Windsor Spitfires Release 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

While the temperatures keep rising and summer is on the horizon, we’re being given a peek into the fall. On Monday, the Windsor Spitfires (and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)) released the full 2024-25 schedule.

There wasn’t much for the Spitfires to get excited about in 2023-24. They started off with just four wins in their opening 21 games, saw significant coaching changes, had a “roster reshuffling” from general manager Bill Bowler at the January trade deadline, and finished in last place in the Western Conference. However, a promising 2024 OHL Draft, plus more to come this summer, gives hope for a rebound in 2024-25. A big part of that is the release of the new schedule, which is sure to perk up some ears. Let’s dive into it.

Spitfires’ 2024-25 Season and Home Openers

While the full schedule was released on Monday, the majority of home openers were announced last Thursday. The Spitfires will officially open the home portion of their 68-game schedule on Sat., Sept. 27 when they face off against the Kitchener Rangers at the WFCU Centre at 7:05 p.m. The Rangers had the Spitfires number last season winning three of four meetings including two games at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium by a combined 20-4 score. However, the Spitfires were able to grab a 4-3 win at home on Thurs., Nov. 2.

WFCU Centre in Windsor. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The home opener was supposed to be the Spitfires’ second game of the season. However, a scheduling change during Monday’s full release created a different situation. Instead, it will now be the third game of the season for the club as they open the entire OHL schedule on Wed., Sept. 25 when they head to Saginaw to take on the 2024 Memorial Cup-champion Spirit at 7:05 p.m. According to the OHL release, the Spirit will raise their Memorial Cup banner prior to puck drop.

Two days later, on Fri., Sept. 27, the Spitfires shuffle over to Sarnia to take on the Sting in their home opener. This was the club’s original season opener. Last season, the Sting won five of six against the Spitfires with the lone loss coming at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia. This has been a rivalry for nearly 30 seasons now and isn’t likely to stop anytime soon.

Breaking Down Spitfires’ Full 2024-25 Schedule

The release of the OHL schedule is something that many fans eagerly circle their calendars for in anticipation. Now that the schedule is here, it’s time to plan road trips and theme nights!

The OHL is a weekend-based league; most of the games are played on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, with some teams having regular games on other days. For instance, Thursday night has been the Spitfires’ primary home night for decades. However, one of the most well-known things in the league is the infamous “three-in-three”, where a team plays three games in three days. In this case, the Spitfires have just three sets of “three-in-three”, all being a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Spitfires will play two games against each Eastern Conference team (one home, one road). In the Western Conference, they play each Midwest Division opponent four times, except for the OHL-champion London Knights, who they play six times. They also face their own West Division rivals six times each, except for the Spirit, who they play eight times.

Sam O’Reilly of the London Knights. (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

There are also plenty of key dates and trips to talk about:

Longest Home Stand

The dates: Seven games – Sun., Jan. 26 through Mon., Feb. 17

The teams (in order): Brampton Steelheads (formerly of Mississauga), Flint Firebirds, the Knights, the Spirit, the Sting, the Brantford Bulldogs, and the Sting to wrap it up.

Longest Road Trip

The dates: Four games – Sat., Jan. 4 through Sat., Jan. 11

The teams (in order) – Erie Otters, Niagara IceDogs, Knights, Firebirds.

Matthew Schaefer of the Erie Otters. (Photo Credit: Mark Scheig/The Hockey Writers)

It should be noted that, after they return home on Thurs., Jan. 16, they go back on the road for three more games from Sat., Jan. 18 to Fri., Jan. 24. That creates a long stretch of seven-of-eight away from the WFCU Centre. They also start the season with seven of their first 10 games on the road, which helps balance out their significant homestand in late January and early February.

Annual Eastern Road Swing

Thurs., Feb. 27 at Peterborough Petes – 7:05 p.m.

at Peterborough Petes – 7:05 p.m. Fri., Feb. 28 at Kingston Frontenacs – 7:00 p.m.

at Kingston Frontenacs – 7:00 p.m. Sun., Mar. 2 at Ottawa 67’s – 2:00 p.m.

Annual Northern Road Swing

Thurs., Nov. 14 at North Bay Battalion – 7:00 p.m.

at North Bay Battalion – 7:00 p.m. Fri., Nov. 15 at Sudbury Wolves – 7:05 p.m.

at Sudbury Wolves – 7:05 p.m. Sun., Nov. 17 at Soo Greyhounds – 2:07 p.m.

Games by Day of Week

Monday – two home, no road

two home, no road Tuesday – two home (including New Year’s Eve against Firebirds), no road

two home (including New Year’s Eve against Firebirds), no road Wednesday – three home, one road

three home, one road Thursday – 14 home, two road

14 home, two road Friday – one home, 15 road

one home, 15 road Saturday – six home, 11 road

six home, 11 road Sunday – seven home, five road

Games by Month

September – one home, two road

one home, two road October – five home, five road

five home, five road November – six home, eight road

six home, eight road December – six home, three road

six home, three road January – four home, seven road

four home, seven road February – seven home, five road

seven home, five road March – five home, four road

No February 18 Game

One of the annual events that fans will immediately notice is missing from the schedule is a game on Feb. 18. On that date in 2008, Spitfires’ captain Mickey Renaud, 19, collapsed at his home in Tecumseh, ON prior to a Family Day event at the old Windsor Arena. Despite all efforts, it became an unthinkable tragedy as he passed away. It was later determined that he had Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, a condition that affected his heart resulting in blood flow issues. He had no prior symptoms.

Mickey Renaud locker tribute inside the WFCU Centre concourse. (Dave Jewell/THW )

Every season after that, the Spitfires have played a tribute game on Feb. 18 to remember their fallen “Captain Forever.” They also have numerous other tributes within the arena, the arena property, and the OHL itself (including a Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy). However, over the last couple of seasons, the involvement by everyone has lessened and not playing on Feb. 18, 2025 signifies a major step in the process. Despite no game, Renaud’s legacy will never be forgotten within the City of Windsor, the Spitfires’ organization, or the hockey community.

Family Day Game

The date: Mon., Feb. 17

For each of the last two seasons, the Spitfires have made their way up the 401 to take on the Knights at the Budweiser Gardens for the annual Family Day Game (holiday in Ontario). However, this season is different.

Instead, the club gets some home cooking as they will face the Owen Sound Attack at the WFCU Centre for a 2:00 p.m. puck drop. Last season, the clubs split four meetings with each club recording points at home and on the road.

This is a schedule loaded with great trips for the fans, a nice homestand, and plenty to get excited about. While it’s only June and there is still plenty of summer to go, it’s a chance for Spitfires’ fans to get excited about the upcoming season. The 2023-24 campaign wasn’t what anyone expected but brighter days are ahead and it continues with this 2024-25 schedule release. Let the countdown begin!