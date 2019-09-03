Ranking NHL Teams By Forwards

Last but not least, the forwards — the guys who get most the goals and thus most the glory.

If you can’t score, you can’t win, so this position is as important as any. It’s also as difficult to rank as any since there are 12 forwards in the lineup compared to just six defencemen and only two goaltenders.

As mentioned with the defence rankings, depth is important but star power wins the day when it comes to forwards. Yes, teams have four lines, but they can lean on their top line or their top few forwards to prevail on any given night. However, to have success in the long run — to make the playoffs and have a chance at the Stanley Cup — teams typically need to roll four lines, so depth is definitely a factor in the big picture.

In the third of a four-part series ranking the NHL teams by position, here is how the forwards are shaping up for the 2019-20 season — counting down from No. 31 to No. 1.

31) Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk-Colin White-Bobby Ryan

Mikkel Boedker-Chris Tierney-Anthony Duclair

Tyler Ennis-Jean-Gabriel Pageau-Connor Brown

Rudolfs Balcers-Artem Anisimov-Drake Batherson

Max Veronneau/Nick Paul/Logan Brown/Josh Norris/Alex Formenton/Vitaly Abramov/Filip Chlapik/Jonathan Davidson/Jack Rodewald/Michael Carcone/Tristan Scherwey (PTO)/Jordan Szwarz/Morgan Klimchuk

ANALYSIS: The Senators are going to be young — obviously — but should be fairly fun to watch. They don’t have too many proven scorers, but they do have a few budding ones — Tkachuk, White, Balcers and Batherson from this lineup, plus Norris, Formenton and Abramov whenever they get called up. Who knows, maybe D.J. Smith can light a fire under Bobby Ryan and take a more offensive approach than Guy Boucher, but Smith is a defence-first coach by nature, so don’t expect Ottawa to play a run-and-gun style. The Sens have decent depth but not enough top-end talent.

Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

30) Detroit Red Wings

Tyler Bertuzzi-Dylan Larkin-Anthony Mantha

Andreas Athanasiou-Michael Rasmussen-Filip Zadina

Darren Helm-Valtteri Filppula-Frans Nielsen

Justin Abdelkader-Luke Glendening-Adam Erne

Evgeny Svechnikov-Jacob De La Rose-Taro Hirose

Joe Veleno/Christoffer Ehn/Dominic Turgeon/Matt Puempel/Chris Terry/Ryan Kuffner/David Pope

ANALYSIS: The Red Wings could exceed expectations with this group that is five lines deep without Veleno, who could make a strong push in camp — perhaps battling Rasmussen for that second-line centre spot. The future should be bright for Detroit — as evidenced by those top two lines that could stay intact for years to come — but Rasmussen, Zadina and Veleno are raw talents in the present. That top line will produce and Athanasiou will get his goals, but scoring will likely still be a concern for Detroit. This group isn’t going to outgun too many teams. The bottom six — or nine, counting that fifth line — will provide quality depth, thus the feeling that the Red Wings could surprise to some degree.

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

29) Anaheim Ducks

Nick Ritchie-Ryan Getzlaf-Ondrej Kase

Rickard Rakell-Adam Henrique-Jakob Silfverberg

Max Comtois-Sam Steel-Troy Terry

Max Jones-Isaac Lundestrom-Daniel Sprong

Devin Shore-Derek Grant-Carter Rowney

Andrew Poturalski/Nic Deslauriers/Andreas Martinsen/Chase De Leo/Kiefer Sherwood/Patrick Eaves (IR)/Ryan Kesler (LTIR)

ANALYSIS: The Ducks are going to be rebuilding on the fly under Dallas Eakins. He’s a forward-thinker, so perhaps Eakins will deploy four scoring lines, including two kid lines? That’s probably a stretch and wishful thinking, considering all the checkers that Bob Murray brought in — the Deslauriers and Martinsen moves in particular — but the potential is there to unleash Anaheim’s kids on the league. The top six is pretty set and pretty solid. The bottom six is wide open. It could be filled with youthful enthusiasm or journeymen vets — or likely some combination of the two extremes. Time will tell what Eakins has in store for this season — in his second chance at an NHL coaching job — but he does tend to be on the bold side of things and he knows all those kids from AHL San Diego. So he might go with the fourth line over the fifth line here.

