon (COL) – $16.5M

E Pettersson (VAN) – $14.5M

W Nylander (TOR) – $13.5M

D Pastrnak (BOS) – $13M

R Dahlin (BUF) – $13M

D Hamilton (NJD) – $12.6M

S Jones (CHI) – $12.5M

A Pietrangelo (VGK) – $12.5M

Some Oddities About This List of Highest-Paid Players

The list is a little deceiving because it shows their actual yearly salary, not their salary cap hit. Connor McDavid’s contract was front-loaded seven years ago, so his pay for this season is $10 million. That means $2.5 million of his $12.5 million cap hit is already in his bank account. That’s also true for some other players at the top of that list who are getting more at the start of their deals. Fans can be sure that McDavid’s contract will jump to the top of that list in 2026 when he signs his next deal.

Additionally, Nathan MacKinnon’s deal has an average AAV of just $100,000 more for a contract that started six years later than McDavid’s. Auston Matthews’ AAV is $750,000 more for a deal that kicks in seven years after McDavid’s.

Highest NHL Salaries for the 2024-25 Season

Here’s the list of next season’s top salaries:

Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) – $16.7M Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) – $16.5M Elias Pettersson (Vancouver Canucks) – $14.5M William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs) – $13.5M David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins) – $13M Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres) – $13M Dougie Hamilton (New Jersey Devils) – $12.6M Seth Jones (Chicago Blackhawks) – $12.5M Alex Pietrangelo (Vegas Golden Knights) – $12.5M Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers) – $12M Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes) – $12M Adam Fox (New York Rangers) – $12M Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning) – $12M Darnell Nurse (Edmonton Oilers) – $12M

Interesting Trends in Next Year’s NHL Salaries

The list of the highest NHL salaries for the 2024-25 season highlights several key trends and generalizations about player compensation. Here are some insights based on the analysis of these top-paid players:

Trend One: Elite Talent Commands Top Dollar

The highest-paid players in the NHL are widely recognized as elite talents. Matthews ($16.7 million) and MacKinnon ($16.5 million) top the list, reflecting their status as franchise players crucial to their teams’ success.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Trend Two: Forwards Dominate the List of Highest-Paid Players

The majority of the highest-paid players are forwards, including superstars like Elias Pettersson ($14.5 million), William Nylander ($13.5 million), David Pastrnak ($13 million), and Aleksander Barkov ($12 million). This trend indicates that teams are eager to invest heavily in offensive talent that can substantially impact a game’s outcome.

Trend Three: Defensemen Also Earn Significant Salaries

While forwards dominate the list of highest-paid players, several defensemen are also among the top earners. Notable names include Rasmus Dahlin ($13 million), Dougie Hamilton ($12.6 million), Seth Jones ($12.5 million), Alex Pietrangelo ($12.5 million), Adam Fox ($12 million), and Darnell Nurse ($12 million). This underscores the importance of strong defensive play and the value of defensemen who can contribute offensively and play substantial minutes.

Trend Four: Surprisingly, Goaltenders Are Absent from the List of Highest-Paid Players

Interestingly, no goaltenders appear on this list. This fact suggests that while goaltending is critical to a team’s success, teams might be more reluctant to allocate the highest salary slots to this position, possibly due to the variability and shorter peak performance span seen in goalies compared to skaters.

Trend Five: Teams with Multiple Highest-Paid Earners

Some teams have multiple players on the list, highlighting their investment in top talent. For instance, the Maple Leafs include Matthews and Nylander among the highest earners, emphasizing their building strategy around a core group of high-paid superstars.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammate Timothy Liljegren during the second period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Trend Six: Age and Contract Timing Is a Key Factor

Many players on this list are in their prime years, typically between 25 and 30. This timing often coincides with players signing their most lucrative contracts as they reach or are in their peak performance years. As noted, several players with high salary-cap hits are not on the list because of the structure of their contracts.

Trend Seven: Market and Performance Influence

Market size and team performance also play a role. Players from high-profile teams or teams with recent success (e.g. Maple Leafs, Colorado, Vegas) often command higher salaries due to their marketability and their team’s willingness to spend to maintain competitive edges.

Trend Eight: Leadership and Franchise Players Influence Players’ Earnings

Many top earners, such as MacKinnon and Barkov, are also leaders or captains of their teams. These teams value their players’ on-ice contributions, leadership roles, and ability to influence team culture and performance.

The Bottom Line for NHL Salaries

The highest NHL salaries for the 2024-25 season reflect elite talent, positional value, team investment in core players, and the league’s market dynamics. Forwards and defensemen dominate the list, with no goaltenders making the top salaries, which could indicate teams’ strategic spending patterns.

Additionally, the presence of multiple high earners from single teams underscores the focus on building around star players. These trends show how teams prioritize their financial resources to build competitive rosters in the modern NHL.