What if Peter Forsberg Remained Healthy?

Despite a relatively short history compared to other franchises in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche have had their share of legends. Near the very top of the list for the Avalanche is the Swedish-born Peter Forsberg, more affectionately known as “Foppa” and “Peter the Great.”

Anyone even remotely familiar with Forsberg knows his story. The dominant two-way forward was easily one of the best players in the world…when he could remain healthy. Injuries derailed his career at various stages, foot injuries ultimately robbing him of the back half of his 30s.

Perhaps the greatest “What If?” in the history of the franchise, what would have happened had Forsberg remained healthy following his MVP season in 2002-03?

The Best Player In the World

By the beginning of the 2002-03 season, Forsberg had a laundry list of incredible accomplishments. He helped popularize a move that would ultimately be called “The Forsberg,” helping Sweden win an Olympic gold medal in the process.

If that weren’t enough, Forsberg captured the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s best rookie, played a key role in one of the greatest moments in NHL history, and led the 2002 Playoffs in scoring after missing the entire season with a ruptured spleen and various injuries.

The fact that he would have the best season of his career in 2002-03 should come as a surprise to no one. Forsberg led the NHL in assists (77) and points (106) that season, claiming the Hart Trophy as league MVP. More importantly, at just 29 years old, it seemed that the Avalanche would enjoy their superstar for years to come.

The Injuries

Unfortunately for Forsberg, injuries became a regular part of his career early on. He was mostly healthy through the 1997-98 season, but the 1999 Playoffs started to show what kind of wear and tear he was experiencing.

After being battered by hulking Dallas Stars defensemen Richard Matvichuk and Derian Hatcher, reportedly playing with a separated shoulder at the time, Forsberg wasn’t ready for the 1999-00 season. Surgery limited him to just 49 games that season.

Forsberg’s most notable physical challenge came the following season. After posting 89 points in 73 regular season games during the 2000-01 season, the playoffs were especially tough on Forsberg. After defeating the Los Angeles Kings in the second round, it was announced that he would miss the remainder of the playoffs recovering from a ruptured spleen. The Avalanche would go on to win their second Stanley Cup a month later.

After sitting out the entire 2001-02 regular season, Forsberg dominated in the playoffs. His 18 assists and 27 points led the playoffs despite the Avalanche being eliminated in the Western Conference Final. He followed that up with his MVP season, suiting up in 75 games.

Unfortunately, that was the last of his healthy seasons. Hip and groin injuries limited him to just 39 games in 2003-04, which would ultimately be his final full season in Denver. After signing with the Philadelphia Flyers prior to the 2005-06 season, Forsberg continued to deal with groin, knee, and foot injuries.

Those foot problems, as it would be revealed by Forsberg himself later on, were the ultimate cause of his persistent groin problems. He remained productive through the 2006-07 season, but was never really the same.

He returned to Denver for a total of 11 games between 2007-08 and 2010-11, a shell of his former self. He would hang it up after 708 NHL games, one of the most dazzling careers of the 1990s and 2000s.

What If Forsberg Was Healthy in 2003-04 and Beyond?

What happens if Forsberg doesn’t have the foot and groin injuries that ultimately derailed his career? Given his production – 55 points in 39 games – he likely would have been in contention for the Art Ross Trophy again. Though that 1.4 points per game was a lofty figure, Forsberg had been on a different level at that point.

Able to play 70-plus games per season, the Avalanche no doubt meet his lofty asking price coming out of the 2004-05 lockout. The Flyers gave him $11.5 million over two years, a figure the Avalanche were no doubt unwilling to meet because of his injury history.

Playing with fellow Hall of Famers Rob Blake and Joe Sakic, not to mention promising youngsters like Paul Stastny, the Avalanche very well could have remained at least on the bubble of contention.

More importantly, the rule changes would have greatly benefited Forsberg. He became known for his tenacity during the league’s clutch and grab era, taking tremendous physical punishment while still producing at an elite level. It isn’t unrealistic to think that he could have had 100-point, MVP-caliber seasons coming out of the lockout, settling into the 70-80-point range as he neared his late 30s. After all, the rules coming out of the lockout supported skilled players, and there were few on the level of Forsberg.

With more than 1,000 points, another piece of hardware or two, and status as his generation’s greatest playmaker, Forsberg would have been a slam-dunk Hall of Famer rather than up for debate because of longevity. It’s entirely possible that the Avalanche capture another Stanley Cup rather than having to wait until 2022.

The League Missed Out

In the end, the league – not just the Avalanche – missed out. Forsberg was dazzling with the puck, a rhino with grace and precision. He became one of the most notorious reverse hitters in the league, doling out punishment when everyone expected him to receive it.

Injuries derailed one of the great careers in NHL history, leaving us to wonder how much more we could have seen. In the end, Forsberg remains one of the greatest two-way players to ever grace us with his presence. That will have to be good enough.