Ryan Getzlaf of the Anaheim Ducks. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

28) Columbus Blue Jackets

Nick Foligno-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Cam Atkinson

Gustav Nyquist-Boone Jenner-Josh Anderson

Brandon Dubinsky-Alexander Wennberg-Oliver Bjorkstrand

Alexandre Texier-Riley Nash-Emil Bemstrom

Markus Hannikainen-Sonny Milano-Marko Dano

Eric Robinson/Zac Dalpe/Nathan Gerbe/Kole Sherwood

ANALYSIS: The Blue Jackets lost a lot of firepower from their team that finally won a playoff round, but this group isn’t necessarily looking bad or overly depleted on paper. Artemi Panarin and Matt Duchene have been subtracted, with Nyquist essentially replacing Ryan Dzingel — arguably as a slight upgrade there. The other holes will be plugged further down the depth chart, potentially with Texier and Bemstrom, who are both promising but unproven. The top two lines should hold their own for Columbus, though not overly dynamic or threatening without Panarin in the fold. The third line is passable and the fourth line is going to be a work in progress with others auditioning for those roles too — including the fifth-liners here.

Cam Atkinson of the Blue Jackets. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

27) Los Angeles Kings

Alex Iafallo-Anze Kopitar-Dustin Brown

Nikolai Prokhorkin-Jeff Carter-Ilya Kovalchuk

Carl Grundstrom-Adrian Kempe-Tyler Toffoli

Kyle Clifford-Trevor Lewis-Austin Wagner

Mario Kempe-Michael Amadio-Martin Frk

Matt Luff/Sheldon Rempal/Jaret Anderson-Dolan/Rasmus Kupari/Gabriel Vilardi (IR)

ANALYSIS: The Kings are retooling too, though they still have more of a veteran core for Todd McLellan to work with — and he tends to lean on his veterans. Los Angeles is going to trend younger, though, with Rob Blake fully committed to the rebuild. The Kings have a lot to look forward to — including their top three picks from 2019 in forwards Alex Turcotte, Arthur Kaliyev and Samuel Fagemo — and the farm team in Ontario, Calif., should be much improved this season with the additions of Anderson-Dolan, Kupari and Vilardi providing his wonky back is better. Those three could push for spots in camp and Turcotte could be joining the fold towards the end of the season if he’s one-and-done in college, but McLellan will probably want a fair bit of experience up front at least to start. The Kopitar and Carter lines will be getting lots of ice-time, but that third line could emerge as the Kings’ best. The fourth line could feature some sort of rotation with those fifth-liners.

Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

26) Montreal Canadiens

Tomas Tatar-Phillip Danault-Brendan Gallagher

Jonathan Drouin-Max Domi-Nick Suzuki

Artturi Lekhonen-Jesperi Kotkaniemi-Joel Armia

Paul Byron-Ryan Poehling-Jordan Weal

Nate Thompson-Nick Cousins-Matthew Peca

Charles Hudon/Michael McCarron/Riley Barber/Phil Varone/Dale Weise/Lukas Vejdemo/Jake Evans

ANALYSIS: The Canadiens will be trying to score by committee again this season. That worked quite well last season and Carey Price obviously kept a lot of their games low-scoring to offset Montreal’s relative lack of firepower. The Habs could roll four scoring lines, but the pieces are in place for a pretty good checking line and that’s probably the preferred route for Claude Julien. Poehling and Suzuki could force their way onto the roster and Cole Caufield could be debuting following his college season, so that would certainly increase the firepower. Montreal’s top three lines will all score their share but not in bunches.

Max Domi of the Montreal Canadiens. (Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

25) New York Islanders

Anthony Beauvillier-Matt Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Anders Lee-Brock Nelson-Josh Bailey

Michael Dal Colle-Derick Brassard-Oliver Wahlstrom

Leo Komarov-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Kieffer Bellows-Tanner Fritz-Josh Ho-Sang

Andrew Ladd (IR)/Matt Martin/Tom Kuhnhackl/Ross Johnston/Matt Lorito/Scott Eansor

ANALYSIS: The Islanders managed to retain their top six — extending Lee, Eberle and Nelson as unrestricted free agents — so it’ll be more of the same for Barry Trotz. Brassard replaces Valtteri Filppula as the third-line centre and could find himself between two rookie wingers — at least until Ladd is healthy. Whether that is Dal Colle and Wahlstrom or Bellows and Ho-Sang or any combination of those four, expect to see some prospects make the jump for the Islanders this season. In saying that, Brassard could also find himself between Ladd and Komarov, with Martin drawing into his familiar role on that fourth line with Cizikas and Clutterbuck. It’ll be interesting to see how Trotz approaches that third line, but the other three lines are set in stone for the Islanders.

