Jets Head Coach Rick Bowness Announces Retirement

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness is retiring, the team announced Monday.

Bowness, who is 69 years old, took over as Jets’ head coach — the third in the 2.0 era — ahead of the 2022-23 season after Paul Maurice stepped down in 2022 and interim head coach Dave Lowry was not renewed. Bowness — known as a no-nonsense but caring coach — inherited a team with a poor culture and lack of identity but made a positive impact almost immediately, installing a stout defensive style and establishing an accountability structure. The next head coach will be in a much better situation than Bowness was in when he arrived.

Rick Bowness, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Bowness led the Jets to a 98-57-9 record during his two seasons behind the bench and a 52-win campaign this season, which ties a 2.0 record. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get them past the first round in the postseason as they lost in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights last spring and in five games to the Colorado Avalanche last month. He had an option in his contract for a third season.

Bowness took a monthlong leave of absence early into this season to be with his wife Judy, who suffered a seizure. He also missed some time in March for a medical procedure of his own.

Bowness Wraps Up Five-Decade Coaching Career

Bowness’ career as a coach spans 38 seasons and five decades; his coaching experience started in 1984-85 with the Jets 1.0, a team he also played for. He served as a coach for eight different franchises and head coach for six, reaching the Stanley Cup Final three times: with the Vancouver Canucks in 2011 as an associate coach, with the Tampa Bay Lighting in 2015 as an assistant coach, and with the Dallas Stars in 2020 as their head coach.

His 2,726 games as an NHL coach are the most by anyone in league history, the Jets noted in a news release. He posted an all-time head coaching record of 310-408-48-27. (the 48 number is ties.)

He will speak to the media in Winnipeg this afternoon.