Utah Hockey Club Releases Inaugural Branding, Colors, and Jerseys

NHL Utah has officially revealed its logos and jerseys for their upcoming inaugural season after Ryan Smith and his entertainment group officially closed the deal with the league to bring NHL hockey to Utah on Thursday. The team was officially named “Utah Hockey Club”, although this is temporary as fans can vote on six options for the new name.

Branding Reveal

Utah Hockey Club will be using three primary colors, all paying homage to the state of Utah. The main color is rock black which represents the darkness of night in the mountains and the volcanic rock of Utah’s deserts. Salt white is a homage to the famous salt flats and snow and mountain blue represents Utah’s rich winter sports history and its clear skies for more than 230 days a year.

Smith along with his ownership group expects the colors will stick around the franchise past the first season. Of course, it will most likely be dependent on what the team chooses as their official name. Fans have the choice to vote on Outlaws, Yeti, Mammoth, Venom, Blizzard, and Hockey Club until voting closes on June 20. The official name, branding, and logo will be revealed before the 2025-26 season.

“Today is a monumental day for the state of Utah as we officially close on the establishment of a new NHL franchise,” Utah Hockey Club owner Ryan Smith said in a statement. “The NHL has been incredible to work with throughout this process, providing us with invaluable guidance and support. We have a ton of work to do – training camp starts in less than 100 days – and could not be more excited about what’s to come.”

Utah Hockey Club’s colors coincide with the NBA’s Utah Jazz rebrand as well, giving some unison between Smith’s two sports teams. The Jazz had announced last week that they’d be going back to their iconic mountain branding that uses similar shading of the new NHL team’s black, white, and blue along with purple.

Logo Reveal

Logos were also revealed for the Utah Hockey Club. The team will have four logos along with a wordmark logo.

The first logo is a basic circular logo utilizing all three of the new colors that the team revealed. Utah is written in the middle with rock black while Hockey Club is written with salt white. All three words are placed on the mountain blue circle. It appears this will be the team’s main logo as their social media accounts are currently using it as their profile picture.

Utah Hockey Club logos (Image courtesy Utah Hockey Club Twitter)

The second logo is a rock black outline of the state of Utah with the team using their other two colors to write their name across the logo. The final two logos are basic wordmarks in squares.

Jersey Reveal

Finally, the Utah Hockey Club released their two jerseys for their first season in Utah. Their primary jersey will be black with Utah spelled diagonally across the jersey. Rock black is the primary color with salt white and mountain blue stripes on the sleeves, waistline, and collar.

Their away jersey will be salt white with Utah once again spelled diagonally across the front of the jersey, this time in rock black outlined by mountain blue. Rock black and mountain blue stripes also occupy the sleeves and the waist while the collar is a solid powder blue.

This is also the first look at the Fanatics jerseys as they get set to take over the league’s jerseys for the upcoming season. They look very similar to the way Adidas made their jerseys with one small change being the Fanatics branding being added to the inside of the collar.

Utah Hockey Club Jerseys (Image courtesy Utah Hockey Club)

On top of all the reveals, the team made social media accounts across all platforms. This provides the team with an identity of its own on social media as the Delta Center and Smith’s personal social media accounts had been putting out most of the team’s content up until Thursday.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, I am delighted to officially welcome Utah to the National Hockey League,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement on Thursday. “Congratulations to Ryan and Ashley Smith, their entire organization, the state of Utah and the fans as the Club continues its exciting march toward puck drop in October.”

Merch will start making its way out at Utah Hockey Club’s draft party on June 28 at the Delta Center. That day will most likely be the first time we see the jerseys in person as the team makes its first draft selection in franchise history. Jerseys will be available to purchase in the fall, closer to the start of the team’s first season in the league.