Matt Barzal of the New York Islanders. (Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

24) San Jose Sharks

Evander Kane-Logan Couture-Timo Meier

Kevin Labanc-Dylan Gambrell-Tomas Hertl

Marcus Sorensen-Barclay Goodrow-Melker Karlsson

Lukas Radil-Antti Suomela-Jonny Brodzinski

Alex True/Sasha Chmelevski/Ivan Checkhovich/Joachim Blichfeld/Jayden Halbgewachs/Noah Gregor/Joel Kellman/Danil Yurtaykin

ANALYSIS: San Jose is still going to add a forward or two — namely Joe Thornton and possibly Patrick Marleau too. That will bolster the Sharks’ depth in a big way — and a much-needed way, with this lineup looking pretty thin at the moment. Fortunately for the Sharks, they have been drafting very well in the later rounds and the likes of Chmelevski, Checkhovich, Blichfeld and Gregor are looking like players for their future — and perhaps even the present. Gambrell could be ready to step up and if you pencil Thornton and Marleau into that top nine — or Thornton alone — it looks a lot better for San Jose. And that top line looks lethal, but without those veteran faces of this franchise, the Sharks are lurking a few spots lower than usual for the time being. If they do end up returning, San Jose would get bumped up at least a few spots — settling in closer to No. 20.

Logan Couture of the San Jose Sharks. (Josie Lepe/AP Photo)

23) Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller-Derek Stepan-Phil Kessel

Christian Dvorak-Nick Schmaltz-Vinnie Hinostroza

Lawson Crouse-Barrett Hayton-Christian Fischer

Michael Grabner-Carl Soderberg-Conor Garland

Brad Richardson/Nick Merkley/Hudson Fasching/Michael Bunting/Andy Miele/Beau Bennett/Michael Chaput

ANALYSIS: The Coyotes have sneakily pieced together a pretty impressive lineup. Sneakily because Schmaltz and Dvorak missed most of last season with injuries and Hayton was sent back to junior to dominate, which he did. Kessel is a huge addition for Arizona and he should thrive under Rick Tocchet, who he knows well from their time together in Pittsburgh. Health is going to be a big factor for Arizona again, but all four of those lines could score and Keller could really break out this season. There is lots to like about this lineup on paper, but let’s see how it looks on the ice!

22) Minnesota Wild

Zach Parise-Eric Staal-Jason Zucker

Kevin Fiala-Mikko Koivu-Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Ryan Donato

Ryan Hartman-Victor Rask-Marcus Foligno

Luke Kunin/Nico Sturm/J.T. Brown/Kyle Rau/Gerald Mayhew/Luke Johnson

ANALYSIS: The Wild are going to be deep up front, with a lot of their youth ready to make an impact this season — and that’s not even considering Kirill Kaprizov, who could finally arrive following the KHL season if Bill Guerin can convince him to leave Russia. This ranking might seem high to some, but if Parise and Koivu can stay healthy and if Zuccarello fits as well in Minnesota as he did Dallas, then the Wild could surprise. Bruce Boudreau can coach offence, his teams rarely struggle to score, so this group could certainly exceed outside expectations.

Zach Parise of the Minnesota Wild. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

21) New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin-Mika Zibanejad-Kaapo Kakko

Chris Kreider-Filip Chytil-Vitali Kravtsov

Pavel Buchnevich-Brett Howden-Ryan Strome

Vladislav Namestnikov-Lias Andersson-Jesper Fast

Brendan Lemieux/Greg McKegg/Matt Beleskey/Danny O’Regan/Phil Di Giuseppe/Boo Nieves/Vinni Lettieri/Steven Fogarty/Tim Gettinger/Ville Meskanen

ANALYSIS: The Rangers are a completely different team, it seems, and their forward group is suddenly looking loaded with the additions of Panarin, Kakko and Kravtsov. Those three could really push this team forward as soon as this season, even though the latter two are rookies to the NHL and to North America. The rebuild will be accelerated now, with this young lineup potentially taking the league by storm. There won’t be too many dull games with this much talent on display for the Rangers.

