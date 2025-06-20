Wild 2024-25 Grade Report: Frédérick Gaudreau

The offseason still has quite a few days left, and the Minnesota Wild report cards continue to move along. There are still a number of forwards to go, and this time it’s Frédérick Gaudreau’s turn. He’s another player who likes to work best when he’s not in the spotlight, just like Marcus Johansson. For that reason, he’s not always noticed and often gets grief for not doing enough.

Gaudreau struggled last season, but he found a way to bounce back this season, and despite having a number of different linemates with the injury-ridden roster, he adapted well. He had a decent faceoff percentage and was involved on the special teams. In this article, we’ll look at both his regular season and postseason performance and come up with an overall grade for the season, starting with his regular season efforts.

Gaudreau Doubles His Contributions

After being out with an injury last season, Gaudreau played in all 82 games this season and was involved from start to finish. He scored 18 goals plus assisted on 19 for 37 points compared to his dismal 15 from the season before. Aside from his points, he had 110 shots on goal and wasn’t afraid to shoot the puck when he had the chance, unlike some of his top teammates who passed more than they shot.

Everyone knows how strong Gaudreau is on the defensive side of the puck, and he protected it with his body as well. He threw 47 hits and blocked the puck 61 times, which was second among Wild forwards, right behind Matt Boldy. The one area he struggled in was his number of giveaways, which was a bit high at 50, but he did have 24 takeaways.

He was one of the best on the team when it came to the penalty kill, and he’s always succeeded in that area since he joined the Wild. He didn’t tally any points while shorthanded this season, but he has in the past. As far as the power play, he produced five points, and although it wasn’t a lot, it helped.

Gaudreau Quietly Contributes in Postseason

He didn’t have any points in the playoffs, and he only had two shots on goal, but he did play in all six games. His faceoff percentage also struggled as he was below 40 percent compared to almost 50 percent in the regular season. He didn’t have any contributions on special teams either, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t an important factor.

Frederick Gaudreau, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He did hard work away from the puck and behind the scenes, where he wasn’t noticed as much. Defensively, he did better with eight hits and six blocked shots. He did have six giveaways and only three takeaways, but it was a much better balance between the two, and hopefully, he can translate that to his regular game next season.

Away from the puck, he had strong efforts, but the Wild could really use more shots from him next season to make a deep playoff run. He’s a player who could make an impact, and they need his production alongside his teammates.

Gaudreau’s Overall Grade

His regular season was quite impressive, while his postseason could use some improvement in terms of point production. As far as his regular season grade, he earned an A- because he more than doubled his points from last season to this season. He took a shot every chance he could and had an impact on the lineup. His grade wasn’t higher because, as always, there is room for improvement, and he could use a little more consistency in his play.

His postseason grade wasn’t quite as great as he earned a B-. His grade is low because he had zero point production, but it wasn’t lower because he did contribute away from the puck. He worked hard defensively, but the Wild needed point production as well, which is why his grade wasn’t higher.

Putting those two grades together, he earned a B for the season. He played well but has room to improve and be more of an impact on the lineup in terms of points. He does well defensively and on the penalty kill, but the power play could use work. Hopefully, all of those things are fixed when it comes to next season, and he’ll continue to produce more.