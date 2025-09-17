What Crosby’s No Tanking Stance Means for the Penguins’ Future

When the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ Sidney Crosby talks, the hockey world listens. And his latest words are about as sharp and uncompromising as they come: he’s not playing hockey to tank. He’s not here to suffer through a season designed to chase lottery odds. And, although he was gracious in the interview, he was also clear. He sure isn’t going to dress it up in polite clichés about “rebuilding.”

This is Crosby we’re talking about. Three-time Stanley Cup champion. Two-time Hart Trophy winner. Face of the NHL for nearly two decades. If anyone has earned the right to say what he wants about how the game should be played, it’s Crosby. And he made it very clear: losing isn’t in his DNA.

Crosby Summarizes the Idea in a Nutshell, and So What?

About playing for a team that’s tanking on the season, he was clear. “That’s not the game I know,” Crosby said. “That’s not why I signed up to play the game.”

That’s more than a comment on the situation. It’s a manifesto. It’s Crosby telling the Penguins—and maybe the rest of the league—that as long as he’s on the ice, he expects to be competing for something real.

First and foremost, Crosby’s stance reminds us of what makes him different. He’s never been a player who coasts. He’s never padded his numbers in meaningless games. He’s never sought the easy way out. The future Hall of Famer thrives on the grind, the battle, the chase for something bigger than himself.

This isn’t just old-school talk. It’s about culture and leadership. It’s about setting a tone for younger players who might otherwise accept that “development years” mean tolerating failure. Crosby won’t tolerate failure of any kind. His legacy is about excellence, and he doesn’t want that to be watered down in his twilight years.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In other words, Crosby has drawn a line in the sand: he’ll play, he’ll lead, he’ll compete—but he won’t be a prop in a franchise teardown.

What Crosby’s Stance Could Mean for the Penguins

And here’s where it gets interesting. The Penguins aren’t a juggernaut anymore. They still have Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, but this is a team walking the razor’s edge between trying to contend and facing the slippery slope of a decline. Eventually, the choice comes: do you push all-in to chase one more run, or do you accept that the window is closed and start over?

Crosby’s words make it clear where he stands. If management ever chooses the tank path, they’re doing it without him. And that should take the waddle out of Penguins fans.

Do the Penguins dare test him on this? Do they risk alienating the man who brought them three Stanley Cups and put their franchise back on the map? Or do they double down on trying to stay competitive, even if it means pushing back the future for one last shot at glory?

Could Crosby Actually Leave Pittsburgh?

What if Crosby’s stance sets the stage for a shocking ending to his career? Imagine the Penguins sputtering next season. Imagine trade deadline chatter about Crosby going to a contender who needs a Hall-of-Fame center to push them over the top. He’s got the no-move clause, but if Pittsburgh pivots toward a rebuild, and Crosby makes it clear he won’t be part of a tank, the trade conversation suddenly stops being unthinkable.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Would Crosby ever finish his career somewhere else—say, in Colorado playing with his buddy Nathan MacKinnon, a fellow Cole Harbour kid? Or maybe in Montreal, which has been hotly speculated? Far-fetched? Maybe. But his comments crack the door just a bit.

The Bottom Line Takeaway for Crosby and the NHL

Crosby isn’t just pushing back against tanking as a strategy. He’s planting a flag about who he is and what he stands for. For Crosby, hockey is about competition, winning, and legacy. Not draft lotteries. Not calculated failure.

All this said, while Crosby has no interest in riding out the final years of his career on a team going nowhere, there’s no question he wants those years spent in Pittsburgh. His legacy is tied to the Penguins as much as any player has ever been tied to a franchise. That’s why traditions like personally delivering season-ticket packages since 2007 carry so much weight — they’re a reminder that, win or lose, Crosby has always seen himself as part of the city as much as the team.

However, if the Penguins’ front office ever decides that tanking is the only way forward, Crosby’s message is already on record: count him out. That’s the game he knows. And he’s not about to let anyone rewrite it for him.