3 Takeaways From Spitfires’ 7-5 Win at Home Against Attack

The Windsor Spitfires are riding their momentum as long as they can. They’re also learning lessons along the way, as was the case on Thursday night as they squeaked out a win on home ice over a conference rival.

This season has been an experience for the Spitfires. After finishing second last in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season, they’ve done a complete 180 so far. Coming into Thursday night’s home game against the Owen Sound Attack, the club was an impressive 8-1-1, including 3-0 at the WFCU Centre. They also just beat the Attack on the road last Saturday, 4-1. However, every team needs to get a scare and this might have been the team’s best so far. Here are three takeaways from the win.

Wins Still Bring Lessons

No matter how good you are, overconfidence can bite you. The Spitfires learned that lesson on Thursday. They jumped out to a 3-1 lead midway through thanks to Noah Morneau, captain Liam Greentree, and Ilya Protas (Washington Capitals). Forward Jack Nesbitt added his first of the game to give them a 4-2 lead after 40 minutes and they seemed to be cruising. However, that’s when it got interesting.

Despite Nesbitt’s second of the night, the team let up in the third and the Attack scored three of the next four to make it 6-5 Spitfires with seconds remaining. However, Nesbitt completed the hat-trick into the empty net with eight seconds left for a 7-5 win, goaltender Carter Froggett’s first in the OHL.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Jack Nesbitt. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

While the two points are helpful, giving up three third-period goals is rough. Spitfires’ head coach Greg Walters called it a “teaching moment.”

“The kids were saying it on the bench and they knew we were going in the wrong direction, not playing Spitfires’ hockey,” he said. “… I said a few things (laughs) … We got cute there, trying to make plays instead of getting pucks deep and using our forecheck. We want to be a team where, when we have a lead going into the third, we know it’s over. We’ll show some tape tomorrow and I know our team will respond Saturday.”

The Windsor #Spitfires continue to find a way, outlasting the Owen Sound #Attack at the WFCU Centre on Thursday night for a 7-5 win. #OHL pic.twitter.com/t1IRJMkDJf — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) October 25, 2024

Defenceman Tnias Mathurin, 20, said it’s a good learning lesson. You can’t get too confident, even with a lead.

“We came out hard but, as the game went on, we got too confident with our lead,” he said. “… It’s a learning moment for our younger guys and all the boys … With young guys and new players, it’s easy to get confident when you’re up two or three goals. The coaches will dial that in.”

Nesbitt’s Hat Trick Shows Star Potential

One of the brightest spots in the game was the 17-year-old Nesbitt, who was the Spitfires’ first-round pick in 2023. The 6-foot-4, 182-pound Sarnia native had nine goals and 18 points last season in 54 games but already has eight goals and 14 points in 11 games in 2024-25. He’s been playing on the top two lines with multiple veterans and his game has taken off to a new level.

As he enters his NHL Draft season, Nesbitt was rated a B by NHL Central Scouting’s “Players to Watch” List this week. That puts him as a possible second-or-third-round selection next summer. The hat trick on Thursday night will certainly turn some heads. After the game, he immediately thanked Morneau and said it was the first hat-trick he’s scored since at least his under-16 (OHL Draft) season, maybe longer.

“I’m very happy that Morneau gave me that puck (on the empty net for the hat trick),” Nesbitt said. “That’s just great leadership right there. I love the kid and he’s a great player.”

Windsor #Spitfires' F Jack Nesbitt with his first #OHL hat-trick on Thursday night against the Owen Sound #Attack. pic.twitter.com/Nb4aKsBM1L — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) October 25, 2024

The Spitfires’ 2023 Draft Class isn’t as deep as their 2022 or 2024 classes, due to general manager Bill Bowler’s “all-in” approach at the 2022 and 2023 OHL Trade Deadlines. However, Nesbitt plays the game the right way and is being rewarded. Walters said he’s a kid that never cheats and is becoming a great example for the coaches.

“That’s one kid, he never, ever cheats,” he said. “He’s always above the puck, he comes and stops in our zone, he’s so reliable in all areas of the rink … He’s being rewarded … When someone doesn’t cheat the game and is getting three goals, that’s where we can take it as coaches and show it to everybody.”

Spitfires’ Youth Acting Like Veterans

A big positive for the Spitfires this season has been the play of their youth. Normally, veterans will lead the way while the youth play a secondary role. However, that hasn’t been the case and Thursday was another example.

Nesbitt, who doesn’t turn 18 until January, had the hat trick while 2024 first-overall pick Ethan Belchetz had a beautiful, between-the-legs assist on Nesbitt’s second goal. Add in a goal from rookie Ethan Garden, plus solid minutes from rookies Jean-Christoph Lemieux and Nathan Gaymes, and everyone is contributing. Walters has consistently given the younger guys a chance to play with Greentree, Protas, Morneau, and other veterans like A.J. Spellacy and Ryan Abraham and it’s paid off.

After the game, Mathurin said that while guys like Greentree and Protas are expected to produce, getting the big plays from the younger guys is important for the future.

“There’s so much skill, I don’t know where to start,” he said. “Cheese (Belchetz)’s pass tonight was insane and Nessy (Nesbitt) with the hat-trick, getting those kind of moments from guys like that really helps. Obviously, you’ll get it from Greentree and Protas, but coming from those younger guys, too, will really help down the line.”

Taking the pressure off of the veterans and giving the club four productive lines is something every team could use. This week, the Spitfires were ranked sixth in the Canadian Hockey League Top-10, which Walters gave full credit to the players for “a 100% buy-in … they deserve everything they’re getting.” If they continue to get production from all areas, it’s intriguing to see how far this club can go.

The Spitfires now get ready for the Eastern Conference-leading Niagara IceDogs (8-2-0) at home on Saturday. They finished last in the OHL last season, marking another impressive turnaround.