20) Carolina Hurricanes

Nino Niederreiter-Sebastian Aho-Teuvo Teravainen

Erik Haula-Jordan Staal-Ryan Dzingel

Warren Foegele-Martin Necas-Andrei Svechnikov

Jordan Martinook-Lucas Wallmark-Brock McGinn

Saku Maenalanen/Brian Gibbons/Clark Bishop/Janne Kuokkanen/Julien Gauthier/Morgan Geekie

ANALYSIS: The Hurricanes exceeded all expectations in not only making the playoffs but going on a run to the Eastern Conference final. That raised the bar for this season and a repeat performance isn’t out of the realm of possibility with Rob Brind’Amour pushing all the right buttons. Justin Williams, their captain, announced he isn’t returning — at least not to start the season — or he would have slotted in on the second line, thus bumping down Dzingel or perhaps Haula. That would have left Martinook battling McGinn to stay in the lineup. Don’t rule out a midseason return for Williams, similar to Mike Fisher coming out of retirement for Nashville a couple years ago. This third line — the kid line — would be fun to watch and potentially quite potent. If they get a chance to play together and do click, that would bump Carolina up these rankings in a hurry, though Brind’Amour has mentioned starting Necas on the wing. The top line is near elite. The fourth line is above average, especially if Dzingel or Haula end up there with Williams returning down the road. This ranking might feel a little low for Carolina, but that might also be a bit of recency bias at play.

Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes. (James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports)

19) Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl-Connor McDavid-Zack Kassian

James Neal-Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Sam Gagner

Markus Granlund-Jujhar Khaira-Alex Chiasson

Joakim Nygard-Gaetan Haas-Josh Archibald

Tyler Benson-Cooper Marody-Kailer Yamamoto

Jesse Puljujarvi/Tomas Jurco/Kyle Brodziak/Colby Cave/Brad Malone/Joseph Gambardella/Josh Currie/Patrick Russell

ANALYSIS: The Oilers still don’t have the greatest depth, but McDavid carries this team into the top 20, with help from Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins. Neal should help too, but the rest of the forward group is a giant question mark. Dave Tippett has a lot of decisions to make in camp, but Ken Holland’s preference to overripen his prospects in the AHL likely keeps that kid line in Bakersfield — even if Benson, Marody and Yamamoto would be better than any veteran third line that Edmonton can piece together. It remains to be seen whether Puljujarvi will be staying in Finland for the full season or returning by Dec. 1 with his tail between his legs after repeatedly demanding a trade that doesn’t seem to be coming to fruition for him or Holland. Who knows what Nygard and Haas will be capable of as Euro signings, but Granlund and Archibald should be solid additions, while Gagner and Jurco have familiarity with Tippett and Holland, respectively. Overall, the Oilers are still extremely top heavy and secondary scoring will likely be hard to come by again.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

18) Buffalo Sabres

Jeff Skinner-Jack Eichel-Victor Olofsson

Marcus Johansson-Casey Mittelstadt-Sam Reinhart

Jimmy Vesey-Evan Rodrigues-Conor Sheary

Zemgus Girgensons-Johan Larsson-Kyle Okposo

Curtis Lazar-Vladimir Sobotka-Tage Thompson

Scott Wilson/Jean-Sebatian Dea/Remi Elie/C.J. Smith/Arttu Ruotsalainen/Rasmus Asplund/Andrew Oglevie/Dylan Cozens

ANALYSIS: The Sabres strengthened their forward group with the additions of Johansson and Vesey, and Jason Botterill might not be done yet given his excess of defencemen and the potential market for Rasmus Ristolainen in particular. He could fetch another top-six forward, potentially a more proven second-line centre to help insulate Mittelstadt. Regardless, this is already a deep group that extends to five lines or even six. That’s without considering Cozens, who could get a long look if he’s healthy for camp. Depth won’t be a problem for Buffalo, but getting consistent offence from that second line is going to be key to any success.

Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres. (Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

17) Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller-Elias Pettersson-Brock Boeser

Sven Baertschi-Bo Horvat-Micheal Ferland

Tanner Pearson-Adam Gaudette-Jake Virtanen

Josh Leivo-Jay Beagle-Brandon Sutter

Tyler Motte-Tim Schaller-Loui Eriksson

Antoine Roussel (IR)/Zack MacEwen/Reid Boucher/Justin Bailey/Tyler Graovac/Lukas Jasek/Francis Perron/Kole Lind/Jonah Gadjovich/Petrus Palmu

ANALYSIS: The Canucks are another team with enough NHL-calibre forwards for at least five lines, which will make for a competitive camp in filling out that bottom six. Vancouver’s top six is in great shape — providing Baertschi and Ferland avoid another concussion — and then the options are seemingly endless for Travis Green. That third line is certainly intriguing and has decent potential, but vets like Sutter and Eriksson could reclaim those roles too. The Canucks should be able to roll four lines, getting sufficient offence from three of them.

Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

16) Florida Panthers

Jonathan Huberdeau-Aleksander Barkov-Evgeni Dadonov

Mike Hoffman-Vincent Trocheck-Frank Vatrano

Denis Malgin-Henrik Borgstrom-Brett Connolly

Jayce Hawryluk-Noel Acciari-Colton Sceviour

Dryden Hunt/Owen Tippett/Aleksi Heponiemi/Serron Noel/Dominic Toninato/Kevin Roy/Anthony Greco/Sebastian Repo/Rodrigo Abols

ANALYSIS: The Panthers have a very potent top line, with a second line that should be able to fill the net too. The third line will be interesting for Florida, to see how Connolly fits — him and Vatrano could be interchangeable — and to see whether Borgstrom can take a big step as a breakout candidate. Perhaps Joel Quenneville can turn Malgin into a poor man’s Artemi Panarin. If not, Tippett will be pushing hard to crack the lineup. Heponiemi and Noel could challenge too, and just wait until Grigori Denisenko comes over — then Florida will really have three scoring lines. Hunt will be battling Hawryluk for that fourth-line role, with both also capable of playing on the third line if Malgin doesn’t pan out there and those top prospects aren’t ready this fall.

Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers. (Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

15) Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-David Krejci-Charlie Coyle

Danton Heinen-David Backes-Brett Ritchie

Joakim Nordstrom-Sean Kuraly-Chris Wagner

Karson Kuhlman/Oscar Steen/Jack Studnicka/Par Lindholm/Anders Bjork (IR)/Trent Frederic/Zach Senyshyn/Peter Cehlarik/Brendan Gaunce/Jakub Lauko

ANALYSIS: The Bruins have arguably the best top line in the league. The second line will be going strong too. And the fourth line is pretty much locked in as well. That leaves the third line for Bruce Cassidy to tinker with. Backes and Ritchie are there by default, but Kuhlman will make his case after a decent showing in the playoffs, and don’t rule out Studnicka and Steen either. The Bruins have plenty of Plan Bs, so we’ll see how that plays out in camp.

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins. (Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

14) Chicago Blackhawks

Brandon Saad-Jonathan Toews-Andrew Shaw

Alex DeBrincat-Dylan Strome-Patrick Kane

Brendan Perlini-Zack Smith-Drake Caggiula

Dominik Kubalik-David Kampf-Ryan Carpenter

Alex Nylander/Kirby Dach/Dylan Sikura/John Quenneville/Aleksi Saarela/Alex Fortin/Matthew Highmore/Anton Wedin

ANALYSIS: The Blackhawks are back. This team is going to be good again, led by their top-six forwards. Those two lines should do a ton of damage for Jeremy Colliton and Marc Crawford. The bottom six is going to be very competitive in camp, with no real familiarity there. Why not try a kid line of Kubalik-Dach-Nylander? If they click and prove NHL-ready, that’s three legit scoring lines. Failing that, the lineup listed above is more likely as of today — at least as far as the names go, not necessarily those combinations. There will be other prospects knocking on the door too and competition often breeds success.

Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks. (Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports)

13) Calgary Flames

Johnny Gaudreau-Sean Monahan-Elias Lindholm

Matthew Tkachuk-Mikael Backlund-Michael Frolik

Milan Lucic-Mark Jankowski-Sam Bennett

Andrew Mangiapane-Derek Ryan-Austin Czarnik

Dillon Dube/Alan Quine/Ryan Lomberg/Byron Froese/Buddy Robinson/Justin Kirkland

ANALYSIS: The Flames had a very quiet offseason and are essentially status quo — aside from swapping James Neal for Lucic in a headscratcher of a deal. But Lucic could be a better fit in Calgary than in Edmonton, coming into a lesser role with much less expectation. Bill Peters knows what he’s working with throughout the rest of the lineup and that should give Calgary something of a head start. This is a deep group with a dominant top line.

Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames. (Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

12) St. Louis Blues

Jayden Schwartz-Brayden Schenn-Vladimir Tarasenko

Zach Sanford-Ryan O’Reilly-David Perron

Sammy Blais-Tyler Bozak-Robert Thomas

Ivan Barbashev-Oskar Sundqvist-Alex Steen

Robby Fabbri/Jordan Kyrou/Klim Kostin/Nathan Walker/Jordan Nolan/Mackenzie MacEachern/Nick Lappin/Mike Vecchione

ANALYSIS: The Blues won the Cup with this group — only losing local boy Pat Maroon — so they should hit the ground running. St. Louis has a terrific top line, with secondary scoring all the way down the depth chart. Youngsters like Thomas, Blais and Barbashev should take another step, with Kyrou potentially working his way into the lineup as a regular and Fabbri perhaps getting back up to speed with another offseason to train. There is lots to like here, lots of reasons to believe the Blues could repeat.

Vladimir Tarasenko of the St. Louis Blues. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

11) New Jersey Devils

Taylor Hall-Nico Hischier-Kyle Palmieri

Nikita Gusev-Jack Hughes-Wayne Simmonds

Blake Coleman-Travis Zajac-Jesper Bratt

Miles Wood-Pavel Zacha-Jesper Boqvist

John Hayden/Brett Seney/Joey Anderson/Michael McLeod/Nathan Bastian/Kevin Rooney/Ben Street/Yegor Sharangovich/Blake Speers/Brandon Gignac

ANALYSIS: The Devils have the same top line but are a much different team — as evidenced by that second line, featuring three newcomers that should be difference-makers for New Jersey. That has bumped everyone else down a line, creating much more depth for the Devils. Hall is healthy again and heading into a massive contract year, so he’ll be motivated to fill the net in returning to MVP form. Hischier is going to continue to get better and the hope is Zacha will take a sizeable step this season too. Look out for the Jespers — Bratt and Boqvist — in the bottom six, with Coleman and Wood also above-average contributors for those lineup spots. Add it all up and the Devils are going to be difficult to stop this season.

Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils. (Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports)

10) Colorado Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog-Nathan MacKinnon-Mikko Rantanen

Andre Burakovsky-Nazem Kadri-Tyson Jost

Colin Wilson-J.T. Compher-Joonas Donskoi

Matt Calvert-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Matt Nieto

Valeri Nichushkin/Vladislav Kamenev/Sheldon Dries/A.J. Greer/Logan O’Connor/Shane Bowers/Martin Kaut/Jayson Megna/Josh Dickinson

ANALYSIS: The Avalanche can also put in a claim for the league’s top line and won’t be as top heavy this season, with a second wave of offence coming thanks to the additions of Kadri, Burakovsky, Donskoi and even Nichushkin. Jost is a breakout candidate, sure to take another step in his development. Compher and Wilson are excellent third-liners and that fourth line will likely give teams fits too. Jared Bednar has more weapons at his disposal this season and he should be able to make the most of them as Colorado continues to trend up.

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

9) Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin-Nicklas Backstrom-Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana-Evgeny Kuznetsov-T.J. Oshie

Carl Hagelin-Lars Eller-Richard Panik

Brendan Leipsic-Nic Dowd-Garnet Hathaway

Chandler Stephenson/Travis Boyd/Brett Leason/Shane Gersich/Michael Sgarbossa/Liam O’Brien/Brian Pinho/Garrett Pilon

ANALYSIS: The Capitals boast one of the league’s better top sixes and have for years now. Nothing is changing at the top of Washington’s lineup — providing Kuznetsov isn’t suspended by the NHL for his positive cocaine test — but the bottom six has been overhauled over the last calendar year. Hagelin is still fairly new but worked well enough with Eller to earn an extension, while Panik is coming in to replace Brett Connolly. Leipsic and Hathaway are new to the fourth line but will need to hold off incumbents Stephenson and Boyd as well as Leason, who was only drafted this June as a double-overager but might prove to be NHL-ready. Todd Reirden and his staff can experiment with that fourth line, but the top three are ready to rock.

