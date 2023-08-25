Oilers’ Bouchard Sees Contract as a Stepping Stone [Video]

On Thursday, the Edmonton Oilers announced that defenseman Evan Bouchard had signed a two-year contract extension worth $7.8 million. Last season, the 23-year-old put together an impressive season by scoring eight goals and 32 assists (for 40 points). He also registered 95 hits and 77 shot blocks while playing in all 82 games.

The Oilers Get Great Value with Bouchard’s Contract

This deal carries a salary-cap hit of $3.9 million. On the face of it, it was a good value for the Oilers. Bouchard proved to be almost magic in his ability to quarterback the team’s power play after Tyson Barrie was moved to the Nashville Predators in February in exchange for defenceman Mattias Ekholm.

Bouchard has provided consistent production. However, the downside is that he’s on a short-term contract, which means that if he continues to develop, he’ll be poised for a substantial raise when this bridge contract expires.

Bouchard Shares His Thoughts on the Signing

Bouchard was pleased with the signing. In a recent interview, he reflected on the two-year contract extension and noted that it represented a significant step forward in his career. In summary, he’s eager to make the most of it.

Bouchard admitted, “When we were negotiating, it felt like it was taking a while. But once we got pretty close, I was really excited and happy about it.”

The two-year term might seem short, however, as Auston Matthews’ recent four-year contract suggests, there seems to be a move toward shorter-term deals among NHL players. Perhaps that’s because there’s speculation that the salary cap might be rising over the next few years. In the past, it was more common for players to covet long-term stability (if they could get it).

Bouchard Sees This Contract as a Stepping Stone

Bouchard sees his contract extension as a valuable stepping stone in his journey with the Oilers. He noted: “I know two years might not seem like a lot, especially considering the roster dynamics, but it’s two years where I can focus on my game and help the team improve.”

He added, “I see this as a ‘bridge deal’ that allows me to continue growing as a player. It’s important for me to be a force out there and contribute in any way I can. Like I said before, I’m a big kid, and I think together with the team, we’re going to achieve great things.”

What Happens Next Remains Uncertain

While Bouchard’s future beyond these two years remains uncertain, he isn’t dwelling on it. Instead, he’s focused on the present. He wants to help the Oilers take the next step toward winning Lord Stanley’s Cup.

As he noted, “I’m here to help us out for as long as I’m wearing the orange and blue.”

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers

Whether it’s providing defensive stability or contributing offensively, he’s ready to work.

Is a Longer Contract Down the Road for Bouchard?

As for the possibility of a bigger contract down the road, Bouchard was pragmatic. He knows that the quality of his performance over the next two years will play a crucial role in shaping his future contracts.

As he ended the interview, Bouchard shared, “So, yeah, cheers to these two years. I think it’s a great opportunity for me to grow and be a key part of this team’s success. Let’s get to work and make the most of it.”