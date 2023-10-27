Canadiens Showed Blue Jackets Two Things To Improve On

The Montreal Canadiens won a wild game over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night 4-3 in overtime. Cole Caufield was able to secure the game winner with just 43 seconds left in the extra session.

Although the Blue Jackets suffered their second consecutive overtime loss, they are now 2-0-2 in their last four games. Taking six points out of a possible eight in any four-game stretch is a sign that they’re coming along.

Latest News & Highlight

But with that said, the Canadiens did manage to show the Blue Jackets two important areas of improvement moving forward. Both of these factors were key in Thursday night’s outcome.

Blue Jackets Must Finish Better

The Blue Jackets jumped out to leads of 2-0 and 3-1 before the Canadiens scored the last three goals of the night. There were several additional chances to extend or take the lead that the Blue Jackets missed out on.

In a tight game such as Thursday night, the Blue Jackets have to finish their chances when they get them.

As regulation wore down, Justin Danforth was given a perfect pass and had a breakaway with the game on the line. He missed the net with his shot.

The Blue Jackets were given a late power play when Adam Fantilli was high-sticked by Brendan Gallagher. Danforth’s chance came in the first part of that power play before regulation expired. Then the Blue Jackets couldn’t convert on the four-on-three in overtime. Coach Pascal Vincent called these out during his postgame.

Pascal Vincent said the Blue Jackets need to finish more of their chances. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As reported on TSN, the Blue Jackets and Canadiens were the two youngest teams in the NHL Thursday based on average age. While it was a highly entertaining game with momentum changing hands on multiple occasions, the Blue Jackets were unable to finish on several key chances. This ultimately cost them a standings point.

One of the big lessons that any young hockey team needs to learn is to make the most of opportunities handed to them. Caufield was able to finish in overtime while the Blue Jackets missed on several chances before. They got a point but could have easily had two.

Managing the Game

This was the other lesson that the Canadiens taught the Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Although the Blue Jackets entered the second period up 2-0, special teams got heavily involved in the game.

The Blue Jackets took four minors in the last 40 minutes of the game. Two of those four penalties became power-play goals against.

Mike Matheson’s goal came with just 17 seconds left in the second period. That goal made it 3-2 and gave the Canadiens a lot of momentum heading into the locker room. That’s where the Blue Jackets have to manage the game better.

You May Also Like

Like in finishing, game management is something that takes time to learn for a young team. Teams down by a goal are going to press for the equalizer. The third period was the worst period of the night for the Blue Jackets. The Canadiens had the puck more and created more chances. Nat Stat Trick had scoring chances at 11-3 Canadiens in the third at 5-on-5.

"We had our chances. We've got to finish there."@BlueJacketsNHL coach Pascal Vincent lamented the missed opportunities late in the third period and in overtime of the 4-3 loss at the Canadiens.#CBJ pic.twitter.com/r6SDI8G70L — Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) October 27, 2023

This is where decision-making with the puck and managing momentum swings come into focus. To their credit, the Blue Jackets didn’t break in the third. They gave up the tying goal and had chances to win the game. But in the end, they must do a better job of staying out of the penalty box and keeping themselves in better positions to close games out.

Thursday night served as a good reminder. The Blue Jackets are showing better than last season. But they also showed they have a lot of lessons to learn as the season moves on.

Side Dishes