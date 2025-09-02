This Season Is Ryan Suzuki’s Last Chance to Make the Hurricanes Roster

The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to be among the contenders for Lord Stanley at the end of the season. The Hurricanes boast one of the strongest rosters in the league, featuring a fresh infusion of youth. Could that continue?

One name that has forever floated just under the surface for the Hurricanes is Ryan Suzuki. He was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and became the last player from the first round of that class to make his NHL debut last season. Could he be pushing for a roster spot?

Suzuki’s two NHL games saw him struggle to make an impact. He has two hits and a 57.10 faceoff percentage to take away from his first foray into the NHL, but that’s only off seven draws, where he won four. He was also a plus-1, but he didn’t take the puck away or get on the scoresheet. He only played 13:11 over his two games, so it is hard to make an impact in limited ice time, but he did swat the puck out of the crease after one leaked through Pyotr Kochetkov. He left a positive impression on many before he was returned to the Chicago Wolves, leading to one question. Should he be in contention for an NHL roster spot?

Suzuki’s Story

After Suzuki was drafted in 2019, he had the world at his feet. Everyone thought he was going to become a big-time NHL player, but fate is a cruel beast. While playing for the Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts, Suzuki got a stick blade in the eye and suffered a gruesome injury, which included a torn retina. It left him with a permanent blind spot in his right eye and hindered his overall development as he worked to return to the ice. That doesn’t include the COVID-19 pandemic, which hindered many youngsters on their path to stardom.

Six years into this time with the Hurricanes organization, Suzuki finally got the nod last season. He earned it with his time in Chicago. In 69 games with the Wolves, he tallied 12 goals and 47 assists for 59 points. His defensive game and foot speed have been strong enough to keep the organization believing in him. His footspeed is one of his standout attributes, leaving many to wonder why he was kept in the American Hockey League (AHL) for so long. When he got the shot last season, he looked at home.

Suzuki’s Previous Strong Camps

In more than one season, Suzuki has had an intense training camp. He’ll look great in the preseason, but he’ll return to the Wolves anyway. He needed his debut to build a degree of familiarity in the NHL for the organization. Now, he’s done that part, so does it change how close he is to the NHL?

In seasons past, his strong work ethic had him deep in camp, but he was one of the last to be sent down due to the congestion at the center position. With Jack Drury, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jordan Staal, and Sebastian Aho, there wasn’t room for him. For the upcoming season, it’s Staal, Aho, Kotkaniemi, and Mark Jankowski. Jankowski isn’t a bad player by any means, but he wasn’t assured of his lineup spot in the playoffs last season when he sat for Jack Roslovic. If Suzuki comes up this year and has a good camp, there’s going to be a conversation regarding his future in the NHL.

As I mentioned earlier, he only got 13 minutes of ice time, but his skating speed appears to be of NHL quality. His top speed in the NHL was below the 50th percentile at 20.41 miles per hour, but he averaged six minutes per game. It’s hard to argue that he got into full stride. If he’s given a chance, could he be more of a threat in the future? That’ll be the question the organization has to wonder. If he’s looked at on the fourth line instead of someone like Jankowski, he’ll have to ensure there is no drop off to put his place on the roster beyond doubt.

When you think about what Jankowski offers that Suzuki doesn’t, the only difference is that shot. Suzuki is a pass-first guy, whereas Jankowski shot 38.10% with the Hurricanes last season. That’s not sustainable, but his career average over 82 games in goals is 13. It’s not drastically high. With Carolina’s draft capital almost entirely depleted for the 2026 NHL Draft, getting a late-round pick back for Jankowski if Suzuki can make the roster would be beneficial for the Hurricanes’ quantitative draft style.

What if Suzuki Starts in the AHL?

If Suzuki starts in Chicago again after finally breaking through to look like a talent last season, that isn’t the end of the road. Carolina will be one of the most active teams in the trade market until the deadline at the start of the new year. If a deal comes that sees Carolina move multiple players off the roster, there may be an opening for the 24-year-old London, Ontario native. It wouldn’t be the end of the world.

Ryan Suzuki, Carolina Hurricanes (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

In Chicago, he’ll play a lot more than he would on the fourth line of the Hurricanes. The trade-off is that the quality of the AHL is far inferior. Suzuki’s conditioning would improve, but it risks further stagnating his development. However, if there is a regression from Suzuki’s production numbers before last season, calling him up is far harder to justify. He’s not the only great talent the Hurricanes are likely to have in the Windy City.

Ultimately, this boils down to one question. Is Suzuki an NHL player? He has to make his case on the ice, and if he does, the Hurricanes need to decide whether they’re going to give him a chance. However, Suzuki turns 25 in May. He’s getting to the stage where he is what he is. If either party does not think this will work for an NHL role, exploring greener pastures may be necessary. Suzuki recently signed a one-year extension with the Hurricanes, but he’ll become a Group Six UFA next season. It’s decision time. These parties must decide whether they can trust each other and whether Suzuki can benefit the NHL roster. It’s the last chance saloon for Suzuki’s NHL hopes in Carolina now; something has to change going forward.