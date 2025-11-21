Saskatoon Blades’ 2025-26 Top Performers After 23 Games

The Western Hockey League (WHL) is roughly a third through its season, and with 23 games down, the Saskatoon Blades are tied for third place in the Eastern Conference and sit fifth overall with 28 points. The team has had some bumps along the way, including a five-game losing streak, but overall, it’s been a positive start to the season. The Blades’ special teams have been one of their strong suits; they have the fourth-best power play with a 29.1% effectiveness while on the man advantage and, with 77.3%, are above average on the penalty kill.

The Blades wouldn’t be in the place they are without the efforts of their players, though, so let’s take a look back on some of the Blades’ best performers from the first 23 games of the season.

MVP – Evan Gardner

It’s not an overstatement to suggest that Evan Gardner has saved the Blades from being in a far tougher spot this season. His .907 save percentage (SV%) ranks ninth among all WHL goalies with at least two games played, but he’s also been one of the league’s busiest goalies, playing 963 minutes so far this season, the fifth-highest total. After recording his eighth career shutout against the Kamloops Blazers and moving up to third place in Blades’ history, he was named the WHL’s Goalie of the Week for Oct. 14.

Gardner’s consistency has been essential this season, as the Blades have struggled with giving a consistent effort all game, leading to some frustrating losses. But Saskatoon’s goalie rarely has a bad game, and along with backup Ethan McCallum, the two continue to push each other to perform better every day.

“I don’t think there’s competition in the league like we do,” said McCallum. “I think we do have one of the best goalies in the league, and to have him back now (from the Columbus Blue Jackets’ training camp), especially, that brings the competition up even more. It’s awesome, it just brings an extra level to practice every day.”

That type of teamwork can be rare in hockey, especially with junior teams, but it’s helped turn Gardner into not just one of the best Blades’ goalies of all time, but arguably one of Canada’s best young goalies right now.

Top Forward – Hunter Laing

It was clear that Hunter Laing was excited to join the Blades last season. He finished his 28-game run with the team with 15 goals and 26 points, a 63-point pace over a full season. But this season, he’s taken his game to the next level. In 23 games, he leads Saskatoon with 12 goals and, among Blades who have taken at least 10 shots, he leads the team with a 24.4% shooting percentage. When he shoots, there’s a very good chance that it will end up in the back of the net.

Hunter Laing, Saskatoon Blades (Photo credit: Rick Elvin)

Laing always could be an impact player in the WHL, but with the Prince George Cougars, he was primarily a physical supporting player thanks to his 6-foot-6 frame. But, seeing his rare combination of intelligence, mobility, and strength, the Blades unlocked his scoring ability. Now he’s rarely off the ice and has taken just six penalty minutes (PIM) so far, putting him on pace to finish with his lowest PIM total of his career. Meanwhile, he’s on pace to hit 72 points, and with six goals in the last six games, that might be a lowball estimate.

Top Defenceman – Brayden Klimpke

It’s always tough to lose a veteran, especially on defence, so when the Blades said goodbye to both Ben Saunderson and Grayden Siepmann at the end of last season, there was some concern as to which defenceman would take over on Saskatoon’s top pairing. That call was answered by the 17-year-old Brayden Klimpke, who was eager to step up and show the Blades what he could do if given the opportunity, and after 23 games, it’s clear that he’s now Saskatoon’s top defenceman.

Klimpke has always been a smooth-skating offensive blueliner, and he’s remained that player this season, leading the Blades’ defence with 16 points, scoring at just under a 50-point pace. But what makes him so impactful is his newfound ability to play at all ends of the ice. A smaller defenceman at 6-foot-0 and 167 pounds, he’s added a ton of strength this season and no longer shows the hesitation he had as a rookie to engage physically, and with his excellent mobility and positioning, he’s a strong two-way presence. Add in his new ‘A’ on his sweater, and he’s become one of the most well-rounded players on the team this season.

Top Newcomer – Tristen Doyle

Although Dominik Petr leads the Blades’ newcomers with 18 points, Tristen Doyle has come into Saskatoon as a 19-year-old and helped stabilize a defence corps that lacks a veteran presence following the departures of Saunderson and Siepmann. “He’s an extremely smooth skater, makes outstanding outlet passes, and is able to play in every role needed for a team like ours to make a big run this year,” said Blades’ general manager and president Colin Priestner after the trade. “I believe he is poised to have a breakthrough season.”

Tristen Doyle, Saskatoon Blades (Steve Hiscock/Saskatoon Blades)

Doyle hasn’t let the Blades down. In 23 games, the slick defender has two goals and 15 points, tied for second among Blades’ defencemen, and is on pace to hit a career-high 44 points this season. Two aspects have led to his success so far. First is his reliability, going without a point for more than one game just once this season, and has had three multi-point outings. He’s also been incredibly flexible, playing with nearly every other defender at one point this season. He can play anywhere and remain a strong two-way presence, which is exactly what the Blades were looking for this season.

Top Rookie – Triston Mitchell-McElhone

It may be strange to pick a player who’s only appeared in nine games, but Triston Mitchell-McElhone has made a difference every time he’s stepped on the ice. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound centre has two goals so far this season, which leads all Blades’ rookies, but his biggest contribution has been his toughness. In the first home game of the season – his fourth in his WHL career – he fought Prince Albert Raiders’ veteran Oli Chenier, giving the whole team a massive boost and propelling them to secure their first win of 2025-26.

A lower-body injury on Oct. 24 prevented Mitchell-McElhone from playing more, but he should be back in the lineup soon, as he was activated from the injured reserve on Nov. 11. When he’s in the lineup, he makes the Blades a lot tougher to play against. He has a bright future ahead of him.

Unsung Hero – Kazden Mathies

The Blades have plenty of unsung heroes on their roster deserving of mention, but one that rarely receives the praise he deserves is 19-year-old Kazden Mathies, who came to Saskatoon at last season’s trade deadline from the Seattle Thunderbirds. In his season and a half with the Thunderbirds, injuries limited him to just 92 games and 18 points. But in 44 games with Saskatoon, he has already put up 19 points, doubling his career totals. This season alone, he has six goals and 12 points, putting him on pace for 36 points, more than all his previous seasons combined.

The Martensville, Saskatchewan, local has found his niche alongside Zach Olsen and Hayden Harsanyi on the third line this season, giving Saskatoon one of the most energetic lines in the WHL. Any time the Blades are struggling, those three are suddenly on the ice. Olsen loves to throw his weight around and intimidate his opponents, and Harsanyi can beat just about anyone in a footrace, but Mathies thrives as the all-around threat. He’s just as fast as Harsanyi, but he’s also not afraid to mix it up like Olsen. He’s the glue that holds the line together, and without him, the Blades’ energy line wouldn’t be nearly as effective.

Blades Are Picking Up Steam

While there have been some missteps over the first 23 games this season, the Blades are once again proving that they are as good as any other team in the WHL. Their forward group have scored by committee, with everyone getting a chance to make a difference, and the team’s defence has continued to get more consistent and defensively sound while chipping in offensively. With three wins in their last three games, it seems to be coming together on a more regular basis, too. There’s plenty of hockey left, but with how things are going now, the next 23 games look to be even better for the Blades.