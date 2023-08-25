4 Predictions for William Nylander’s 2023-24 Season

William Nylander was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (eighth overall). He’s since become known for his skillful playmaking and his increasingly effective scoring touch. Since he joined the Maple Leafs in 2016, the Swedish right-winger has become one of the team’s core go-to players.

Taking a Look at Nylander’s NHL Statistics

Just focusing on Nylander’s statistics, one can make three generalizations about his play since he first suited up with the Maple Leafs.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

First, he’s been a consistent scorer. Nylander has contributed significantly to his team’s offence. He’s passed the 20-goal mark five times and has recorded over 40 points in each full NHL season he’s played. He has the ability to generate scoring opportunities and make an impact on the scoreboard. He’s been a solid addition to the top-six, playing mostly with John Tavares on the second line.

Second, Nylander’s not only a goal scorer, but he’s also a playmaker. His assists total has surpassed his goal total in every season but one, and he’s improved on his ability to set up teammates and create scoring chances. This combination of goal-scoring and playmaking makes him a well-rounded offensive player.

Third, he’s a solid postseason performer. Nylander’s scoring hasn’t fallen off in the playoffs; he’s maintained a respectable points-per-game average. His ability to perform under playoff pressure is valuable to the team, and if the Maple Leafs ever make a deep playoff run, count on Nylander to be there in full force.

Nylander’s statistics reflect his consistent goal-scoring, playmaking skills, and his ability to perform in the postseason. In his eight seasons with the team, he’s been a key asset to the Maple Leafs’ offense.

Nylander’s Growth Through the Seasons

In his first (2015-16) season, after being called up from the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies, he scored six goals in 22 games. He followed that with a strong 2016-17 season, scoring 22 goals while adding 39 assists for a total of 61 points. He matched that same point total in the 2017-18 season, notching 20 goals and 41 assists (for another 61-point season).

He notoriously held out to start the 2018-19 season, signing at the very last minute. It was the poorest season of his career. In 54 games he scored only seven goals.

During that offseason, Nylander got his confidence back. While playing for the Swedish national team, he had one of the best World Championship tournament performances in history. He scored 18 points in eight games in 2019. Following that strong summer, Nylander had a breakout during the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season, with a then-career-high 31 goals. The next season, Nylander scored 17 goals in a second COVID-shortened (2020-21) season.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

During the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 seasons, Nylander came into his own. In the first of those seasons, he hit a career milestone, scoring an impressive 34 goals. Last season, he upped that by scoring 40 goals. Over those last two seasons, he affirmed his status as one of the top scorers in the NHL.

Nylander’s 40-goal season was a highlight; and, with it, he became a key offensive contributor for his Maple Leafs team.

Predicting Nylander’s 2023-24 Season’s Scoring

Based on Nylander’s past performance and progression, several predictions seem reasonable for this upcoming season.

Prediction One: Nylander Will Continue His Offensive Contributions

Nylander has grown into a reliable offensive contributor. Given this track record, it’s reasonable to predict he will continue to be a key player in the team’s offensive strategy. I expect him to continue his point-per-game production. In addition, look for him to become more effective as part of the first power-play unit.

Prediction Two: Nylander Will Set Another Career High in Points

Nylander has steadily increased his point totals over the past few seasons. If this trend continues, he’ll reach a new career high. A 35-goal, 90-point season or better is within his reach. Perhaps he’ll better his 40-goal season; however, more likely he’ll increase his assist total.

Prediction Three: Nylander Will Have a Strong Playoff Impact

Nylander’s ability to perform in the playoffs has been an asset for the Maple Leafs. If his team makes a deep playoff run, expect Nylander to be a significant contributor. Because he seems not to be affected by pressure, his playoff experience will continue to be strong, and he’ll show up in the clutch.

Prediction Four: Nylander’s Game Will Become More Consistent

Nylander’s game continues to become more consistent. He used to experience hot and cold patches throughout the season. That trend should continue to diminish as he matures.

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly celebrates with teammate William Nylander.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hans Deryk)

Nylander also has grown in his ability to bounce back and maintain a steady level of production as a reliable scorer.

The Bottom Line

Overall, Nylander’s past performance and scoring trajectory indicate that he’ll likely become an even more impactful offensive force for the Maple Leafs this upcoming season.

While he might not hit 40 goals this season, I predict he’ll once again be a point-per-game player who makes a positive impact in both regular-season and playoff games.