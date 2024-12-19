Tavares and Maple Leafs Have Ballpark on Cost of Next Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs and veteran forward John Tavares are in early discussions about a contract extension as he completes his seven-year, $77 million deal. However, reports suggest nothing will be figured out until there is clarity on the NHL salary cap for the 2025-26 season and beyond, according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun.

“I don’t think anything is imminent at this point,” LeBrun reported on Insider Trading. He added:

“Both sides want to see where the salary cap is headed. We were at the Board of Governors last week, and we know there are two possibilities: $92.5 million for next year or a higher cap. Every dime counts when you’re the Maple Leafs.”

While this means a new contract won’t be under Tavares’ tree this season, there is good news.

Both Sides at Least Have a Ballpark on a New Deal

The TSN panel added that both sides are eager to reach an agreement. And, while nothing appears imminent, they have clear contract comparables to reference while awaiting an official salary cap announcement. At 34, Tavares could see his next deal align with recent contracts signed by players like Claude Giroux and Anze Kopitar. Giroux’s three-year, $19.5 million ($6.5 million AAV) deal with the Ottawa Senators in 2022 could closely match Tavares’ future contract, while Kopitar’s two-year, $7 million AAV extension with the Los Angeles Kings might represent the higher-end of the range.

“These contracts are in the ballpark of what Tavares and the Leafs are talking about,” LeBrun explained.

Claude Giroux of the Ottawa Senators digs in for a face-off against Sean Couturier of the Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun did note that another comparable that might be out of where the Leafs feel comfortable is the deal recently signed by Steven Stamkos. LeBrun said, “One contract that likely isn’t a factor is Steven Stamkos’ four-year, $32 million ($8 million AAV) deal.” Tavares’ camp is aware that’s not a place the Leafs want to (or even can) go, and LeBrun hints they are comfortable aiming for a lower figure.

Only if Tavares feels forced to leave and pursue a deal with another team would the $8 million comparable be in play.

Tavares Just Wants a Fair Deal in Toronto

Both sides are said to be prioritizing a fair agreement before Tavares becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Ideally, the former Maple Leafs captain wants to ink a deal that lets him finish his career in the city he’s dreamed of playing in and with the team he always wanted to play for. “I want to be here long-term, and hopefully that happens,” Tavares said in September.

That said, any time to sides are forced to wait, changes are possible. So too, what might be fair now will be relative based on how much the NHL salary cap increases next season. If it jumps more than originally projected and up to the rumored ceiling of $96 million, “fair” will look different based on a cap percentage. If it increases to the $92.5 million number originally reported, the Giroux contract comparable could be an accurate reference point.

The good news is that if Toronto is open to making it work, Tavares is willing to settle below Stamkos’ $8 million AAV.