3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 6-2 Loss to Bruins

The Edmonton Oilers concluded 2025 with a disappointing 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place. The Bruins snapped their six-game losing streak, which, ironically enough, started against the Oilers on Dec. 18, in a 3-1 victory for Edmonton. Meanwhile, the Oilers can’t seem to find consistency and string multiple wins together. With this loss, the Oilers are now 5-16-4-1 all-time in New Year’s Eve games, for a dreadful .275 point percentage.

Boston got goals from David Pastrnak (2), Casey Mittelstadt, Hampus Lindholm, Elias Lindholm, and Jonathan Aspirot, while Zach Hyman and Jack Roslovic scored for Edmonton. Here are three takeaways from another the New Year’s Eve defeat.

Bruins Were Opportunistic

The Bruins capitalized on their opportunities, while the Oilers didn’t. That can be attributed to great goaltending at one end, with subpar goaltending at the other. While Roslovic’s goal was one Jeremy Swayman would like back, he was fantastic in this one, stopping 34 of 36 shots for a .944 save percentage (SV%). Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for 17 shots but couldn’t solve the Bruins’ netminder.

Then, there were a few goals Connor Ingram would like back. Edmonton’s netminder had a rough night, stopping 23 of 29 shots for a putrid .793 SV%. The first goal was off a shot that went off the end boards, right to Pastrnak who shovelled the puck on net, and bounced it off Ingram. He wasn’t on his post and didn’t read the play well. The second goal was a short-side shot that Ingram could see all the way, and if he can see it, he should save it, but it beat him clean.

The third goal was a long-distance wrister that also beat him clean, through a screen in front. Finally, the worst goal he allowed was the fifth one. He got a big chunk of Lindholm’s shot, but it trickled past. Boston had 2.78 expected goals, but scored six. Ingram didn’t make the saves he needed to.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Oilers had a 35-23 scoring chance advantage, including a 22-7 advantage in high-danger scoring chances in all situations. Boston was outshot 36-29, but took advantage of their opportunities, while Edmonton didn’t. That leads us to the next takeaway.

Oilers Power Play Had an off Night

Heading into this contest, the Oilers had a league-best 34.9 power-play percentage, with a league-high 38 power-play goals. However, they were 0-for-5 on the man advantage in this one, despite generating six scoring chances and five high-danger scoring chances on the power play. They had some good looks but couldn’t solve Swayman.

This goes back to being opportunistic. If the Oilers were able to capitalize on a few of their power plays, this game could’ve been much closer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be.

Jack Roslovic Continues to Provide Depth Scoring

The Oilers’ depth players have struggled to score, but that doesn’t apply to Roslovic. He continues to produce, scoring 12 goals and 20 points in 28 games this season. General manager Stan Bowman struck gold when he inked him to a one-year, $1.5 million contract on opening day, especially considering how poorly the other free agent forwards have panned out.

Edmonton Oilers center Jack Roslovic looks on after scoring against the Florida Panthers (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

He gets to the dangerous areas and has an excellent shot. In the previous game against the Winnipeg Jets, he saw a soft spot on the ice. The puck landed on his tape off a rebound, and he was able to pick his spot and rip the shot past netminder Connor Hellebuyck. Then, he fooled Swayman with his deceptive release in this one, scoring in back-to-back games. Roslovic continues to prove his value.

Looking Ahead

Despite the loss, the Oilers head into the new year first in the Pacific Division with a 20-15-6 record for 46 points. They have a massive stretch ahead, with 12 of their next 17 games at home, including a season-long eight-game home stand heading into the Olympic break.

The Oilers play the middle game of their three-game home stand against the Philadelphia Flyers in a Saturday matinée (Jan. 3). Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.