Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2024-25 Projected Lineup

The 2024-25 season will begin in 65 days, yet several questions about the Toronto Maple Leafs remain unanswered. Among the most pressing is the status of Jani Hakanpää. Recently spotted at a Finnish golf charity event in a Dallas Stars jersey, there has been no official statement from the Maple Leafs about his signing. Additionally, there are lingering questions about star forward Mitch Marner and whether the team will clear cap space through trades before the season starts.

With these uncertainties, predicting the team’s opening-night lineup is challenging. However, with the help of websites like Puck Pedia and Cap Wages, we can make an educated guess. So, here’s a look at what the Maple Leafs might look like for game one of the 2024-25 season.

Maple Leafs Forwards

The Maple Leafs’ forward group remains unchanged, other than the departure of Tyler Bertuzzi. Twelve forwards are returning this season and several prospects will be vying for roster spots, including Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten, and Alex Steeves.

Lineup without Cowan, Minten & Steeves

William Nylander – Auston Matthews – Max Domi Mitch Marner – John Tavares – Bobby McMann Matthews Knies – Pontus Holmberg – Calle Jarnkrok Ryan Reaves – David Kampf – Connor Dewar

Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Lineup with Cowan, Minten & Steeves

William Nylander – Auston Matthews – Max Domi Mitch Marner – John Tavares – Bobby McMann Matthews Knies – Fraser Minten – Easton Cowan Calle Jarnkrok – David Kampf – Connor Dewar Ex: Ryan Reaves & Alex Steeves

The lineup will likely remain unchanged without Cowan, Minten, and Steeves, but they will still be a formidable offensive force. Under the guidance of new head coach Craig Berube, there could be significant lineup adjustments. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Berube continue to rotate the core four members across the two lines, as demonstrated with Auston Matthews and William Nylander together and Marner and John Tavares together.

Related: Will Craig Berube’s Tough Love Lead to Maple Leafs Success?

Should Cowan, Minten, and Steeves earn a spot, Steeves would probably be the 13th forward to start. Cowan and Minten, along with Knies, should be given another opportunity to play together on the Maple Leafs’ “kid line.” Knies brings the NHL experience to help lead this trio, while Cowan and Minten, with their recent experience in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and Ontario Hockey League (OHL), could bring energy and youth to the lineup. This would provide the team with a much-needed secondary scoring option that was lacking in 2023-24.

The Blue Line

Lineup without Hakanpää

Morgan Rielly – Chris Tanev Simon Benoit – Jake McCabe Oliver Ekman Larsson – Timothy Liljegren

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Lineup with Hakanpää

Morgan Rielly – Chris Tanev Simon Benoit – Jake McCabe Oliver Ekman Larsson – Jani Hakanpää Ex. Timothy Liljegren

The blue line is where GM Brad Treliving dedicated nearly all his attention this offseason. He brought in several players, including Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Phillippe Myers, and Dakota Mermis. There have been rumours of Hakanpää’s signing, although nothing has been confirmed. If Hakanpää joins the Maple Leafs, it could be the end of Liljegren’s tenure, as he would likely become the seventh defenseman. This move would also free up an additional $3 million in cap space, allowing the organization to add a few more players to the roster.

Related: Maple Leafs Fans Question Hakanpaa Signing After Strange Photo Surfaces

Without Hakanpää, the team would feature a traditional setup of an offensive and defensive defender paired with Morgan Rielly and Tanev. The second pairing is Simon Benoit and Jake McCabe, who had a successful season together. Lastly, the Maple Leafs have crafted an offensive/two-way pairing with Ekman-Larsson and Liljegren.

Between the Pipes

Joseph Woll Anthony Storlarz Ex. Matt Murray

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lastly, goaltending has seen a slight evolution. Following the departure of Ilya Samsonov to free agency, management brought in Anthony Stolarz, a Stanley Cup winner, to replace him. Stolarz is expected to serve as the backup to Joseph Woll, but he has the potential to vie for the starting position.

While Toronto may not have seen an immediate improvement in their goaltending, they have successfully moved on from Samsonov, who struggled in his final season with the team. Stolarz is a more dependable backup, capable of motivating Woll to perform better through healthy competition. Additionally, Treliving has re-signed Matt Murray on a one-year contract, serving as a safety net in case either Stolarz or Woll sustains an injury, allowing Murray to step in as the third-string goalie.

Overall, the Maple Leafs are poised to secure another playoff spot. However, management will need to focus on improving their forward line. The biggest uncertainty is still Marner, a matter that must be addressed. Despite these challenges, the Maple Leafs have a solid and deep defence, a significant improvement that could significantly impact their performance throughout the 82-game schedule.