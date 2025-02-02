4 Takeaways From Spitfires’ 4-3 Win Over Knights

The 2024-25 Windsor Spitfires are a very different club than what we saw at this time last season. Following a tough loss on Thursday, they rebounded to earn a big come-from-behind win on home ice on Sunday against their biggest rival.

Last season, a young, inexperienced Spitfires team won just 18 of 68 games and most nights were a struggle to keep their heads above water. A season later they’re battling for the top spot in the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Western Conference and showing that, while there may be off nights, they’re not going anywhere over the long run. Despite a 5-1 loss at home to the Flint Firebirds on Thursday, the team refocused and took care of business against the Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) top-ranked London Knights. In their three previous meetings, the home side won every game and, despite an early scare, that streak isn’t over. Here are four takeaways from a game for the ages.

Spitfires’ Confidence Never Wavers

A rowdy crowd greeted the teams as soon as warmups started. However, the Knights kept the Spitfires to just six first-period shots. They then tried to quiet the crowd as Denver Barkey (Philadelphia Flyers), Kasper Halttunen (San Jose Sharks), and Jesse Nurmi made it 3-0 early in the second period. That chased starter Joey Costanzo for rookie backup Carter Froggett.

However, Froggett kept the Knights at bay. The Spitfires finally capitalized in the second when veterans Noah Morneau and Ilya Protas cut the deficit to 3-2 and got the crowd going.

In the third, on a power play, Protas scored his second to tie the game, creating a frenzy. Shortly after, forward A.J. Spellacy scored shorthanded and got the arena nearly shaking with a 4-3 lead. Froggett shut the door the rest of the way as the Spitfires earned an important 4-3 win. Knights’ goaltender Austin Elliott saw his first loss in 21 games this season.

Noah Morneau of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Falling down 3-0 against the Knights is rough. However, the Spitfires’ have confidence and, after the game, Morneau said they weren’t quitting.

“The way we came together down 3-0, there was no quit, there was no panic,” he said. “… That’s our fourth time playing them this season. We know we can play with them.”

The Windsor #Spitfires erased a 3-0 deficit against the London #Knights at the WFCU Centre on Sunday to grab a chaotic 4-3 win. #OHL pic.twitter.com/G5yGd5tiPj — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) February 3, 2025

Head coach Greg Walters said it’s “100%” the best win of the season.

“To get down 3-0 … usually you can’t make those mistakes against the Knights,” he said. “But, I never count these kids out. We just saw it again and I’m so proud of them … I actually said to the guys after the first ‘Are we too young?’ I never thought about it before because we’ve had so much success. Are we too young and nervous in these big moments? Obviously, they took that to heart.”

Secondary Scoring Finds a Way

When team scoring leaders Protas and captain Liam Greentree can’t get on the scoresheet, the Spitfires’ secondary scoring usually finds a way to get the job done. It didn’t happen on Thursday and the Firebirds came away with a 5-1 win. On Sunday, the second and third lines returned to form and it was mission accomplished.

While Greentree was held off the scoresheet and Protas had two goals, the Spitfires got contributions from numerous other players. Morneau and Spellacy each had a goal while Ryan Abraham, Ethan Belchetz, and Jack Nesbitt all contributed assists up front. Walters said this was the effort they’d been looking for.

“We’re right there with most goals in the nation (sixth in the CHL), not just the league, and our depth guys have to score and ours are,” he said. “For Spellacy, he’s such a warrior and team guy, it was nice for him to be able to get that goal. So proud of him.”

AJ Spellacy of the Windsor Spitfires. (Luke Durda/OHL Images)

Belchetz is just 16 years old but already has 13 goals and 31 points in 39 games. He had an assist along with six shots and gave credit to the leadership group for bringing the team back into the game.

“When you get to the room and you’re down 2-0, you have to lean on your older guys and your leadership group,” he said. “Guys like Greentree, Spellacy, everyone who’s a leader in the room, Morneau, Tnias Mathurin … kept us in the game. It’s kind of hard sometimes to come back from those deficits, but when you have those guys going, it means a lot.”

Froggett Shows His Character

On Sun., Jan. 26, Froggett returned to action after missing over a month due to a knee injury and an illness. It’s his first season in the OHL after two seasons of development in lower levels and getting game action can only help him as they get ready for the playoffs. In two games since returning, he had allowed six goals on 55 shots.

On Sunday, Costanzo got the start but allowed three goals on 10 shots, including two power-play markers. Froggett came in relief and made 13 saves over 37 minutes to get the win. After the game, Walters said it was the effort they needed.

“They had two power-play goals I didn’t like and the third one was a rebound that I don’t think should have been a rebound,” he said. “Joey’s been so good for us, but you get down 3-0 and you want to get your team going a little bit. It was a bit of a momentum change. We have all the belief in the world in Joey but really proud of Froggett … Everything we have is off our depth and we have that in net. Froggett showed that.”

Windsor Spitfires’ goaltender Carter Froggett (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Going into a game when you’re cold is tough. Going in cold against the best team in Canada is that much tougher. While Froggett needed to make just 13 saves, few were routine and it took a lot to shut the door. However, it worked and showing the Spitfires that he’s capable of coming through in big moments can only help everyone come playoff time.

Spitfires’ Faithful Heard Loud and Clear

One of the biggest factors in this game was the Spitfires’ faithful. The listed attendance was 5,652 (capacity 6,450) and, even during warmups, fans were loud and it felt like days gone by from the intimidating, chaotic old Windsor Arena.

On Sunday, the fans screamed at the goals, taunted Elliott, Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect Easton Cowan, and various other Knights’ players, and it felt like the arena was shaking at times. Walters said everyone felt the energy.

“I do, too, I’m still sweating,” he said, laughing. “Our crowd is amazing and were so loud. We got that power play goal and shorthanded goal, the place went crazy. We could have had a couple or three more, we were going and all the lines were rolling … I’m sure some of the people will be back on Wednesday (against the Saginaw Spirit).”

Belchetz is a rookie and relatively new to the Knights-Spitfires’ rivalry. While he has only seen four games so far, he said you can feel games like this in your blood.

“That was one of the best atmospheres I’ve ever played in my whole life,” he said. “…When you go into those games against London, you have a different blood flowing. You’re always a little more ready to go in those games. You can tell with the crowd, they’re going crazy with every goal and big hit. It’s really cool and it means a lot to play against these guys.”

Losing their second game of the seven-game homestand was tough for the Spitfires. Getting this win against the Knights is a huge boost. They’ll carry that into their next game on Wednesday when they face the Spirit.