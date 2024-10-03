Winnipeg Jets’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2024-25

Since returning to the NHL in 2011, the Winnipeg Jets have experienced a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. Their most significant achievement came in 2018 when they reached the Western Conference Final. However, sustained success has been elusive. Following a frustrating 2022-23 season and another first-round exit in the 2024 Playoffs, the Jets hope to turn the tide this season.

With new leadership and an overhauled roster, fans should be eager to see if this can be the year the Jets breakthrough. It could happen if everything falls right. Here are the five best-case scenarios for the Jets in the 2024-25 season.

Best-Case Scenario One: Hellebuyck Reclaims Vezina Form and Dominates the Playoffs

Connor Hellebuyck has been the cornerstone of the Jets’ defence for years. His regular-season performances are often nothing short of spectacular. However, his recent playoff form has not met his regular-season standards. In a best-case scenario, Hellebuyck maintains his elite regular-season standards—posting a save percentage above .920 and challenging for another Vezina Trophy. The team could be unstoppable if he can step it up in the postseason.

If Hellebuyck can stay mentally and physically sharp through the playoffs, avoiding the inconsistency that plagued him in the team’s past two postseason journeys, he could be the backbone the Jets need to make a deep playoff run.

Best-Case Scenario Two: Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor Reach New Offensive Heights

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor are the offensive heart of the Jets. Scheifele has been a model of consistency, and Connor is the very definition of the NHL’s most underrated goal-scorer. In a dream scenario, both players take their games to the next level in 2024-25. Scheifele signed a long-term extension last year. Can he surpass his career highs in points while Connor scores 40-plus goals for the first time?

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

If these two can elevate their play, Winnipeg would have the offensive firepower needed to compete with the heavyweights in the Central Division.

Best-Case Scenario Three: Gabriel Vilardi and Cole Perfetti Break Out

The Jets’ depth has been a question mark. However, this season presents the perfect chance for two younger players to shine: Gabriel Vilardi and Cole Perfetti. Vilardi showed flashes of brilliance last season, but injuries hampered his progress. In a best-case scenario, he stays healthy and hits the 60-point mark. It would help give the Jets the secondary scoring they desperately need.

Perfetti, entering the season on a fresh contract, breaks out with a 25-goal campaign and establishes himself as a reliable top-six forward. If both of these players can reach their potential, the Jets would boast one of the most dangerous forward groups in the NHL.

Best-Case Scenario Four: The Defence Holds Strong Despite Losses

Losing experienced defencemen like Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt could have left a hole in the Jets’ blue line, but in a best-case scenario, the team’s defence jumps up to address the task. Josh Morrissey continues to build on his elite play. He solidifies his role as one of the NHL’s premier two-way defencemen, while Dylan Samberg and Dylan DeMelo take on more significant roles without missing a beat.

Dylan DeMelo, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Newly signed players like Haydn Fleury and Dylan Coghlan find their footing quickly, and youngsters like Elias Salomonsson make an impact when given opportunities. If Winnipeg’s defence can stay organized and stingy, as they did for much of last season, the Jets will be tough to beat.

Best-Case Scenario Five: Scott Arniel Pushes the Right Buttons

Rick Bowness’ tenure as head coach brought mixed results. Now, his successor, Scott Arniel, can put his stamp on the team. As a former associate coach, Arniel knows the roster inside and out. In a best-case scenario, he can implement a system that maximizes the Jets’ defensive structure while unleashing their offensive potential. His ability to blend analytics with traditional coaching could give Winnipeg a competitive edge, especially in close games and high-pressure playoff situations.

If Arniel successfully guides the Jets through the tough Central Division, he could be a key difference-maker in their quest for playoff success.

What’s Next for the Jets?

The Jets enter the 2024-25 season at a crossroads. They’ve committed to a future built around cornerstone players like Scheifele, Connor, and Hellebuyck. Yet, they are also banking on the emerging younger talents of Vilardi and Perfetti. Their defence, led by Morrissey, remains strong. However, the blue line’s depth will be tested following key departures. Perhaps the most crucial question is whether new head coach Arniel can lead the team to a deep playoff run.

The best-case scenarios outlined above give Jets fans tons of reasons to be optimistic. If everything falls into place—from Hellebuyck’s goaltending resurgence to breakout seasons from key players—Winnipeg could compete successfully in a tough Western Conference. But as always in the NHL, nothing is guaranteed. For now, like every other NHL team, the Jets must take it one game at a time. Their fans will hope that 2024-25 will be the season they finally make their mark as serious Stanley Cup contenders. However, it all has to fall into place and lady luck has to smile on the Manitoba prairies.

Can the Jets rise to the occasion, or will they continue to struggle to meet expectations? Only time will tell, but the potential for greatness certainly exists.