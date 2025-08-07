Biggest Steals From the 2010 NHL Draft

With the 2010 Draft 15 years behind us, it is time to look at the biggest steals from that draft. I will go through each round, excluding the first round, and will talk about where every steal is currently at in their career.

Second Round: Justin Faulk, Tyler Toffoli, Jason Zucker

In a surprisingly stacked second round compared to most drafts, the 2010 NHL Draft produced several hidden gems—three of whom have emerged as some of the most underrated players in the league today.

Justin Faulk, selected 37th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes out of the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP), has quietly built a remarkable NHL career. One of the league’s most underappreciated defensemen, Faulk hit a career-high 50 points in the 2022–23 season. Having played 980 games split between the Hurricanes and St. Louis Blues, Faulk’s steady presence on the blue line and offensive contributions often go unnoticed on the national stage, but his value is undeniable.

Tyler Toffoli, originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings, has become a model of consistency after several team changes. Now with the San Jose Sharks, he is coming off a career-best 73-point season and is practically a lock for 20-plus goals and 40–55 points each year. With a long-term deal in place, Toffoli now serves not just as a scoring threat but also as a mentor and leader for a young Sharks roster in the middle of a rebuild.

Jason Zucker, another product of the USNTDP, was taken in the second round and developed further at the University of Denver. Though his peak of 33 goals and 64 points may not be repeated, he remains a reliable veteran presence. Now with the Buffalo Sabres, he’s carved out a meaningful role and looks to close out his career on a high note, contributing both on and off the ice.

Honorable Mentions: Calle Jarnkrok, Jon Merrill

Third Round: Radko Gudas, Bryan Rust

Not everyone is a fan of Radko Gudas’ rugged, physical style of play—but there’s no denying its effectiveness. He has carved out a long-lasting role in the NHL, appearing in 829 games and counting. Now with the Anaheim Ducks, he brings veteran toughness and stability to a young, rebuilding roster. While his impact may not always show up on the scoresheet, Gudas plays a crucial role in mentoring the Ducks’ developing blueliners and setting a physical tone on the back end.

Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bryan Rust, a two-time Stanley Cup champion (with a big assist from Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin), has become one of the more quietly productive forwards to emerge from the 2010 Draft. He truly broke out during the shortened 2019–20 season, recording 56 points in just 55 games—a breakout campaign that solidified his role as a top-six winger in Pittsburgh. Rust continues to be a key contributor for the Penguins, posting a career-best 31 goals and 65 points in just 71 games this past season. For a third-round pick, he is without question one of the draft’s biggest steals.

Honorable Mention: Scott Wedgewood

Fourth Round: Philipp Grubauer, Joonas Donskoi

Philipp Grubauer has never been a franchise goaltender, but for a fourth-round pick, he’s had a more than respectable career. With 369 NHL games under his belt across three teams—Washington Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, and now Seattle Kraken—Grubauer played a key role as a reliable backup during the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup run. Though his recent seasons with the Kraken have been underwhelming, bordering on mediocre, Grubauer’s longevity in the league makes him a clear steal from the 2010 Draft.

Related: Seattle Kraken’s Philipp Grubauer Named to Team Germany’s Preliminary Roster

Joonas Donskoi may not have had a long or flashy NHL career, but he made the most of his time. Across 474 games, he carved out a dependable role as a bottom-six winger, offering scoring depth and smart two-way play. His career high of 37 points speaks to his ceiling, but his consistent presence in the lineup over several seasons added quiet value to every team he played for.

Honorable Mention: Jani Hakanpaa

Fifth Round: Zach Hyman, John Klingberg, Brendan Gallagher

Before I talk about the players, I will mention that this is probably the best fifth round of any draft I’ve ever seen. It was very hard to pick the best steals, because there were a bunch to choose from.

Zach Hyman plays one of my favorite styles of hockey. He’s gritty, loves to be physical, and has the best work ethic I’ve ever seen on the ice. With a career high of 54 goals (he definitely owes Connor McDavid multiple beers for that) and 83 points, Hyman is a star on the Oilers.

Just a few years ago, John Klingberg was a star with the Dallas Stars (pun absolutely intended). Now, he has just signed a contract with the Sharks for $4 million until 2026. I understand that he was a traffic cone on defense, but with a career high of 67 points, as a defenseman, I think Klingberg was one of the best offensive defensemen in the NHL in his prime.

Now very much past his prime, Brendan Gallagher was Zach Hyman before Hyman had his breakout years with the Oilers. Gritty, physical, and a career high of 31 goals and 54 points, Gallagher is a great mentor and player for the Montreal Canadiens.

Honorable Mentions: Petr Mrazek, Sam Carrick, Chris Wagner

Sixth Round: Mark Stone, Jesper Fast

A true two-way player in the NHL, Mark Stone has 634 points in 706 games split between the Ottawa Senators and the Vegas Golden Knights. He’s a fantastic player who won the Stanley Cup during the 2022-23 season. Picked 178th overall, he is definitely a steal.

Jesper Fast was a fantastic depth piece who split his career between the New York Rangers and the Hurricanes. He unfortunately had to retire due to injuries, but Fast was able to be a very minor member of the 2013-14 Rangers squad who made it to the Stanley Cup Final.

Honorable Mentions: Anthony Bitteto

Seventh Round: Frederik Andersen

The first of two times Frederik Andersen was drafted, it was by the Hurricanes. However, Andersen never played a game for them. He re-entered the draft in 2012, and was selected by the Anaheim Ducks. We’ll talk more about Andersen in a later article, but he was absolutely fantastic for the Toronto Maple Leafs when he was their starting goalie. He’s now on the Hurricanes, and slowly declining in his ability to stop the puck. But I think Andersen definitely has a few years left to work some magic.

Final Thoughts

This draft had its fair share of steals throughout the seven rounds. Specifically, the second and fifth rounds produced the most NHL players, and quality ones at that. However, we cannot ignore some stars that were picked in the other rounds, such as Andersen, Stone, and Rust. The 2010 NHL Entry Draft definitely had some great steals, and hopefully they can continue playing in the NHL at the high level they are currently playing at.