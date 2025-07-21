They Were Once Tampa Bay Lightning: Tim Taylor

Tim Taylor had an NHL career that lasted 12 seasons and 746 games, with 365 of those games playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning, including the 2004 Stanley Cup Championship squad. Nicknamed “The Toolman” due to sharing his name with Tim Allen’s character on the 1990s popular TV series Home Improvement, he had 75 goals and 181 points in his NHL career.

His career and time with the Lightning were cut short when he was forced to retire after having surgery in September of 2007 for hip dysplasia, which is an abnormality of the hip joint where the socket portion does not fully cover the ball portion, resulting in an increased risk for joint dislocation.

Known more as a third-line defensive standout, Taylor’s best season came with the Detroit Red Wings during the 1995-96 season when he scored 11 goals to go along with 14 assists.

Tenure With the Lightning

The Lightning acquired Taylor on June 30, 2001, from the New York Rangers for left wings Nils Ekman and Kyle Freadrich. He had just two goals and five assists in 38 games for the Rangers in 2000-01, a season cut short by an abdominal injury. The Lightning added the defensive-minded faceoff specialist to bring a veteran presence to the team.

Having a strong presence in the locker room, Taylor was made captain of the Lightning at the beginning of the 2006-07 season in a move made by then-head coach John Tortorella that raised a few eyebrows.

“It isn’t about the top player,” Tortorella explained to the Tampa Bay area media. “This isn’t about symbolism, this is about doing the right thing for the team. Tails, since he’s been here, has been one of the quiet leaders and one of the steady influences on our team as we’ve tried to build a successful organization. With so much turnover within our team, we feel creating the culture in the locker-room is the most important thing towards trying to be successful.”

John Tortorella, head coach of the 2004 Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning (AP photo/Chris O’Meara)

Taylor was the alternate captain when the team won its Stanley Cup in 2004 and was involved in the famous play in Game 6 when the Calgary Flames’ Martin Gelinas redirected a shot that appeared to have gone in off of his skate. Taylor and others argued that the puck had not only been knocked several inches above the goal line (thus making there appear to be white ice between the puck and the goal line), but that it was also “kicked” by Gelinas.

The play was upheld, and the goal was allowed that tied the game. Taylor did provide the secondary assist on Martin St. Louis’ double-overtime winner that forced a Game 7 back in Tampa.

Post NHL Career

After sitting out the 2007-08 season because of the hip surgery, Taylor retired from hockey. He joined the St. Louis Blues in 2011, where he worked in player development. Taylor’s role has expanded over the years, culminating in his appointment as assistant general manager after the 2022-23 season. He earned his first Stanley Cup as an executive when the Blues won in 2019, the first Cup victory in franchise history.

Winning the Stanley Cup as @StLouisBlues director of player development and pro scout was a gratifying but 'totally different' experience for Stratford's @TimTaylor2727, who won twice as a player https://t.co/xupwv5lCjc pic.twitter.com/UMkVPhLj6l — BeaconHerald (@thebeaconherald) June 18, 2019

Taylor’s job currently involves watching top prospects, keeping tabs on the Blues’ minor league affiliates, scouting NHL teams, and figuring out who the club could target in trades or signings. The former NHL players’ association representative brings a working knowledge of the financial side of the game, which has undergone drastic changes with the introduction of the salary cap and other nuances that have become more prominent for players and teams.

Related: They Were Once Tampa Bay Lightning: Kevin Weekes

While many would like to see the alumni of their favorite teams succeed on the ice, many of us are also excited to see how much former players like Taylor have accomplished off the ice when their NHL playing days are over.