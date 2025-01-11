3 Takeaways From the Torrent’s 6-2 Loss to the Frost

On Sunday, Jan. 11, the Seattle Torrent took on the Minnesota Frost at Grand Casino Arena. This game marked the two teams’ second game of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. In the first game, the Torrent hosted the Frost for their home opener back on Nov. 28, where Minnesota shut out Seattle 3-0. This time, the Torrent managed to get on the board, but the Frost definitely had a commanding lead throughout the game. It was the Frost who came away with a 6-2 win, and they are currently the only team to win a game in the season series between the two teams.

Eldridge Got the Torrent on the Board

The Torrent were down three goals by the time the middle of the second period rolled around. Two minutes left in the middle frame, they got on the board. The Frost tried to clear the puck from the Torrent’s zone, but they passed it straight to Jessie Eldridge between the two faceoff circles. She immediately ripped a shot to put the Torrent on the board.

Related: 3 Takeaways From the Frost’s 6-2 Win Over the Torrent

This was Eldridge’s second goal of the season. She also has two assists, totaling four points in 10 games. She has been playing on the top line alongside Danielle Serdachny and Julia Gosling. This trio has been finding success, and the top line was the only line to score in this game.

Top Line Proved the Torrent Didn’t Quit

Despite Seattle being down four goals in the middle of the third, the Torrent didn’t let up. They tried their best to create scoring chances, and it finally paid off for them. Gosling held the puck at the faceoff circle and passed it to Serdachny, who was near the front of the net. She worked it behind Maddie Rooney for the Torrent’s second goal.

Just like Eldridge, this was Serdachny’s second goal of the season. She also had one assist to her name, giving her a total of three points in 10 games. The Torrent getting on the board was all thanks to the top line in this game. They were the only three players to record points or score a goal. Yes, the Frost won by a large margin, but Serdachny’s goal halfway into the final frame demonstrated their desire to try and even the score.

Julia Gosling, Seattle Torrent (Photo by /PWHL)

Gosling only recorded an assist in this game, but she has been stellar for the Torrent. She currently leads the team in points, recording nine points in 10 games. Her presence on the top line was definitely recognized, as she helped her teammates find a scoring chance.

Torrent’s Special Teams Need Some Work

The Frost drew four penalties from the Torrent, which were all avoidable. Half of them were tripping penalties, resulting in a lack of control. They also took a slashing penalty, which could have been avoided since tensions were running high, and a holding penalty, likely for the same reason. Luckily for the Torrent, the Frost only scored on one of the extra-player advantages they allowed. They kept the penalty kill relatively strong.

The Torrent’s penalty kill percentage is currently 82.9%, ranked fifth in the league. They have taken a total of 35 penalties, and with this one goal by the Frost, they have now allowed only six power-play goals. They’re towards the bottom with their penalty kill, so it could use a little work.

The Torrent were awarded one power play but could not capitalize on this chance. Their power play percentage is currently 16.0%, in the middle at fourth place. They have scored four power-play goals on 25 opportunities. They need to draw more penalties, as the Frost got out of them, so they can capitalize on their strong power play.

Torrent Head Back Home

The Torrent will head back to Seattle, where they will host the Boston Fleet on Sunday, Jan. 18.

The season series will continue between the Torrent and the Frost in Minnesota on March 13.