Wild’s Final Roster Spots up for Grabs in Preseason Game vs. Stars

Despite only being game two of the Preseason Wednesday in Dallas Texas, for some players time is running out in hopes of cracking the Minnesota Wild opening night lineup.

Tonight’s roster will feature two forwards who know for a fact they’ll make the lineup on October 10th at home versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, those forwards are Marco Rossi and Jakub Lauko. For the other ten Forwards tonight they are battling for two maybe three Forward spots up front, it depends if Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin goes with a 22 or 23-man roster.

Roster Going to Dallas Tonight

Tonight’s team Fowards and Defense tonight versus Dallas.

Liam Ohgren – Marco Rossi – Sammy Walker

Devon Shore – Brendan Gaunce – Graeme Clarke

Jakub Lauko – Marat Khusnutdinov – Travis Boyd

Hunter Haight – Ben Jones – Riley Heidt

Jon Merrill – Declan Chisholm

Joseph Cecconi – Cameron Crotty

Ryan O’Rourke – Kyle Masters

David Špaček

The top three lines are the ones to keep an eye on without question. Some more than others have a great opportunity in front of them. The fourth line of Haight-Jones-Heidt are likely going to be cut before the weekend three-game homestand which starts Friday vs Winnipeg.

Fringe Forwards

Clarke and Jones had a strong outing in the pre-season opener Saturday versus the Winnipeg Jets, both scoring in the 5-2 win. That performance has earned them another look-see tonight. Both are more than likely going to be playing with the AHL team the Iowa Wild; but if anything they want to be the first one’s called up as the season goes on. The same can be said for Shore and Gaunce, both are NHL veterans and they too had a very strong game in the win. If anything they hope another team might want to claim them on waivers for a chance elsewhere.

Sammy Walker, Edina Minnesota native, is playing game one of his pre-season. He needs to look good throughout as he struggled in his second year in AHL, his goal total was down 13 goals from the season before despite playing 14 fewer games.

Inside Edge On Roster Spots

Khusnutdinov, and Ohgren are making their pre-season debuts tonight. Both have major upside offensively and if they have a good enough showing later on in the pre-season with the top-end players either one could be in Wild’s top three lines to start the season. It would be stunning to see Khusnutdinov not be guaranteed a roster spot at a minimum, the last thing the team would want is for him to go back to Russia if demoted. Both players are vital going forward to the team’s success.

Marat Khusnutdinov, Minnesota Wild (Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images)

Boyd, from Hopkins Minnesota, has 296 games of NHL experience, he was ravaged by injuries in 22-23 missing 66 games last season. His two years before that were his most productive with 34 and 35 points. He was noticeable versus the Jets, being one of the Wild’s stronger forwards.

Reese Johnson is the other forward who’s battling for a roster spot. He’s currently day to day with a minor injury, would likely be ready for the final two preseason home games.

Filip Gustavsson Going the Distance

Jesper Wallstedt went the distance Saturday only giving up two goals on 40 shots. Versus Dallas tonight, Filip Gustavsson the Wild’s number one goalie is expected to play the full 60 minutes. It’s beyond likely that all three goalies, the other one being Marc-Andre Fleury will play two full games each in the pre-season. Fleury is the likely starter on Friday versus the Jets. The biggest debate for the entire team is does Wallstedt starts the season with the big team or the farm team. I’d lean towards starting the season in Minnesota. Everyone knows how great of a goaltender he can be.