3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 3-2 Win Over the Blackhawks

On Thursday, Nov. 20, the Seattle Kraken traveled to take on the Chicago Blackhawks. After a scoreless first period, the Blackhawks scored twice in the second period to take a commanding lead. However, the Kraken scored three unanswered goals in the third period to take a 3-2 victory over Chicago.

Kraken Had a Huge Third Period

As mentioned above, Seattle had a slow start to the game, with zero goals in the first 40 minutes of play. In the first period, the shots were fairly even, with the Kraken taking nine and Chicago taking seven. The Blackhawks had more chances in the second, taking 14 shots to the Kraken’s six.

However, the intermission between the second and the third period must have awoken something in Seattle, for they commanded the puck and barely let Chicago have any chances, taking three shots while the Kraken had 12. It was with these 12 shots that the Kraken finally had a chance to get on the board.

Five minutes into the third, the Kraken had their first chance. Brandon Montour took a shot from the blue line, which Spencer Knight saved. Oscar Fisker Molgaard picked up the loose puck and took a shot. Tye Kartye tipped it into the net and put the Kraken on the board.

Just two minutes later, Shane Wright was tied up along the boards by the Blackhawks. Berkly Catton stole the puck as it went around the boards and skated it down the ice. He passed it to Ryker Evans at the blue line, who took a shot. Wright was in front of the net and directed it into the goal to tie the game.

Seattle Kraken left wing Jaden Schwartz celebrates with defenseman Brandon Montour after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

With four minutes remaining, Connor Bedard took a seat for abuse of officials. Seconds were left on the extra-man advantage, and the Kraken got to work. Mason Marchment passed the puck to Montour at the blue line. He skated up the ice with great speed and entered the faceoff circle. He passed to Jaden Schwartz in front of the net. He took a shot, which flew between Knight’s legs to give Seattle the win.

Fisker Molgaard Had a Great First NHL Game

As mentioned above, Fisker Molgaard recorded an assist on Kartye’s goal. In his first NHL game, he recorded a point, which is an incredible feat. He is now the sixth Kraken player to record a point, be it an assist or a goal, in his first NHL game. He is the second this season, as Berkly Catton also recorded an assist in his debut on Oct. 20 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Not only is his first assist a great measure of his performance in this game, but he also had an impressive performance in general. He centered the fourth line alongside Kartye and Jani Nyman, two of the younger players on the team. Fisker Molgaard only played 6:50, but he was a solid player throughout the entirety of his time on the ice. Although he didn’t record a shot, he recorded one hit in his 12 shifts. He’s already found his footing with the team on just day one.

Lindgren Needs to Take a Step Back

After his performance in this game, it might be time for Ryan Lindgren to sit in the press box for a few games. Towards the end of the first period, he laid a big hit on Andre Burakovsky, who did not return for the remainder of the game. The hit was dirty, and his play style has been for a while this season.

This play did not result in a penalty, although that is something Lindgren is familiar with. He currently leads the Kraken in penalty minutes with 31. The next highest is Schwartz with 16, half of Lindgren’s total.

The Kraken have consistently been scratching strong defensemen in Josh Mahura and Cale Fleury each game since Evans and Montour returned to the team. They were both solid members of the blue line when they were playing earlier this season. It might be time for one of them to don their Kraken colors once more. Lindgren should take a moment to reflect on the kind of player he has been this season.

Kraken Continue Their Road Trip

The Kraken will play next on Saturday, Nov. 22, when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. This will be their first meeting with the Penguins of the season. This game will also be the Kraken’s first in a back-to-back over the weekend.