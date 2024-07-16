Jets News & Rumors: Heinola, Barlow & Prospect Rankings

In this edition of the Winnipeg Jets News & Rumors, we will look at Ville Heinola getting a two-year contract extension and what that means for his future, Colby Barlow getting an invite to the Canadian World Junior Summer Showcase (WJSS) team, and a number of Jets prospects being included on Scott Wheeler’s top prospect ranking.

Heinola’s Big Season

The Jets announced that they have signed Heinola to a two-year extension worth $800,000 per season. Heinola missed a lot of last season with an injury and was poised for his first full season in the NHL. After playing just 41 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) at the tail end of the season, Heinola will look to make the NHL roster and make an impact this season.

At 23 years old, it makes sense for a prospect with as much skill as Heinola to be frustrated with his development so far. He hasn’t been given a true chance to play at the NHL level, only being given 35 games across four seasons. If he doesn’t make the big club this season, he will need to be placed on waivers for the first time in his career. The Jets aren’t often too eager to insert young players into the lineup, but in an offseason interview after free agency, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said that young players should be excited for this upcoming season. Hopefully, for the sake of the players, they will be given a true chance.

Ville Heinola, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Heinola would more than likely be claimed on waivers, so it is hard to see the Jets opting to waive him, but there will be a challenging competition for a full-time spot on the left side of the defense. Josh Morrissey and Dylan Samberg are surely going to be part of the full-time group, and Heinola will compete with Logan Stanley and Haydn Fleury to get that last spot. The Jets may be forced to keep Heinola in that spot, or as a seventh defenseman, as Stanley and Fleury are much more likely to clear waivers than him.

Barlow To Play in WJSS

The WJSS is a tournament played in the summer and is a kind of audition for the IIHF’s World Junior Championship (WJC) in December leading into January.

Barlow was the only Jets player named to the Canadian team. After missing out on the 2024 WJC, Barlow will look to impress the staff at the 2024 WJSS to make the cut for the 2025 WJC. After taking a bit of a step back in production in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he still had a strong season with the Owen Sound Attack. After posting 79 points in 59 games in 2022-23, Barlow only scored 58 points in 50 games last season. He did post his second straight 40-goal season, which is impressive in the OHL, but he will look to take the next step in his development, starting with a trip to the WJC.

Barlow was selected 18th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and is looking like a good prospect still. He has a great shot to lead the way in his skillset, but he can create plays, play a two-way game, and is a true leader. Barlow’s floor is comfortably placed as a third-line player but could shoot up higher than that in no time.

Scott Wheeler’s Prospect Rankings

Scott Wheeler of The Athletic published his latest Top 100 NHL Prospects and included five Jets on the list (from The Athletic, “Top 100 drafted NHL prospects ranking: Celebrini, Michkov lead Wheeler’s summer 2024 list”, July 16, 2024).

The top prospect Wheeler has on his list is Rutger McGroarty, who has been making a splash in the latest news out of Winnipeg. With the trade request and refusal to sign, you have to take those away and look at him just as a prospect, and he is a high-end one. There seems to be a lineup to acquire the prospect for his excellent offensive skills.

Wheeler also includes Brad Lambert, Barlow, Chaz Lucius, and Elias Salomonsson on the list. Without getting too deep into his rankings and spoiling the list, having these five prospects on the top 100 makes sense. With the Jets being a fairly successful team as of late, making the playoffs in six of the last seven seasons, having this kind of quality in the prospect pool is a testament to their scouting.

Salomonsson getting in is a bit surprising. Not because he isn’t worthy, but because players like him don’t often get the recognition they deserve. He plays a very good defensive game, and is expected to be in the AHL this season, and could challenge for an NHL spot as soon as this year, but more likely next season.