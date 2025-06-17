2 AHL Bruins Who Could Make the NHL Roster in 2025-26

Fans of the Boston Bruins have had a rough end to the 2024-25 season. They watched their team lose 13 of their final 16 games, finishing in the bottom five of the entire NHL. Then, if that was not enough, they have had to watch Brad Marchand, longtime member of the Bruins and the team’s captain for two years, join their southern rival and dominate, playing his way into the Conn Smythe conversation.

Given the rough couple of months on Causeway Street, it feels like an appropriate time to look to the future. The Bruins stacked up on draft capital and prospects at the deadline, two areas where the team was lacking not so long ago. Let’s take a look at two players who ended the season in Providence but have a legitimate shot at making an impact at the NHL level next season.

Fraser Minten

The Bruins acquired Fraser Minten along with a first-round pick in a trade that sent Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs just hours ahead of the deadline. Minten was one of the Maple Leafs’ top prospects, and he remains under contract for two more seasons. Toronto selected him with the 38th overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, and at just 20 years old he is still developing as a prospect. He does not figure to be an elite top-line center given his lack of outstanding playmaking ability; however, he could easily develop into a solid second or third-line option for the Bruins.

Fraser Minten, Boston Bruins (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Minten has already exhibited high hockey IQ and above-average defensive ability; while he spent most of last season in the American Hockey League (AHL), he did not look out of place during the 21 games he played in the NHL. The Bruins’ bottom six for next season is not exactly clear at the moment. Assuming the team brings back Johnny Beecher, there will be competition between Minten, Beecher, Mark Kastelic, Marat Khusnutdinov, and Matt Poitras for the center positions. It is likely that the Bruins will take a look at each of these players over the course of the preseason and the first few weeks of the regular season. Given Minten’s reliability at both ends of the ice and high hockey IQ, don’t be surprised if he ends up solidifying himself as a part of the NHL roster.

Michael DiPietro

Michael DiPietro was dynamite for the Providence Bruins last season. The 26-year-old netminder posted a save percentage of .927 and allowed just 2.05 goals per game in 40 appearances. His contract expired at the conclusion of the campaign, and there have been rumors that the Bruins are working to bring him back. The possibility of him being on the NHL roster come opening night becomes a lot more likely if the Bruins decide to trade one of the goalies that is currently on their roster (this would likely be Joonas Korpisalo). DiPietro has undoubtedly earned himself a shot at the NHL level given his play over the past several seasons in Providence; if that shot does not come with the Bruins next season, it will likely come from another NHL team. If the Bruins were to trade Korpisalo, DiPietro is a cheaper option who may have a higher upside at the NHL level.

Potential NHLers

What the Bruins roster will look like come opening night is murkier than it has been in years prior. The team has seen a lot of turnover and has gotten a lot younger over the past several months. One exciting thing about having a roster that is not solidified is that players like Minten and DiPietro may get a shot at making an impact at the highest level; these two, if given the opportunity, could easily make an impact for the Bruins in 2025-26.