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. (Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports)

8) Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny-Sean Couturier-Claude Giroux

James van Riemsdyk-Kevin Hayes-Jakub Voracek

Oskar Lindblom-Nolan Patrick-Tyler Pitlick

Mikhail Vorobyov-Scott Laughton-Michael Raffl

Nicolas Aube-Kubel/Joel Farabee/Morgan Frost/Isaac Ratcliffe/Carsen Twarynski/Andy Andreoff/Kurtis Gabriel/Chris Stewart (PTO)/German Rubtsov

ANALYSIS: The Flyers’ top six ranks right up there too, with the addition of Hayes this offseason following that of van Riemsdyk last summer. They have history together and Hayes also thrived under Alain Vigneault with the Rangers, so that should be a good fit to guarantee a potent second line. Patrick should be more productive with easier matchups further down the lineup. Lindholm will likely be one of his wingers, but the other could be Farabee, Frost or even Ratcliffe with those top prospects worthy of long looks in camp. Pitlick wouldn’t be a bad fallback option either, but he’d do well with Laughton in bumping Vorobyov from the fourth line. Vigneault can explore those possibilities, but he’ll be able to hang his hat on the top half of this lineup and ride those horses on a nightly basis.

Claude Giroux of the Philadelphia Flyers. (Matt Slocum/AP Photo)

7) Dallas Stars

Jamie Benn-Tyler Seguin-Alex Radulov

Roope Hintz-Joe Pavelski-Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark-Radek Faksa-Blake Comeau

Andrew Cogliano-Jason Dickinson-Joel L’Esperance

Scottie Upshall (PTO)/Denis Gurianov/Justin Dowling/Martin Hanzal (LTIR)/Ty Dellandrea/Jason Robertson/Michael Mersch/Tanner Kero/Adam Mascherin

ANALYSIS: The Stars are stacked and these top sixes just keep getting better — as to be expected in a rankings countdown. The first and third lines are familiar and proven to be among the league’s best, respectively. That second line is going to be key for Dallas. Pavelski and Perry are coming off injury scares last season and are getting up there in age — arguably past their prime at this stage — while Hintz had his coming-out party in the playoffs and could be another breakout candidate for this regular season. That fourth line could feature a few different faces but might be deployed as more of a third scoring line by Jim Montgomery, Todd Nelson and John Stevens, who are all offensive-minded coaches. This lineup, as a whole, is going to score more than enough.

Jamie Benn of the Dallas Stars. (Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports)

6) Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor-Mark Scheifele-Blake Wheeler

Nik Ehlers-Bryan Little-Patrik Laine

Andrew Copp-Adam Lowry-Mathieu Perreault

Kristian Vesalainen-Jack Roslovic-Mason Appleton

Mark Letestu/Andrei Chibisov/Gabriel Bourque/Seth Griffith/JC Lipon/Logan Shaw/Jansen Harkins/Skyler McKenzie/Michael Spacek/Joona Luoto

ANALYSIS: The Jets’ top six remains intact for now, with no real changes among Winnipeg’s core group of forwards. Those two lines have enjoyed plenty of success to date, but Paul Maurice will be trying to get more consistency out of Laine and Ehlers this season. The third line is also much the same, with Perreault taking the place of the departed Brandon Tanev. This fourth line is a new look, though — a kid line that could shine for Winnipeg providing they develop chemistry in the early stages of camp. Maurice might not be too patient with that trio, but it does have the makings of a third scoring line for the present and certainly the future.

Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

5) Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg-Ryan Johansen-Viktor Arvidsson

Mikael Granlund-Matt Duchene-Kyle Turris

Austin Watson-Colton Sissons-Craig Smith

Calle Jarnkrok-Nick Bonino-Rocco Grimaldi

Eeli Tolvanen/Miikka Salomaki/Frederick Gaudreau/Daniel Carr/Laurent Dauphin/Rem Pitlick/Anthony Richard/Colin Blackwell

ANALYSIS: The Predators bolstered their forward group by signing Duchene as a prized free agent — looking to give their top six a boost after Turris slumped last season and Granlund didn’t produce as much as anticipated following his acquisition. Those two should bounce back and take off next to Duchene going forward, if that’s how Peter Laviolette envisions his new-look second line. If either of them — Turris or Granlund — continue to struggle, Smith can jump back into the top six. That is a luxury for Nashville that not many teams have — a very capable top-six player slotted on the third line. Those third and fourth lines can be mix and match for the most part, both capable of contributing offensively while also being responsible defensively. Depth has long been a strength for Nashville’s forward group and Duchene just makes the Predators that much deeper from the top down.

