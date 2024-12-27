Canadiens Call up Goalie Jakub Dobeš from AHL’s Laval Rocket

As the Montreal Canadiens prepare for the rest of their six-game road trip, they’ve called up goaltender Jakub Dobeš from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Laval Rocket. He will travel with the club as they head down to Florida for a weekend set versus the Panthers on Saturday (Dec. 28) and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday (Dec. 29).

Les Canadiens ont rappelé le gardien Jakub Dobes du Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have recalled goaltender Jakub Dobes from the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hwAGDXiK46 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 27, 2024

Montreal’s Backup Goalie Predicament

Montreal’s starter, Samuel Montembeault, has started 27 of the team’s 34 games. On top of that, he’s had to do mop-up duty when Cayden Primeau was not up to the task, such as during a Nov. 11 contest against the Buffalo Sabres.

Related: Canadiens Must Exercise Caution with Laine in Wake of Latest Injury

Primeau was pegged by the organization as Montembeault’s backup this season. However, the New Jersey native’s performances haven’t been up to par. In 11 games, he has a 2-3-1 record, a goals-against average (GAA) of 4.70, and a save percentage (SV%) of .836.

When Dobeš was called up from Laval, the club had a roster spot open, which means that Primeau will not automatically be sent down. That said, the latter’s numbers speak for themselves.

Dobeš has played 14 games for the Rocket this season, posting a 9-3-1 record, 2.44 GAA, and .910 SV%. In 2023-24, the 2020 Canadiens draftee was 24-18-6 with a GAA of 2.93 and SV% of .906. Should he get the nod at any point during the Canadiens’ travels, it would mark his NHL debut.