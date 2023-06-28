2023 NHL Draft: Top Prospects Hope to Help Grow the Game

Before the most exciting moment of their hockey lives are realized on Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, some of the 2023 NHL Draft’s Top Prospects took some time to go for a skate. But it wasn’t just any skate. They skated with some children at the Ford Ice Center in a hockey clinic.

Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, Will Smith, Matthew Wood and Carey Terrance all took part in the clinic that saw local kids ages 7-8 participate in hockey drills. Leo Carlsson was scheduled to be a part of this event but wasn’t able to make it to Nashville in time due to travel issues.

For most, stepping on the ice with the children brought these stars of tomorrow back to their childhood when they first got started in hockey. The kids on the ice all had jerseys on that read “future number 1 draft pick.” Events like these are the catalyst for some of these kids to pursue hockey and perhaps even make a career out of it.

I had the chance to ask Bedard, Wood, Smith and Fantilli about their experiences on Tuesday morning. In addition, I asked each prospect the same question. What ideas would you have in your position to help grow the game of hockey more so that other children get the same opportunity you were given? Each indicated they would happily help in any way they could if provided the chance.

Top Prospects Growing the Game

“It was a lot of fun just seeing them enjoy themselves and seeing the excitement they had on the ice,” Bedard said of the clinic. “Really takes you back to when you were a kid. The NHL is doing a great job with all of the stuff and programs to get more people playing hockey. I think if I have the opportunity to impact that, that would be great.”

Connor Bedard hopes to help grow the game in anyway he can. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“Yeah it was definitely a lot of fun,” Wood said of the clinic. “It was good to see those kids having a lot of fun. (It was) a great, great experience for all of us. I think we all enjoyed it and hope the kids enjoyed it as well. It was nice to see the smiles on their faces.”

“I think what the NHL is doing with that cause is really cool. I think anytime businesses or anyone can help kids get into sports whether it’s hockey or any other sport, I think that’s really special.”

“I think everyone wants to grow the game and the NHL too,” Smith said. “Being out there (with the kids) hopefully it motivates them to stick in the game. They all love it and we love it too.”

“(It was) so much fun,” Fantilli said of the clinic. “There’s a lot of past and present NHL players and a lot of phenomenal women’s hockey players as well. Being able to be out there with them and being out there with 7-8 year old kids that just love the game as much as you do (is great.) It doesn’t really matter how old you get. You still have that love for the game and then being able to have fun out there was awesome.”

🖐️ questions with top prospect Adam Fantilli, who is one day away from hearing his name called at the 2023 Upper Deck #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/cqdNqWNOOL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 27, 2023

As for ideas Fantilli has to help grow the game? “Try and donate as much as you can and spend your time around foundations like we did just to open up more areas and more pathways for kids to come in and just want to have fun and try and teach them about the game. And then because I know once I stepped on the ice, I loved it and I wish that every kid could have that opportunity just to see if they love it as well.”

It was apparent everyone involved in Tuesday morning’s clinic was having fun and smiling every opportunity they could. It was a moment for these top prospects to reflect on their path to the NHL Draft by enjoying time with the next wave of talented kids. It was a great moment all around and something the NHL can build on as they continue to bring the game to more places.