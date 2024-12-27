3 Takeaways From Finland’s Shutout Loss to Canada

A 3-0 shutout loss to the home nation is not an ideal start for a Finland squad looking to get back into the medal scene for the first time since a 2022 Silver medal in Edmonton. Their last two appearances disappointed Finnish fans with a position just outside the podium – a fifth-place finish in 2023 with a slight improvement to a fourth-place finish last year.

While finding offensive silver linings in a tournament-opening defeat is difficult, Finland can draw some positives from the 4-0 loss. One positive is its young goaltender, who played well against a superpowered competition. The Finnish squad showed no quit in the contest, firing 20 shots at Carter George in the final frame.

With tough competition in a stacked Group A, Finland must rebound quickly against Germany before a big-time showdown with Team USA this weekend. Germany played well despite the 10-4 loss to the Americans to open their tournament in 2025. Due to the condensed nature of the two-week schedule, both teams jump right back into game competition on Friday.

Petteri Rimpinen Strong in Loss

Finland’s 6-foot puck-stopper, Petteri Rimpinen, denied 37 shots from Team Canada to allow his team to hang around in the game at Canadian Tire Centre. The Canadiens overwhelmed the Finnish team with a 17-6 shot advantage in the first period, with Rimpinen allowing only one goal in the opening frame. With Finland pressing and trailing by two goals, the left-handed Rimpinen denied Colorado Avalanche prospect Calum Ritchie’s fancy between-the-legs shot attempt:

Calum Ritchie goes between-the-legs but Petteri Rimpinen comes up with the save!#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/VpXz7etxrp — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 27, 2024





The draft-eligible goaltender allowed a goal in each period but still finished with a .930 save percentage (SV%) in defeat. Canada scored the final goal of the game into the empty net to cap off the scoring at 4-0 in the final minutes of the third period. After the game, Rimpinen credited his goalie counterpart at the other end of the ice. “George played great,” Rimpinen told the media following the loss. “So hopefully, we’ll find a goal in the next game pretty early … that will ease up the pressure.”

Finland Shows Fight in the Third Period

The Nordic country showed resolve, trailing two goals in the third period by directing 20 pucks towards their opponent’s net. Finland was aided by undisciplined play from Canada, leading to multiple power play chances for Dallas Stars’ prospect Emil Hemmig and Finland’s special teams unit. Although they ended the contest 0-for-5 with the man advantage, that type of live game action for the power play unit could be helpful for Team Finland as the World Junior Championship progresses.

Right Back in Action on Day 2

One of the best parts of the WJC action is the consistent schedule in group play. Finland does not get long to dwell on their opening day loss to Canada, with an afternoon battle scheduled with Germany on Friday. That puck will meet ice for the first period less than 24 hours after the start of the prime-time game against Team Canada, making rest and recovery paramount for Finland.

Emil Hemming, Team Finland (Photo Credit: Pasi Mennander)

After allowing 10 goals to the United States in their opener, Germany could provide an opportunity for Finland to find its scoring touch after the shutout loss. Nico Pertuch, Germany’s starting goalie, stopped 46 shots, which was only good for an .820 SV% against the Americans. If Finland can match its shot volume from the third period against Team Canada, it could position itself for a couple of trips through the fist-bump celebrations following a Finnish goal.

Buffalo Sabers first-rounder Konsta Helenius and Finland (0-1) and Germany (0-1) battle in an important early Group A battle as the first game of the day at the Canadian Tire Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST at the home of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

