2 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Overtime Loss to the Red Wings

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a quick stop in Detroit to face off against the Detroit Red Wings on the second half of a back-to-back. In their game on Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators, they exploded for seven goals and looked to have righted the ship. However, last night against the Red Wings, the offence wasn’t as potent and they ended up losing 3-2 in overtime.

Related: Red Wings Edge Maple Leafs in 3-2 Overtime Win

That said, it wasn’t that they didn’t play a good game. They had their chances, the power play looks a bit better since the hiring of Steve Sullivan, and most importantly, at times throughout the game it was high event hockey. This is a drastic change from before the holidays when things looked bleak and uncomfortable. Although they ended up on the losing end of the game, things seem to be trending in the right direction, so let’s take a look at a few takeaways from last night’s game.

Matthews Is Back

Although Toronto lost, there is a sense of happiness surrounding the Maple Leafs after this weekend. It appears that either the firing of Marc Savard or the Christmas break has energized Auston Matthews to levels that this fan base hasn’t seen since 2023.

Detroit Red Wings goalie Cameron Talbot makes a save on Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (Gerry Angus-Imagn Images)

In last night’s game alone, he looked lethal. He was so close to having an Alex Ovechkin-esque goal after he lost an edge but still managed to lift the puck on net with the toe of his stick. Then later in overtime, he had a small bit of space and ripped a shot off the crossbar, which had just about every member of Leafs Nation jumping out of their seats. That shot in overtime alone was a telltale sign that he is slowly getting back to his previous form, and if he does, he could help carry the Maple Leafs up the standings. This team, and this fan base, has been waiting for the man they call “Papi” to get back to himself and start taking over games, and that is what we got to see this past weekend. He was lights out, and that has a huge impact on the rest of the team.

Star Players Are Playing Like Star Players

It isn’t a coincidence that when the Maple Leafs started playing better, both Matthew Knies and Matthews played better as well. This team is built around the star players. Yes, it’s a very flawed idea for an NHL roster, but there is nothing they can do to change it, at least not at this time. So when star players like Knies, Matthews, John Tavares, and William Nylander start to pull it together and play better, the team as a whole does too.

Related: William Nylander Injured in Maple Leafs’ Win Over Senators

That was the case in both games of the back-to-back. Matthews had a great weekend, as did Knies, who scored in back-to-back games. It has been tough sledding, that we know. But things can change fast if the star players start playing like it. Looking at the standings, things are also closer than they seem. Only nine points separate the Maple Leafs and the Red Wings, who currently sit last and first in the Atlantic Division. Toronto also sits just two points behind the Florida Panthers for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. So if the Maple Leafs’ stars continue to play well and take over games, they are going to be the team that everyone hoped they would be this season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs will now return home to face off against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, Dec. 30, before taking on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, Jan. 1, on New Year’s Day.