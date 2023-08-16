3 San Jose Sharks Who Can Bounce Back in 2023-24

The San Jose Sharks have had a few down seasons and a part of that has been related to underperforming players throughout the lineup. Surprisingly it’s not the star players who have been letting the team down though. Role players and depth simply haven’t been good enough in recent seasons and as a result, the team has suffered tremendously. Lack of secondary scoring, subpar goaltending and disappointing defensive play were all issues for the Sharks during the 2022-23 season. Here are a few players who should be able to bounce back in 2023-24.

Kevin Labanc

From the low of being a healthy scratch for four straight games to a small resurgence at the end of the season, Kevin Labanc had a strange 2022-23 campaign. Statistically, he wasn’t terrible compared to previous seasons but he was inconsistent and wasn’t playing at the high level everyone knows he can reach. It makes sense that the coaching staff would be disappointed in what he’s shown recently considering he was unable to consistently reach the potential he showed early in his career.

Kevin Labanc, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 2018-19 season has been an outlier in Labanc’s career to this point, and if that doesn’t change, it’s unlikely that he’ll be back with the Sharks after his contract expires at the end of the season. The fact that he’s in a contract year should provide some additional motivation, however, based on his track record, even a phenomenal season likely won’t earn him a major payday, but it could keep him in the league. With the addition of more scoring wingers for the middle-six this offseason, he should have some strong linemates who can help him find his rhythm once again.

Kaapo Kahkonen

The Sharks’ goaltending as a whole was disappointing, however, Kaapo Kahkonen’s 2022-23 season was certainly one to forget. It was by far the worst of his relatively short career, but it was also the most involved he’s ever been as well. It’s logical that any goaltender would take a step back moving from a playoff contender like the Minnesota Wild to a struggling Sharks team. Oddly that wasn’t the case after he arrived in San Jose, as he played some of his best hockey at the end of the 2021-22 season following the trade.

The 2022-23 season was a much different story though. The struggling defensive play in front of him likely didn’t help either. Neither he nor James Reimer was able to consistently put on good performances, so it seems clear that the blame doesn’t lie solely on the goaltenders. Now Kahkonen has a new goalie to share the net with, Mackenzie Blackwood. Both have the opportunity of a lifetime as there’s not a clear starter or backup. Whoever has the hot hand will keep the net, and there’s no reason it shouldn’t be Kahkonen.

Filip Zadina

The only player on this list who has yet to suit up in teal, Filip Zadina walked away from a guaranteed contract for a new opportunity to prove that he’s a legitimate NHL-caliber player. That alone is all that needs to be said to prove he has the right mindset to turn his career around. Adding a former sixth-overall pick will always bring some excitement with it, especially when he’s only 23 years old and has plenty of time to turn things around.

Zadina has shown previously that he can be a great player at the NHL level, however, he’s been unable to do it consistently. It’s not often Steve Yzerman is wrong about a player and he believed in Zadina enough to commit to a three-year, one-way contract with him. While that didn’t work out, he’s a former sixth-overall pick for a reason. If he’s able to put everything together, the sky’s the limit for him. Even if he doesn’t become a star player for the Sharks, if he can turn into a dependable middle-six scoring option in the long run, it will be a major win for both the team and the player.

It’s very unlikely that the Sharks do much more than compete for the top spot in the draft lottery in the 2023-24 season, however, it’s not impossible for them to exceed expectations if each of these aforementioned players plays at their best.