4) Vegas Golden Knights

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Cody Eakin-Cody Glass-Alex Tuch

William Carrier-Tomas Nosek-Brandon Pirri

Ryan Reaves/Valentin Zykov/Nicolas Roy/Curtis McKenzie/Tyrell Goulbourne/Keegan Kolesar/Gage Quinney/Reid Duke/Patrick Brown

ANALYSIS: The Golden Knights had to stickhandle around the salary cap this offseason — with Erik Haula and Nikita Gusev among the casualties — but their top six is locked up long term as one of the league’s very best groups. Glass will get every opportunity to centre Vegas’ third line and he could be deadly with Tuch. The Golden Knights still have impressive depth, which was their calling card as an expansion team two seasons ago. But acquiring that entire top line over the course of last season has ensured Vegas will be a legit contender for years to come.

Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates with teammates. (Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports)

3) Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Galchenyuk-Sidney Crosby-Jake Guentzel

Dominik Kahun-Evgeni Malkin-Patric Hornqvist

Jaren McCann-Nick Bjugstad-Dominik Simon

Brandon Tanev-Teddy Blueger-Bryan Rust

Zach Aston-Reese/Joseph Blandisi/Andrew Agozzino/Adam Johnson/Kasper Bjorkqvist/Oula Palve/Ryan Haggerty/Thomas DiPauli/Joey Cramarossa

ANALYSIS: The Penguins still have Crosby and Malkin — and, contrary to some beliefs, they are still very much in their prime as two of the league’s superstars. Phil Kessel had run his course in Pittsburgh and, as potent as he can be, that might prove to be addition by subtraction. Galchenyuk was the return and he’ll get a chance to play somewhere in the Penguins’ top six, possibly starting out with Crosby and Guentzel. Kahun came on strong as older rookie for Chicago last season — he’s no Artemi Panarin, but he’s got enough tools to contribute in a top-six role. McCann was quite impressive for Pittsburgh after coming over from Florida, more so than Bjugstad, who could rebound in a big way this season. That fourth line sure looks effective, with Mike Sullivan now having the ability to roll four lines.

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

2) Toronto Maple Leafs

Andreas Johnsson-Auston Matthews-William Nylander

Ilya Mikheyev-John Tavares-Mitch Marner

Trevor Moore-Alex Kerfoot-Kasperi Kapanen

Nic Petan-Jason Spezza-Nick Shore

Zach Hyman (IR)/Kenny Agostino/Frederik Gauthier/Pontus Aberg/Garrett Wilson/Jeremy Bracco/Pierre Engvall/Mason Marchment/Adam Brooks/Kalle Kossila/Tyler Gaudet/Yegor Korshkov/Dmytro Timashov

ANALYSIS: The Leafs are loaded. Sure, they lost Kadri, but they gained the underrated Kerfoot and will benefit from a full season of Nylander. Spezza could get a second wind in his homecoming — though not on the same level as Tavares — and Mike Babcock has high hopes for Mikheyev, who could be filling Hyman’s role until he’s healthy. There isn’t much toughness in this Kyle Dubas-built lineup, but there is a ton of skill from top to bottom. There has been a fair bit of turnover in the bottom six and beyond that with the depth additions, but Toronto could be better off going forward.

Auston Matthews, left, and Andreas Johnsson of the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Ondrej Palat-Steven Stamkos-Nikita Kucherov

Yanni Gourde-Brayden Point-Tyler Johnson

Alex Killorn-Anthony Cirelli-Mathieu Joseph

Danick Martel-Cedric Paquette-Pat Maroon

Cory Conacher/Carter Verhaeghe/Gemel Smith/Mitchell Stephens/Alexander Volkov/Alex Barre-Boulet/Taylor Raddysh/Boris Katchouk/Chris Mueller

ANALYSIS: The Lightning remain the envy of the rest of the league when it comes to their forward group — both in terms of top-end talent and depth. Tampa got railroaded in the playoffs, but that shouldn’t overwrite such a stellar season. Looking at this lineup should serve as a reminder that the Lightning are still the team to beat when the puck drops on this regular season. Tampa’s top six takes the cake — only a few teams can hold a candle to those two lines — and the bottom six ranked right up there even before the late addition of Maroon, who is reuniting with his junior coach Jon Cooper and could end up in a bigger role than the fourth line. And the Lightning have more prospects on the way, some that could be arriving in the NHL as this season progresses. Envious doesn’t even begin to describe this embarrassment of riches.

Nikita Kucherov, right, and Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning. (Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

Feel free to disagree with those rankings and share your own in the comments below.