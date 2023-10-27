3 Takeaways from Winnipeg Jets’ 4-1 Win Over Red Wings

The Winnipeg Jets are beginning to roll, and that is largely in part due to a few key players hitting their stride early in the season. Having won two straight, the Jets looked to make it a third against the red-hot 5-1-1 Detroit Red Wings. The Jets were able to secure their third straight “W” with a 4-1 win over the Red Wings. Here are a few takeaways from the action.

Connor Hellebuyck is Back to His Elite Form

Connor Hellebuyck has had a shaky start to the season, giving up four or more goals in each of his first three starts. In his next three starts, he has returned to his usual Vezina Trophy form that fans have grown accustomed to.

He stopped 38 of 40 shots in the 3-2 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 21st, followed that up by stopping 18/20 shots against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 24th in a 4-2 win, and continued his hot stretch against the Red Wings by stopping 35/36 shots and 2.32 goals above expected (GSAx) per Money Puck. It’s no secret that he is the backbone of this team, and elite goaltending will keep them well within the playoff hunt throughout the 2023-24 season.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Mason Appleton was incredibly impressed with his goaltender’s play in the win, stating post-game that: “He (Hellebuyck) is the backbone of our team, and he’s the reason we’re going to be a dang good team this year.” Appleton is right, in that Hellebuyck is the key to the Jets experiencing playoff success and is a huge reason why they may ultimately have that chance.

Latest News & Highlight

After his seven-year extension, a shaky start was somewhat concerning, but it was only a matter of time before Hellebuyck returned to form and started carrying the Jets to wins, which he has done a fair amount over the past nine seasons. His save percentage remains below average at .899%, but if he continues on this trajectory, that is sure to rise to usual Hellebuyck numbers.

Nikolaj Ehlers & Nino Niederreiter Get on the Scoresheet

Nikolaj Ehlers and Nino Niederreiter each recorded their first goal of the season in the win, and it was much needed for the Jets early on in the season. Ehlers missed training camp and preseason with neck spasms, and a slow start was expected.

The second line had another fantastic game, as the chemistry between Ehlers and Cole Perfetti is evident, and is a welcome sight for the Jets deep forward group. Niederreiter has been a driving force on the Jets’ third line, alongside Adam Lowry and Appleton. Appleton has two goals in as many games, and that line has been providing offence along with their defensive shutdown abilities.

Nikolaj Ehlers has first of the season. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/uHNqFhUfz7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 26, 2023

With Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele having hot starts offensively to the 2023-24 season, it was only a matter of time before the rest of the Jets’ top forwards began to hit their stride. With the second line starting to form chemistry and producing offensively, they should be able to earn more ice time and be trusted in late-game situations, which is something I am going to touch on later.

Scott Arniel showed confidence in the second line in the post-game press conference, stating: “I like that line. That line was real good again, I gotta get them on the ice a lot more, the game was getting tight and you kind of want to shut it down, but I do need to get them out there a little more often.”

Cole Perfetti is Not Being Trusted In Late-Game Situations

While the Jets were holding on to a 3-1 lead, Cole Perfetti was stapled to the bench from the 6:22 mark until the final shift of the game, and at that point, the Jets had already taken a 4-1 lead. Unfortunately for Perfetti, this is not new.

Related: Jets’ Patience with Cole Perfetti the Key to His Success

In the Jets 3-2 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 21st, Perfetti’s final shift came with 7:35 remaining in the third period. It is clear that Perfetti is not being trusted late in close games by the Jets coaching staff, especially when they are attempting to hold onto a lead.

Cole Perfetti, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Arniel explained after the game: “I like what Cole’s been doing, he’s got great vision and he sees the ice real well, and that line has got some chemistry and they’re playing well together, so we’ll just keep moving forward and hopefully he keeps building on what he’s been doing.”

Perfetti has already lost the trust of the coaching staff, as after a full training camp and preseason as the second-line centre, he has been bumped back to the wing. He will have to continue gaining the trust of the coaching staff as he has put together a few strong performances, and that could result in an increase in playing time down the stretch in close games.

The Jets have one more game on the road against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Oct. 28th, before returning home for a game against the New York Rangers and former captain of the Jets organization, Blake Wheeler. Having won three straight games, the Jets will look to keep the momentum rolling as they seem to be hitting their early-season stride.