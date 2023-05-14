3 Takeaways From Kraken’s 6-3 Game 6 Win Over the Stars

Facing elimination in front of a sold-out Climate Pledge Arena, the Seattle Kraken forced a Game 7 thanks to a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars. This will be the second straight series the Kraken will play in a Game 7 on the road as their first-round series versus the Colorado Avalanche also went the distance. Here are three takeaways from Game 6.

Kraken Chase Ottetinger Again

For the second time in four games, the Kraken chased Stars’ goaltender Jake Ottetinger from the net. While in Game 4, he lasted until the end of the second period, in Game 6, Dallas made the switch to Scott Wedgewood after he allowed four goals on 18 shots through the first 25 minutes of the game. While the change in goal did wake the Stars up, it was too late as the Kraken were able to add two more goals in the third and walk away with the 6-3 victory.

The performances by Ottetinger are bizarre, considering his track record this year. In 61 regular season games, he posted a save percentage lower than .800 on three occasions. Through the six games in this series so far, this has already happened twice, while he has posted a save percentage below .900 on four occasions. Whether this is fatigue or the Kraken have rattled him, it bodes well for Seattle going into Game 7 as they look to punch their ticket to the Westen Conference Final.

Seattle’s Third Line Unstoppable

Throughout the playoffs, the Kraken’s success has been dependent on how their third line of Eeli Tolvanen, Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand plays. If the trio outplays its opponent, more often than not, it results in a Seattle win. The same is true for when they get outplayed, as those games usually result in a Kraken loss. In Game 6, they were dominant and a key factor in why Seattle is headed to Game 7.

In Game 6, each member of the line contributed in his own way. Tolvanen finished the night with a goal and two assists, Gourde finished the night tied for the team lead with seven hits, and Bjorkstrand led all players with four takeaways. If Seattle is going to win Game 7, this trio is going to have to put on a similar performance as they have become the heartbeat of this team.

Jordan Eberle Steals The Show

Jordan Eberle’s play this postseason is exactly why the Kraken made it a priority to select him in the Expansion Draft. Not only did he score on the power play, which Seattle has struggled to do throughout the playoffs, but he also scored the empty netter with less than a minute left to solidify the win. He also had the primary assist on Matty Beneirs’ 5-2 goal in the third and finished the night going four-for-seven in the faceoff dot. He has been one of the Kraken’s M.V.P. throughout the playoffs and, once again, stole the show as Seattle staved off elimination.

One part of Eberle’s game that won’t show up on the scoresheet is how much he has helped Beneirs and Tye Kartye throughout the playoffs. Despite playing less than 10 games together, the trio has found chemistry and looks dangerous consistently despite having two rookies on the line. He has really stepped up as one of the leaders on this team and has continued to deliver standout performance when Seattle needs it most.

Kraken Ready For Game 7

Once again, the Kraken have proven many wrong as they force a second straight Game 7 this postseason. This is a team that may not have the superstars others do but plays its system so well that it can match up against anyone in the league. Game 7 is set for 5:00 pm PST on Monday, May 15, in Dallas with the winner needing just four more wins to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.