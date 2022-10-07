2022-23 NHL Season Preview

With the 2022-23 NHL season just around the corner, The Hockey Writers has you covered with all the preview content you could ever want. We’re talking positional power rankings, predictions, and team previews. Click the links on this page to read THW’s preview content, and stay tuned to the site throughout the season for wall-to-wall coverage.

Last season, the Colorado Avalanche finished second in the league during the regular season and, led by Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy-winning defenseman Cale Makar, marched through the Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, and Tampa Bay Lightning en route to their first Stanley Cup since 2001. Coming off their Cup win and with Nathan MacKinnon armed with a fresh 8-year contract extension, can the Avs repeat?

What about the Lightning, who went to their third straight Stanley Cup Final but fell just short? Can they rebound and make it three Cups in four years? Then there are the Florida Panthers who won the Presidents’ Trophy but bowed out in the second round to the Lightning. Will the moves they made this offseason be enough to overcome their playoff struggles? Plus, this doesn’t even touch on the offseasons and potentials of the Canadian franchises.

These headlines and more will play large roles in the outcome of the 2022-23 season.

Positional Rankings

Prospect Rankings

Leaguewide Preseason Articles

Division & Team Preview Articles

THW Writers Predictions

Below are the predictions from our excellent group of THW writers. They are broken down by divisional standings, awards, and playoffs. Everyone submitted predictions for divisional results, award winners, the eight playoff teams from each conference, the conference champions, and the Stanley Cup winner.

Divisional Predictions (number of votes in parenthesis)

Atlantic Division Toronto Maple Leafs (29) Tampa Bay Lightning (28) Florida Panthers (23) Boston Bruins (21) Ottawa Senators (23) Detroit Red Wings (26) Buffalo Sabres (26) Montreal Canadiens (40) Metropolitan Division Carolina Hurricanes (28) New York Rangers (20) Pittsburgh Penguins (20) Washington Capitals (15) Columbus Blue Jackets (18) New Jersey Devils (16) New York Islanders (16) Philadelphia Flyers (45)

Central Division Colorado Avalanche (51) Minnesota Wild (26) Nashville Predators (15) St. Louis Blues (12) Dallas Stars (25) Winnipeg Jets (37) Arizona Coyotes (27) Chicago Blackhawks (27) Pacific Division Edmonton Oilers (26) Calgary Flames (22) LA Kings (23) Vancouver Canucks (22) Vegas Golden Knights (15) Anaheim Ducks (22) Seattle Kraken (17) San Jose Sharks (28)

Award Predictions

Art Ross Trophy – Connor McDavid (44 votes)

Calder Trophy – Mason McTavish (15 votes)

Hart Trophy – Connor McDavid (16 votes)

Jack Adams Award – Gerard Gallant (9 votes)

Norris Trophy – Cale Makar (34 votes)

Rocket Richard Trophy – Auston Matthews (37 votes)

Selke Trophy – Aleksander Barkov (14 votes)

Vezina Trophy – Igor Shesterkin (17 votes)

Playoff Predictions

Eastern Conference Toronto Maple Leafs (50)

Tampa Bay Lightning (50)

New York Rangers (50)

Carolina Hurricanes (50)

Florida Panthers (49)

Pittsburgh Penguins (44)

Washington Capitals (34)

Boston Bruins (20) Western Conference Colorado Avalanche (50)

Edmonton Oilers (50)

Calgary Flames (50)

Minnesota Wild (46)

St. Louis blues (45)

LA Kings (32)

Vegas Golden Knights (28)

Nashville Predators (27)

Conference Champions

Eastern Conference: Carolina Hurricanes (27 votes)

Western Conference: Colorado Avalanche (22 votes)

Stanley Cup Champion – Carolina Hurricanes (13 votes)