Trading Fabian Lysell to the Oilers Would Make Zero Sense

The Boston Bruins may be forced to clean house at the trade deadline again next season, especially if they continue down the path of retooling and aren’t able to claw their way back into the playoff picture. On the other hand, the Edmonton Oilers are going to try and make another deep run into the postseason, and are hoping they can finally win their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

Related: Bruins Could Land Evan Rodrigues in Suggested Cap Dump Trade With Panthers

Over the last few days, speculation has grown suggesting the Oilers had taken an interest in Bruins’ prospect Fabian Lysell, who has yet to break through at the NHL level, despite some solid play in the American Hockey League (AHL), and it seems as though the Bruins could be open to moving on from him.

Are the Boston Bruins giving up on Fabian Lysell?

Rumours are flying that Boston’s been talking trade with the Edmonton Oilers, and Lysell’s name is right in the middle of it. #nhlbruins



Check out the link below.



🏒https://t.co/0qI7f1wwev pic.twitter.com/IJUDQQ6a2O — Bruins Diehards (@BruinsDiehards) August 18, 2025

Lysell, who is 22 years old, has just 12 games of NHL experience under his belt, and has three points in that time. With the Providence Bruins in the AHL last season, he scored 11 goals and added 23 assists for 34 points through 52 games. Through 162 career AHL games, he has scored 40 goals and added 81 assists for 121 points, which comes out to a 0.75 points-per-game average.

Fabian Lysell, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers have already gone forward with a bit of a youth movement this offseason, bringing in Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning, and seemingly expecting Matthew Savoie to take a step forward in their lineup next season. Bringing in someone like Lysell would make sense if he was simply looking for a change of scenery and costed close to nothing in return, but if he is looking for more playing time in the NHL, he won’t get it with the Oilers.

Other Teams Make More Sense for Lysell

I wouldn’t complain about acquiring Lysell, since he does have some potential and could still become a middle-six forward in the NHL, but the Oilers just don’t have a spot for him right now. It doesn’t make sense for them to trade for him, just to put him in the same situation he is in with the Bruins. As I mentioned earlier, if he costed close to nothing and was willing to be an extra forward or play in the AHL, that wouldn’t be an issue, but I don’t think that’s the case.

If he is looking for more playing time, a few other teams make more sense. The Pittsburgh Penguins are desperate to retool while they prepare for life after Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin retire, and they could put Lysell in their full-time NHL lineup as soon as next season. The San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks also make sense, considering they’re still in the middle of a rebuild and could be open to taking on young players for the right price.

At the end of the day, the Bruins have a decision to make about Lysell. He likely has one more season left to prove he can break into the NHL, and the Bruins will have to choose whether they are the ones to give him a fair opportunity next season, or if they are going to make a move and give him a stronger opportunity elsewhere.

One thing seems certain though, the Oilers aren’t the best fit, should Lysell get traded.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.