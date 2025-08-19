Montembeault’s Rise Is a Window Into the Canadiens’ Rebuild Philosophy

In a previous piece, we looked closely at Samuel Montembeault’s growth as the Canadiens’ emerging number-one goaltender. This time, instead of breaking down his game in detail, let’s step back and ask a different question: What does Montembeault’s rise say about the Canadiens as an organization?

Because here’s the thing: Montembeault’s story is as much about the team around him as it is about him. The Canadiens are in the middle of a rebuild, and the way they’ve handled their goalie situation gives us a window into how they’re trying to reshape the franchise.

The Canadiens Are Practicing Patience Instead of Panic

If you rewind just a couple of seasons, the Canadiens could have gone in a very different direction. Carey Price’s career was winding down, and there was every temptation to make a big splash in goal. Teams in that position often overpay for a “name” goalie, hoping to stabilize things. Montreal didn’t do that.

Instead, they gave Montembeault time. Not just time to prove himself in starts here and there, but a real runway to make mistakes, grow, and eventually show he could handle the pressure of playing in Montreal. That patience is not always common in this league, and it says something about how the Canadiens are trying to build.

Montembeault Has Been a Test Case for Canadiens’ Rebuild

You could argue that Montembeault is the perfect test case for this rebuild. He wasn’t drafted by Montreal. He wasn’t a top prospect carrying expectations on his back. He was a waiver pickup, someone other teams saw as expendable.

The Canadiens could have treated him the same way: just another stopgap on the way to finding “the real guy.” But they didn’t. They invested in him, developed him, and trusted him. That’s a big part of why fans are now talking about Montembeault as more than just a placeholder.

It also reveals something about the Canadiens’ ethos: they are willing to look past labels and reputations. In a rebuild, you need to find value where other teams don’t. Montreal seems to understand that.

In Part, the Canadiens Are Building from the Crease Out

There’s also a philosophical point here. Some organizations prioritize finding their franchise centre first or loading up on defense. The Canadiens, with Montembeault, are showing that stability in goal can be the quiet foundation of everything else.

Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

Think about it: a young team trying to grow together doesn’t need a goalie who steals every game. What it needs is someone steady enough to give them a chance most nights. Montembeault has been that guy. He may not grace highlight reels the way Price once did, but he gives the team a chance to play its game, learn its lessons, and compete honestly. That’s a huge part of the rebuild process.

For the Canadiens, There’s a Difference Between Rushing and Growing

In Montreal, the temptation is always to rush. Fans are passionate. Media scrutiny is relentless. Every setback feels magnified. And yet, with Montembeault, the organization resisted the urge to force a quicker fix.

That tells us something about how general manager Kent Hughes and head coach Martin St. Louis view the bigger picture. They are trying to create an environment where players can grow into their roles, rather than being crushed by them too early. That may sound obvious, but in Montreal it’s a radical shift. The organization has been patient with its prospects.

What This Means for the Canadiens Going Forward

Montembeault’s story isn’t just about whether he can carry the Canadiens to the postseason on his own. It’s about whether his development signals that the Canadiens are truly committed to building the right way.

Are they willing to trust their players, even when outside voices demand instant results? Are they patient enough to let growth take its natural course? Montembeault suggests that, at least so far, the answer is yes.

And if that’s the case, it bodes well for the rebuild as a whole. Because if Montreal can stay patient with a goalie plucked off waivers, maybe they can stay patient with young skaters learning the league. Maybe this rebuild won’t just be about acquiring talent—it’ll be about nurturing it properly.

That’s the real takeaway from Montembeault’s rise: the Canadiens might actually be doing this the right way.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]