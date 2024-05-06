NHL Draft Lottery Time Announced

The NHL announced on Monday that the upcoming draft lottery taking place on Tuesday will start at 6:30 p.m. The lottery will take place at the NHL Network studio. It will air on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports ahead of Game 2 between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Like every year, the draft lottery will determine the draft order of the first 16 picks of the upcoming NHL Entry Draft. However, only the top 11 teams are eligible to receive the first-overall pick. For the teams looking to land a potential franchise player in Boston University standout Macklin Celebrini, who is projected to go first in nearly every mock draft, this is a crucial time on the clock.

Below are the odds of landing the first pick in the draft, and potentially Celebrini:

TEAM 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 AVG 1 SJ 25.5 18.8 55.7 2.3 2 CHI 13.5 14.1 30.7 41.7 3.0 3 ANA 11.5 11.2 7.8 39.7 29.8 3.7 4 CBJ 9.5 9.5 0.3 15.4 44.6 20.8 4.4 5 MON 8.5 8.6 0.3 24.5 44.0 14.2 5.1 6 ARI 7.5 7.7 0.2 34.1 41.4 9.1 5.9 7 OTT 6.5 6.7 0.2 44.4 36.5 5.6 6.7 8 SEA 6.0 6.2 0.2 54.4 30.0 3.2 7.6 9 CGY 5.0 5.2 0.2 64.4 23.5 1.7 8.5 10 NJ 3.5 3.7 0.1 73.3 18.4 0.9 9.6 11 BUF 3.0 3.2 0.1 79.9 13.4 0.5 10.5 12 PHI 5.1 0.1 0.1 85.7 8.9 0.2 11.6 13 MIN 4.2 >0.0 >0.0 90.7 5.1 >0.0 12.6 14 PIT 3.2 >0.0 >0.0 94.7 2.1 >0.0 13.7 15 DET 1.1 >0.0 97.9 1.1 14.9 16 STL 1.1 98.9 15.9

The NHL Draft will take place at the Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28 and June 29. Ahead of the draft, there will be the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine from June 2 to June 8 at KeyBank Center and LECOM Center in Buffalo.

