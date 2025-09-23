2 Takeaways From Hurricanes’ 2-1 Loss to Lightning

The Carolina Hurricanes opened up their preseason slate by dropping their first game against the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Monday night (Sept. 22). Despite the loss, there were some takeaways from the game, as these matchups matter for where players are in their development. Plus, it gives the Hurricanes a chance to see who is making a case to join the team or see if guys are taking the next step. That said, which two things stood out from the loss against the Lightning?

1. Cayden Primeau Living Up to 2024-25 Form

If there was one major thing to take away from the loss, it is that Cayden Primeau lived up to his 2024-25 season form with the Laval Rocket. After finishing with a 21-2-3 record in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season, the Hurricanes traded away their 2026 seventh-round pick to ensure that they have a solid third goalie on the depth chart. As the game progressed, there was a sense that Primeau was getting more comfortable playing behind the guys in front of him. Throughout the game, he was making huge save after huge save to keep the Hurricanes within striking distance of the Lightning.

While two goals did get by him, there was not much he could do with those, as one was deflected on the power play and the other was an upper-90 shot. There would have been a small list of goalies who might have had a chance to save those. For the most part, Primeau looked poised after saving 17 of 19 shots in the game.

Following the game, when asked by The Hockey Writers, head coach Rod Brind’Amour stated about Primeau’s game, “I thought he was really solid too. Their goalie played a great game and obviously kept them in the game, but there was a point where Cayden made a couple saves to keep us in the game too. I thought he did well.”

At one point in the game during the third period, when it was still a 2-0 lead for the Lightning, Primeau made an explosive right-to-left movement in the crease to rob Boris Katchouk of a surefire goal. It’s these types of saves that make teams notice, especially when the player wants to prove why they decided to trade and sign them in the first place. Primeau does have some NHL experience as well, which bodes well for him to be the third goalie on the depth chart in case something happens to either Pyotr Kochetkov or Frederik Andersen. Overall, Primeau played a solid game and showed why the Hurricanes wanted him. While it is only one game against a roster with a majority of American Hockey League (AHL) and professional tryout (PTO) players, it’s a good start to make a case to be an option for a call-up for the Hurricanes this upcoming season.

2. Domenick Fensore and Charles Alexis Legault Impress

Heading to training camp, there was a sense that the Hurricanes were going to look at the depth of the defense following the trade of Scott Morrow to the New York Rangers for K’Andre Miller. After the prospect showcase and the first preseason game, it is clear that defensemen Doemnick Fensore and Charles Alexis Legault are standing out for the blueliners.

Legault entered camp at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds after being at 6-foot-3, 207 pounds last season. Following a three-goal and 14-point season with the Chicago Wolves, he started to use his size to advantage, forcing players off the puck and winning board battles. Another thing that’s taken off for him is the offensive side of his game, where he can be a threat in opponents’ zones. Legault’s two-way game has taken a jump, which allows him to be the next guy to get the call-up on the right side of the defensive zone as a right-shot defenseman.

Fensore got some time on the power play and showed that he’s taken what he learned with the Wolves last season as well. He’s someone who’s taken a step offensively after tallying nine goals and 32 points in 2024-25. If he can carry that momentum into the 2025-26 season, there could be a possibility that he plays for the Hurricanes at some point. Legault and Fensore have taken strides in their game and have given the Hurricanes a sense to lean on those guys if they need their help at some point this upcoming season. With them taking that next step, they’ve made the Hurricanes the deepest team in a long time within franchise history. It’ll be interesting to see how these two play with the Wolves in the AHL to start the season.

There are positives to take away from the game, which were shown by Primeau, Legault, and Fensore. Logan Stankoven even showed some promise at the center role as the Hurricanes are looking to see where they’re at within the position. Also, Jackson Blake looks poised to take the next step as well. The youth within the Hurricanes’ organization is promising, and it starts with these three guys and many more, which makes the depth strong for the team overall.