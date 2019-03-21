THW Podcast – Ep. 16 – Maple Leafs, Blues, and NHL News

On the 16th episode of The Hockey Writers Podcast, Brandon Share-Cohen stops in to chat the news of the week in the NHL and we take a few minutes with The Old Prof and Stephen Ground to talk Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues respectively.

Don’t miss as each walks us through what to expect with a couple contenders as they finish off the regular season.

On This Week’s THW Podcast

We start by visiting with regular guest Brandon Share-Cohen to talk all things NHL news including a couple of NHL extensions and some key injuries to playoff teams.

Jimmy Howard re-signs in Detroit while Nic Petan gets another two years in Toronto. In not-so-good news, the Islanders and Lightning are dealing with a couple key players being injured. Will it matter?

Related: Sparks Speaks and Says What Needs to Be Said

We then visit with The Old Prof who wrote two articles on The Hockey Writers recently. One was in regard to Garret Sparks essentially calling out the Maple Leafs after some disappointing play and the other about two names that might be leaving the team, Jake Gardiner and Connor Brown.

Could Sparks be on the move or is he part of the Leafs future plans? (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)





Finally, we chat with Stephen Ground who helps explain the turnaround in St. Louis where the Blues are one of the hotter teams in the NHL. After a dismal start to the season, that franchise has turned things around and are now a playoff contender in the Western Conference.

Are the Blues good enough to take a real run? Will there still be changes? Is their goaltending suspect? Stephen helps answer all of those questions.

Where You Can Hear Our Podcast

A big thanks to all of our guests this week. If you don’t follow our guests, we encourage that you add them as well as subscribe to our podcast. You can use any of the below links to subscribe to or download our podcast each week:

Anchor: Here

Apple Podcasts: Here

Google Podcasts: Here

Spotify: Here

Breaker: Here

Castbox: Here

Overcast: Here

Pocket Casts: Here

Podbean: Here

RadioPublic: Here

Stitcher: Here

Or, you can listen to any of our podcasts by visiting our Podcast Page. Or, visit The Hockey Writers Rumors Page for all the latest scuttlebutt.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast, listen and leave a review for us on iTunes! And, we encourage you to share the link on your social media platforms to help us grow the show each and every week. Doing so helps us get more and more guests and greater insight into the NHL topics you want to hear!