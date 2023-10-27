Hurricanes Hall of Fame Inducts the Most Obvious Choice Available

During the 2022-23 season, the Carolina Hurricanes held their inaugural “Hurricanes Hall of Fame” that featured Rod Brind’Amour, Glen Wesley, Ron Francis, and its first inductee, Cam Ward, on Feb. 16 versus the Montreal Canadiens. Brind’Amour, Wesley, and Francis’ numbers had already been retired by the team, so Ward was the first inductee into the Hall of Fame on the same night.

It is unclear if the team will do only one player per season. Just like last season when they inducted Ward, the upcoming 2023-24 Hall of Fame Class will only induct one member. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, the team announced their next inductee into the Hurricanes Hall of Fame for the Class of 2023-24: Justin Williams.

Justin Williams Named to Hurricanes Hall of Fame

On a beautiful day at the Old Chatham Golf Club, Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho, along with Ward and former captain Justin Williams, were supposed to be doing a Hurricanes golf outing video for content. The outing was a ploy to get Williams out on the green so Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell could surprise him with the inductee announcement.

Waddell and the Hurricanes surprised Williams on the 11th hole green with the commemorative pucks and box to tell him that he was getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. Ward almost ruined the surprise a couple of times since he was in the same golf cart with Williams. Ward was hoping he would not catch him updating Waddell on their arrival.

Williams joins Ward, Wesley, and Brind-Amour as the fourth member of the 2006 Stanley Cup Champion team to get inducted into the Hurricanes Hall of Fame.

On Monday, Jan. 15, Williams will be honored in front of fans before the team’s contest against the Los Angeles Kings. The Hurricanes chose the night well, as Williams won two Stanley Cups with the Kings (2012 and 2014). He won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2014, his third Cup championship.

It’s the perfect way to honor a legend who played for both franchises that night.

Justin Williams — Hurricanes Legend

During his two stints with the Hurricanes that spanned eight seasons, Williams played 449 games, tallying 128 goals and 188 assists. He joined the team for the 2003-04 season after getting traded from the Philadelphia Flyers and stayed until the 2008-09 season when he was dealt to the Kings.

His second stint with the team came in the 2017-18 season when he signed as a free agent. He was one of the linchpins to help turn the Hurricanes franchise around and was named captain the following season when Brind’Amour took over as head coach.

He will always be remembered for scoring the empty-net goal that sealed the Hurricanes’ Cup victory in Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers.

That photo will go down as one of the most memorable moments in Hurricanes history — outside of Brind’Amour raising the Cup over his head. Williams has been through it all with the club and has helped usher in new fans over the years. He has stayed in Raleigh since his retirement in Oct. 2020 and currently works for the team as an advisor.

Honoring a Legend in Williams

No one is more worthy of the Hurricanes’ Hall of Fame than Williams. As the team’s fifth inductee, he’s rightfully being acknowledged for his contributions to the organization over the years. He will forever be a Hurricane legend, and there is no doubt that it will be a night to remember.

Congratulations, Justin Williams, Hurricanes Hall of Fame Class of 2023-24 Inductee.